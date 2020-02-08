How I Personalize My iPhone (Tips N’ Tricks)

Everybody has iPhones these days, so making yours stand out from the crowd can be tricky. Here’s how I personalize my iPhone to make it look a little more bespoke…

Apple sells millions of iPhones a quarter. Millions. And this means the chances of you seeing someone using one are very high. In fact, I’d say around 8/10 people that I see using a phone in public have iPhones. Maybe not the latest. But it’s always one of Apple’s most popular models.

For this reason, a lot of people like to customize the look and feel of their iPhones. Why? Because they want their iPhone to look unique, to reflect something about them to the wider world. This is why people also dye their hair strange colors. It’s all about being different and standing out from the crowd.

Apple’s iPhones all look the same. Yes, they come in different colors but for the most part, their design is fairly similar – even between generations. Case in point: the iPhone X looks a lot like the iPhone XS and the iPhone 11. To the untrained eye, it’d be impossible to tell the difference between the iPhone X and the iPhone XS or even Apple’s newest model, the iPhone 11.

OK, So You Want To Customize Your iPhone…

If you want to make your iPhone look different, you have a few options. Below, I’ll outline all the things I do to make my iPhone look more bespoke and unique, so if you’re keen to learn some tips, read on…

How I Customize My iPhone (Top 3 Methods)

Save

#1 – Get An EPIC Case

This is perhaps the easiest way of making your iPhone look different. But you don’t want to get just any old case. The best way to ensure your iPhone looks totally unlike anything else is to design your own case – from scratch!

Save

This will not only make it 100% bespoke but it will also be totally unique. How do you do this? I use Caseable – they have a brilliant case design platform for iPhone cases.

#2 – Use an iPhone Skin

Cases are one route. Another is getting a skin for your iPhone. Skins aren’t like cases; they don’t protect your phone from drops or falls. Instead, they act as a new chassis for your phone and they completely change the look of the iPhone.

Save

You can pick from a range of skin options as well, so getting that totally bespoke look is super-simple once you know what you’re going for. Skin kits for iPhone are also cheaper than cases. Always a bonus.

#3 – Get Your iPhone Repainted

You know how you can get your car sprayed any color you want? Well, you can do this with your iPhone too (as well as your iPad, AirPods, or any other piece of tech you have).

Save

Colorware has been providing bespoke paint jobs for iPhones and other tech products for years. The US company has a good reputation too, so if you want to completely alter the way your iPhone looks, getting it resprayed an entirely different color is one of the best ways to achieve this.

These are my top three tips for customizing your iPhone. The easiest – and safest – method is, of course, getting a cool-looking case for your iPhone. And right now, our #1 recommended case maker is Caseable.

It has thousands of options for all types of phones. And you can even design your own which is awesome if you’re chasing a totally custom look for your iPhone.

My advice? Start simple: get an awesome case first, see how you get along. If you want to take things farther, then maybe it’s time you started thinking about skins for your iPhone. Or, if you want to get crazy, then a full-on spray-paint job could be in order.