Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Deals: Compare All UK Offers…

Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Deals (ALL MODELS)

What Makes The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Tick?

After more than 12 months in the making, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range is now officially here and available to buy. Picking up where the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 range left off, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is bigger, better, faster, and more advanced than its predecessor.

If specs are your thing, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has them in spades. You have a gorgeous 6.7in FHD OLED panel on the Note 20 (and that OLED panel is the best OLED panel for overall quality and performance on the market right now), 256GB of internal storage, a brilliant triple-lens camera, and, of course, the S-Pen.

As you can see, there are two models available: the Galaxy Note 20 (that’s the entry-level model) and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the flagship model. Most people will be perfectly fine with the standard Galaxy Note 20; it’s a beast with respect to specs and overall performance.

But if you want a more advanced camera, a faster CPU, and more internal storage, then the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the one you should be looking at – it is more expensive, though. And neither phone was cheap to start with!

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – What’s The Difference?

Rather than scribble down all the differences between the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, it’s probably just easier to show you via some handy bullet points:

Galaxy Note 20 Camera Technical Specifications

Main Camera: 12-megapixel (F1.8, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, 1.8μm, 79-degree FOV, 1/1.76 inch image sensor)

Ultrawide Angle: 12-megapixel (F2.2, 1.4μm, 120-degree FOV)

Telephoto: 64-megapixel (F2.0, 0.8μm, 76-degree FOV)

Front-Facing Camera: 10-megapixel (F2.2, 1.22μm, 80-degree FOV)

Zoom: 3x hybrid

Super Zoom: 30x

Laser Auto-Focus: No

Video Capture: 8K

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Camera Technical Specifications

Main Camera: 108-megapixel (F1.8, OIS, 0.8μm, 79-degree FOV, 1/1.33 inch image sensor)

Ultrawide Angle: 12-megapixel (F2.2, 1.4μm, 120-degree FOV)

Telephoto: 12-megapixel (F3.0, 1.0μm, 20-degree FOV)

Front-Facing Camera: 10-megapixel (F2.2, 1.22μm, 80-degree FOV)

Zoom: 5x optical

Super Zoom: 50x

Laser Auto-Focus: Yes

Video Capture: 8K

Is The Samsung Galaxy Note 20’s Camera Any Good?

Samsung has done a lot of development work on its camera during the past several years. The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra have the best shooters Samsung has ever made, though it is the Ultra that has the best of the best when it comes to camera tech – it runs a triple-lens camera front by a massively impressive 108MP camera, whereas the Note 20 uses a more traditional 12MP sensor.

Both the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra feature triple-lens camera arrays with ultra-wide lens and telephoto lens. Neither feature ToF lens, however, as Samsung has decided to do away with these since Apple snagged an exclusive on the best ToF sensors for its iPhone.

If imaging is important to you, and you want the best possible performance, and you don’t want a Google Pixel phone, you’re obviously best off going with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Just need excellent photography performance? The Note 20 will be perfectly fine.

Does The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Come With An S-Pen?

Yes, both the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with an S-Pen

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FAQs

How Much Does The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Cost?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: £849

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: £1199

What Size Battery Does The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Have?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: 4500mAh

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: 5000mAh

What Colors Does The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Come In?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black, Cloud White