Otterbox makes awesome cases. But if you’re looking for one today, I’d start with these six awesome Otterbox cases for the iPhone 11…

Otterbox is one of the biggest phone case brands on the planet. The company has been in the business of protecting phones since the dawn of the smartphone. And if you’re using an iPhone 11, an Otterbox case is a great investment to protect your phone from bumps and drops.

You have plenty of options when it comes to Otterbox cases for the iPhone 11. In 2020, the KYM team tested out the entire Otterbox iPhone 11 case range. The following six cases from Otterbox were our favourites for design, looks, protection, and styles.

Best Otterbox Cases For iPhone 11

CASE NAME BEST FOR… PRICE Otterbox Defender Series Pro Protection & Germaphobes $34 – GET YOURS Otterbox Figura Series Case Style & Slim Design $24 – GET YOURS Otterbox Symmetry Series Case Show Off Your iPhone’s Design $38 – GET YOURS Otterbox Strada Series Case Those That Want A Folio Case $29 – GET YOURS Otterbox Easy Grip Gaming Case Gaming & Heat Management $39 – GET YOURS Otterbox Defender Series Complete, All-Round Protection $22 – GET YOURS A Quick Overview of Our #1 Picks For The Best Otterbox Cases For The iPhone 11

#1 – Otterbox Defender Series Pro

If you want best in class protection for you iPhone 11, the Otterbox Defender Series Pro is just about as good as it gets in the range. Featuring drop-protection, a rugged design that can withstand everything that life can throw at it, and a lifetime warranty, this is the best case for active iPhone 11 users.

The case features a polycarbonate shell and features Otterbox’s new OtterArmour Microbial Defence system which basically means the case carriers fewer germs than your standard iPhone case which will definitely come in handy during the current COVID outbreak.

Overall, this is our current #1 pick from the Otterbox range; it looks great, it’ll protect your iPhone from drops, bumps, and scratches, and it looks great doing it. Add in the Microbial Defence system and you’re looking at one of the best iPhone 11 cases money can buy right now.

#2 – Otterbox Figura Series Case

If you want something a little more stylish, something that doesn’t hide too much of your iPhone 11’s design, then the Figura Series Case from Otterbox could be just what the doctor ordered.

The Figura Series Case hugs the design of your iPhone 11 and is designed to be slim and lightweight but also protect your iPhone 11 from drops, bumps, and scratches. It isn’t as robust as the Defender Pro but this isn’t the point; the point here is that this case is designed to look good and be nice and light.

If you’re looking for an iPhone 11 case that protects your phone but isn’t too chunky, then the Figura Series Case from Otterbox is a great option. Available in two colors – Baton Rouge and Black – the case features an eye-catching design and it will not “chunk” up your phone too much.

#3 – Otterbox Symmetry Series Case

Part of the iPhone 11’s appeal is its beautiful design – and its color. If you have a red iPhone 11, or even a black one, and you want to see that color, you’ll need a clear case to do this. And that is where the Otterbox Symmetry Series Case comes into play.

Unlike most other clear cases, however, the Otterbox Symmetry Series Case is designed to bring next-level protection to your iPhone 11. With robust bumpers around its chassis, the Otterbox Symmetry Series Case is designed to take some of the biggest knocks life can throw at your iPhone 11.

Easy to install, the Symmetry case for the iPhone 11 is the perfect option for anyone that wants market-leading protection but doesn’t want the design of their iPhone 11 hidden away under a case. With the Symmetry case, you can see every detail of your iPhone 11, just as Apple intended.

#4 – Otterbox Strada Series Case

If you like folio cases that come with card holders, the Otterbox Strada Series Case is the one you’ll want to be looking at. This gorgeous iPhone 11 case is one of the best looking and most premium-feeling folio cases you can get for the iPhone 11.

You also get complete protection for your iPhone 11 too and, because of its folio design, this also includes the screen too. The clasp on the Otterbox Strada Series Case is magnetic too, so when you’re not using your phone it is hermetically sealed away from the outside world.

For me, the Otterbox Strada Series Case is perhaps the best folio iPhone 11 case I have ever tested. It looks stunning and it feels great in the hand. I love the premium build materials, the level of protection, and the fact that it protects my iPhone 11 from every possible angle.

#5 – Otterbox Easy Grip Gaming Case

If you do a lot of gaming on your iPhone 11, you’ll need a case that is designed specifically for gamers. Enter the Otterbox Easy Grip Gaming Case, a case that will not only look great on your iPhone 11 but will help dissipate heat from the chassis, ensuring smoother running and better performance.

The Easy Grip Gaming Case from Otterbox also features the company’s new antimicrobial technology which stops bacteria and germs from proliferating on the surface of the case. The design of the case is very sleek too, it sort just melds into the design of your iPhone 11.

And because it is an Otterbox case, you get all the usual market-leading protection from drops, bumps, and scratches. My first thoughts when using this case were that it was lightweight, didn’t feel to chunky, and that it looked really great on my iPhone 11.

Add in amazing heat management via Otterbox’s CoolVergence technology and you’re looking at one of the most useful and best value iPhone 11 cases on the market right now.

#6 – Otterbox Defender Series

The Otterbox Defender Series possesses all the same protections as the Otterbox Defender Series Pro. The only difference here is that the Otterbox Defender Series does not feature Otterbox’s OtterArmour Microbial Defence system.

You get all the same protection from things like drops and bumps, but if you want that additional bacterial protection, you’ll have to pony up for the more expensive Defender Series Pro.

The Defender Series is available in three color options: Black, Purple Nebula, and Gone Fishin’ Blue. And if you can live without the Microbial Defence, the Defender Series case for the iPhone 11 is still one of the best in the business from a pure protection perspective.

With this case on your iPhone 11, you could shoot it with a shotgun and it’d probably still work.

Wrapping Up – My Personal Favorite

I like all of these Otterbox cases; they’re all outstanding in their own way, so whatever you end up going for you’re going to be in very good hands – Otterbox cases are some of the best on the market and are well worth the money.

But if I had to pick a favorite from the above list, it would almost certainly be the Otterbox Defender Series Pro and the reason why is simple: I’m an active guy and I need a case that can protect my phone from drops and bumps. I also have a toddler who likes nothing more than launching my phone across the room.

It’s also really affordable too, especially when you consider how much protection it gives you.

For this reason, the Otterbox Defender Series Pro is the best case for me and it is the one that I have continued to use on my iPhone 11. It is fairly chunky but the protection it provides is more or less unrivalled in the case market right now. Add in the Microbial Defence system and you’re looking at a truly brilliant iPhone 11 case.

