Best Webcam For Twitch: Pro, Intermediate & Beginner [2023]

What’s the best webcam for Twitch? This question is Googled A LOT. In this guide, we’ll detail all the best current options for pro, intermediate, and beginner Twitch streamers…

Twitch is edging close to getting 200 million active streamers on its servers. The platform hit the 140 million milestone in 2022 and is expected, with its current growth rates, to finally hit the 200 million mark at some point before the close of 2023.

If you want to get in on the action, one of the most important things you need is a solid web cam. And, no, the one your computer and/or laptop came with probably won’t cut the mustard.

You need things like decent field of view (FOV) ranges, support for 4K (UHD) or Full HD at higher frame rates, and it NEEDS to be reliable, so you can stream and not have to worry about bugs affecting your flow.

And in order to get these things, you’ll need a decent web cam, one designed specifically for use on Twitch. And the best part? You don’t even need to spend a lot of money.

This guide will detail all the best current options for three specific price points: pro level (so, expensive), intermediate (so, kinda expensive but not too bad, and beginner (so, very affordable).

Figure out which segment you fit in and go with the suggested option; each web cam has been vetted and tested by our team – one of whom is a Twitch streamer himself – so they’re all decent quality.

But you still cannot get around the fact that the more costly webcams are better overall options. This is just the way of things with tech products: you spend more, you get more.

Right, let’s do this…

Best Webcam For Twitch Streaming

These are our picks, based on the above mentioned criteria. Each is solid in its own right, but each sits inside its own unique price niche. If you want the best of the best, you’ll want to go with the #1 option (in this case, the Logitech Brio).

As it happens, the Logitech Brio is also Ninja’s webcam of choice for his Twitch streaming, so, yeah, it’s pretty decent with respect to performance and overall features, so if you want the most seamless experience this would be the one I would recommend right now.

Overview of The Best Webcams For Twitch

1. Logitech Brio

The Logitech Brio is the perfect choice for Twitch streamers who want the best image and sound quality.

This webcam features a 4K ultra HD resolution with up to 30 frames per second, as well as an adjustable field of view from 65 to 90 degrees.

The built-in dual microphones provide clear audio for your streams, while its auto low light correction feature ensures you’ll still look good even in dim lighting conditions.

Specifications

Supported resolution: 4K/30fps; 1080p/30 or 60 fps; 720p/30, 60, or 90 fps

Diagonal field of view: 65 degrees, 78 degrees, 90 degrees

Focus type: Autofocus

Lens type: Glass

Built-in mic: Stereo-dual omni-directional

Dimensions: 1.06 inches high x 4.02 inches wide x 1.06 inches deep

Weight: 2.22 ounces

Cable Length: 7.2 feet

PROS:

Professional-Grade video quality

Auto Focus support

Auto light correction

Adjustable field of view

HDR

Supports Zoom, pan, and tilt

Great sound quality

Supports Logitech Capture software

CONS:

It’s quite pricey, but that’s a given for ALL the features it packs in

2. Razer Kiyo Pro

The Razer Kiyo Pro is a great option for streaming on Twitch due to its crisp Full HD 1080p streaming at 60 frames per second and its advanced autofocus system that keeps subjects – so, you, in this context – sharp and focused even when they’re moving quickly.

It also features two mics with noise cancellation capabilities, allowing you to record crystal clear audio without any background noise interference which is great because it’ll save you having to buy a dedicated microphone (for awhile, at least, anyway).

Specifications

Supported resolution: 1080p at 60 fps / 1080p at 30 fps with HDR enabled

Diagonal field of view: Adjustable between 80°, 90° and 103°

Focus type: AF and MF

Lens type: Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Built-in mic: Stereo

Dimensions: 8.5 x 7 x 4.5 inches

Connection type: USB 3.0

Cable length: 5 foot-long braided cable

PROS:

Excellent image quality

HDR support

Auto focus

Easy to setup and use

3x field of view presets

Tight design

CONS:

It isn’t exactly cheap

Autofocus can be wonky at times

3. Logitech C922

The Logitech C922 Pro Stream Webcam shoots crisp Full HD 1080p at 30 frames per second and includes background replacement technology for a bespoke broadcast aesthetic.

It also has two built-in mics for crystal clear audio and a privacy shutter for extra security when you’re not using it. Its 78-degree field of view allows you to easily things, regardless of how big your working area is.

Specifications

Supported resolution: 1080p/30fps; 720p/60fps

Diagonal field of view: 78 degrees

Focus type: Autofocus

Lens type: Glass

Built-in mic: Stereo-dual omni-directional

Dimensions: 1.73 inches high x 3.74 inches wide x 2.80 inches deep

Weight: 5.71 ounces

Cable Length: 5 feet

PROS:

2 omni-directional mics

Auto light correction

Auto focus

720p/60fps

Uses Logi Capture Software

CONS:

Doesn’t come with privacy shutter

No 4K

1080p limited to 30fps

4. Dell UltraSharp WB7022

The Dell UltraSharp WB7022 Webcam offers reliable performance with great features such as autofocus, noise suppression, and full 1080p HD recording at up to 30 fps.

It also includes facial tracking too, so it can follow your movements accurately as you move around which is great if you like to get pretty animated when you’re streaming.

It also has two built-in omnidirectional mics that deliver excellent sound quality without the need of additional hardware or software adjustments.

PROS:

4K Support

1080p @ 60 fps

3x FOV presets

Loads of customisation options via software

HDR Suport

CONS:

It doesn’t come with a microphone

No privacy shutter

Monitor stand could be better

Honourable Mentions

Elgato FaceCam – The Elgato FaceCam is a great webcam for streamers, offering excellent image quality and lots of tweakable settings. It has state-of-the-art optics, a swivelling stand design, and a dynamic desktop app that makes it easy to adjust the settings. The downside is that it’s quite expensive at $199.

– The Elgato FaceCam is a great webcam for streamers, offering excellent image quality and lots of tweakable settings. It has state-of-the-art optics, a swivelling stand design, and a dynamic desktop app that makes it easy to adjust the settings. OBSBOT Tiny 4K – The OBSBOT Tiny 4K is another great option for streamers. It offers 4K resolution at 30fps and 1080p resolution at 60fps, as well as impressive low light performance and auto focus capabilities. However, it doesn’t have the same level of customization options as our top picks and it is very expensive which is why it didn’t quite make it into our top recommendations

