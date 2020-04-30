Motorola Edge vs Motorola Edge Plus – How Are They Different?

Motorola may not be the biggest name in smartphones, especially when compared to Apple, Samsung, and Google, but the company has a good reputation for creating decently-spec’d Android handsets at relatively decent price points.

Motorola’s latest two flagships, the Motorola Edge and the Motorola Edge Plus are no exception. But what many might find confusing about the devices is that despite the “Plus” in the name of the latter, each phone has an identical display.

So just how are the two different? Let’s take a look.

Motorola Edge vs Motorola Edge Plus Quick Comparison

Design

Motorola Edge – The Motorola Edge comes with a 6.7in OLED display. It features an aluminum body with a fingerprint reader and a dual SIM slot.

Winner? Motorola Edge – From a design standpoint, the Edge technically beats out the Edge Plus because of the dual SIM slot.

Displays

Motorola Edge – The Motorola Edge features an edge-to-edge OLED display that is 6.7 inches with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The display wraps around the phone’s edges (hence the name).

Winner? Draw – The displays are identical.

CPU/Processor

Motorola Edge – the Motorola Edge features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset.

Winner? Motorola Edge Plus – The 865 blows the 765G out of the water in terms of performance.

Camera

Motorola Edge – The Motorola Edge features a 25MP front-facing camera. But the rear camera is a triple-lens system with 64 MP, 16 MP, and 8 MP lenses. It also shoots 4K video.

Winner? Motorola Edge Plus – That 108MP sensor on the rear camera is INSANE.

Storage Options

Motorola Edge – 128GB (expandible with another 1TB)

Battery

Motorola Edge – The Motorola Edge features a 4500 mAh battery.

Winner? Motorola Edge Plus – You’ll get a little more juice from the Edge Plus. Don’t expect a lot, but it’s still got longer battery life.

Price

Motorola Edge – around $765

around $765 Motorola Edge Plus – $999

Verdict?

The good news is that no matter which hone you choose, you’re getting an amazing display. But as for which is better than the other…it depends.

If you’re looking for performance, the Edge Plus is the clear winner thanks to its 12GB of RAM, 108MP rear camera, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

However, if you’re looking for expandability, the regular Edge wins out. That’s because it features a dual SIM slot as well as offers expandable storage up to 1TB. The Plus doesn’t give you that.

Motorola Edge vs Motorola Edge Plus: Specs

Here are the specs for the Motorola Edge:

Display: 6.7in 2340 × 1080 (385 ppi), OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors

90Hz.

90Hz. Dimensions: 161.6 mm × 71.1 mm × 9.3 mm

Weight: 188 grams

Storage: 128GB (expandible by 1TB)

Processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Front camera: 25 MP with 1080p video recording at up to 30 fps

Rear camera: Triple 64 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP; 4K video

Battery: 4500 mAh

Other: dual SIM (Nano) support, 4 or 6GB of RAM, 5G

And here are the specs for the Motorola Edge Plus:

Display: 6.7in 2340 × 1080 (385 ppi), OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors

90Hz

Dimensions: 161.1 mm × 71.4 mm × 9.6 mm

Weight: 203 grams

Storage: 256GB

Processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Front camera: 25 MP with 1080p video recording at up to 30 fps

Rear camera: Triple 108 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP; 4K video

Battery: 5000 mAh

Other: single SIM, 12GB RAM, 5G