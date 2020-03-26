THIS is How You Watch Hulu In The UK (Spoiler: It’s EASY)

A simple guide on how to watch HULU in the UK. You’ll need a VPN, and we’ve got the #1 VPN on the planet ranked and rated, so accessing HULU is easy!

How To Access HULU From The UK

First, you’ll need to get a Hulu account and sign up for the service. Hulu costs $7.99 a month with commercials or $11.99 a month without commercials. This means you’ll need to have some kind of payment method Hulu will accept that allows you to pay for its monthly service (most UK credit and debit cards should work fine). Step 2: Get a VPN – Once you have a Hulu membership, you normally need to be physically present in the US to access the content, thanks to its geo-filters that restrict access to the service if you are outside of the US. However, there is a way around this, which leads us to the second thing you need to view Hulu in the UK…a VPN.

I use ExpressVPN, and you should too – it’s awesome. Over the past several years, I’ve used countless VPNs and none of them were anyway near as good as ExpressVPN. I’ve included a handy table of the best VPNs you can use right now below – it’s taken from our Best VPN Guide.

What is a VPN you ask? It stands for “virtual private network” and the VPN is just a secure connection of networked computers. “Networked computers” simply means “the internet” and a “secure connection” means that digital security keys are sent to between the two computers talking that ensure no other computer can pick up the data being sent between the two.

In other words, the data is encrypted. VPN’s are also great because of the mask where the user is in the world. They do this by routing your data through an alternate IP, which makes it look like you are in a location–such as the US–when you actually are not. As you can now see, this makes Hulu think you are in a location other than the UK.

Do keep in mind that this tactic clearly violates Hulu’s T&Cs, which state “Using technologies to access the Content from territories where Hulu does not have rights or does not offer services is prohibited.”

Matter of fact, trying these tricks theoretically could get you banned from the service, so do so at your own risk.

VPN Services That (Currently) Work With Hulu

These are the top-rated VPNs in operation right now – for speed, for security, and for everything else in between. DO NOT use free VPNs. They are dangerous and will leak your data. And you definitely do not what that!

I personally use ExpressVPN and have done for the past few years. You get military-grade encryption and security, as well as 3000+ servers all over the globe. With ExpressVPN, you can access HULU, US Netflix in the UK, and much more besides.

If streaming and torrents are your thing, and you want to do it safely, this is the #1 virtual private network to use.

Is HULU Any Good? How Does It Compare To Netflix?

Netflix may be the leader in video streaming in both the US and abroad, but the company has serious competition in the USA from another service: Hulu

So what exactly is Hulu? Like Netflix, it’s a video streaming service with a ton of third-party content. However, the benefits of Hulu come from the amount of content it has.

Best Hulu Shows & Content

Below are just a few of HULU’s exclusive TV show offerings:

The Path (IMDB Rating: 7.4)

Chance (IMDB Rating: 7.7)

11/22/63 (IMDB Rating 8.2)

Future Man (IMDB Rating 7.9)

The Handmaid’s Tale (IMDB Rating: 8.6)

Hulu is a consortium of companies including Disney, ABC, 21st Century Fox, Comcast, and Time Warner, which means they offer some of their best content on the service before other streaming services get it. Hulu also offers its own original content, too.

Hulu vs Netflix – Two Excellent Options

Like Netflix, Hulu is constantly updating its licensing deals and pushing the boundaries of what punters should expect from their VOD service provider.

Netflix really screwed the pooch when it started blocking VPN access; this move turned off a lot of subscribers in the UK, as they could no longer access content from the US.

Netflix US is A LOT better than the UK version; it has around three-to-four times the content, plus tons of shows we don’t get here in the UK. This was the main reason for my continued support of Netflix since it first came to the UK.

However, when Netflix blocked VPN access, I canceled my subscription. This is partly because of the loss of content, but also because I do not think it is ethically correct for a technology company to BLOCK VPN access. I mean, come on, Netflix!

Either way, if you’re going to use a VPN – and you really should – the #1 VPNs right now are cost-effective, simple to use, and will let you access services like HULU with ease.