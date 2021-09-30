If you’re a Marvel fan, you might be wondering where the best place to watch ALL the Marvel Universe films is? For instance, does Disney Plus have all the Marvel movies?

No, Disney Plus does not have all the Marvel Movies.

For example, popular Marvel movies like Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Incredible Hulk 2008 are not on Disney Plus.

Nevertheless, there’s a massive collection of Marvel movies and TV shows on Disney Plus.

Most people who use Disney Plus have an interest in Marvel’s movies and TV shows, ranging from the classic old cartoons to the latest releases.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, no Marvel movie or TV show was released in 2020, which was a setback for the Studio.

This year, Marvel Studios have unveiled up to 3 trending TV shows, including WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki. Any of these 3 Marvel Studios TV shows is on Disney Plus.

Why is Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Incredible Hulk (2008) Movies Not on Disney Plus?

Disney+ lacks the distribution rights of these movies, which is why they are not on the Marvels movie collection on Disney Plus.

The movie rights of Spider-Man: Homecoming and The Incredible Hulk are owned by Sony Pictures and Universal Pictures. So, before these movies will be listed on Disney Plus for Marvel fans, Disney needs to acquire content distribution rights from Sony.

But Fret not! Disney and Sony have recently announced a content licensing agreement for Streaming and TV rights that will start in 2022 and end in 2026. With this contract between Sony and Disney in place, Marvel fans will be able to stream popular movie titles from Sony on Disney+ from 2022.

Also, it’s a dream come true to Marvel fans because the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home is on December 17, 2021. Even though the release of this movie is still in 2021, it may be available on Disney+ at the beginning of 2022. Also, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is coming up on October 7, 2022, which is something all Marvel movie fans are looking forward to!

Will Marvel Movies Be Released on Disney Plus?

Yes, a few of the upcoming Marvel movies like Shang-Chi will be released on Disney Plus. But that does not mean that all Marvel movies will be released on Disney Plus.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is one of the trending Marvel movies today. After the release of Black Widow in theatres and Disney Plus by Marvel Studios, it looks like they are trying to change things up.

The release of Shang-Chi on September 3, 2021, has spiced things up a bit for the fans of Marvel Movies. However, Disney Plus subscribers will have to wait till November 13 to stream this movie.

What Marvel Movies are Coming to Disney Plus in 2022?

Although lots of Marvel movies are available on Disney Plus today, there are still tons of upcoming titles in 2022. Disney Plus has released popular MCU movies like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and What If…?.

Also, an upcoming MCU movie title like Hawkeye is expected to be released on November 24, 2021.

When it comes to Marvel movies coming to Disney Plus in 2022, there’s no specific date yet for the release of these movies in 2022. However, here are the lists for you to explore:

Ms. Marvel (2022)

Moon Knight (2022)

She-Hulk (2022)

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (December 2022)

Secret Invasion (2022)

With the above-MCU titles coming to Disney Plus in 2022, it proves that Marvel Studios is changing things up. Moreover, with the deal between Disney and Sony concerning content distributing rights, more MCU movies are likely to be released in 2022.

