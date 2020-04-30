Motorola Edge vs Motorola Edge Plus – How Are They Different?

Motorola may not be the biggest name in smartphones, especially when compared to Apple, Samsung, and Google, but the company has a good reputation for creating decently-spec’d Android handsets at relatively decent price points.
Motorola’s latest two flagships, the Motorola Edge and the Motorola Edge Plus are no exception. But what many might find confusing about the devices is that despite the “Plus” in the name of the latter, each phone has an identical display.
So just how are the two different? Let’s take a look.
Motorola Edge vs Motorola Edge Plus Quick Comparison
Design
- Motorola Edge – The Motorola Edge comes with a 6.7in OLED display. It features an aluminum body with a fingerprint reader and a dual SIM slot.
- Motorola Edge Plus – The Motorola Edge Plus comes with a 6.7in OLED display. It also features an aluminum body with a fingerprint reader, however, it’s only got a single SIM slot.
Winner? Motorola Edge – From a design standpoint, the Edge technically beats out the Edge Plus because of the dual SIM slot.
Displays
- Motorola Edge – The Motorola Edge features an edge-to-edge OLED display that is 6.7 inches with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The display wraps around the phone’s edges (hence the name).
- Motorola Edge Plus – The Motorola Edge Plus features an edge-to-edge OLED display that is 6.7 inches with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The display wraps around the phone’s edges (hence the name).
Winner? Draw – The displays are identical.
CPU/Processor
- Motorola Edge – the Motorola Edge features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset.
- Motorola Edge Plus – the Motorola Edge Plus features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.
Winner? Motorola Edge Plus – The 865 blows the 765G out of the water in terms of performance.
Camera
- Motorola Edge – The Motorola Edge features a 25MP front-facing camera. But the rear camera is a triple-lens system with 64 MP, 16 MP, and 8 MP lenses. It also shoots 4K video.
- Motorola Edge Plus – The Motorola Edge Plus features a 25MP front-facing camera. But the rear camera is a triple-lens system with 108 MP, 16 MP, and 8 MP lenses. It also shoots 4K video.
Winner? Motorola Edge Plus – That 108MP sensor on the rear camera is INSANE.
Storage Options
- Motorola Edge – 128GB (expandible with another 1TB)
- Motorola Edge Plus – 256GB
Battery
- Motorola Edge – The Motorola Edge features a 4500 mAh battery.
- Motorola Edge Plus – The Motorola Edge Plus features a 5000 mAh battery.
Winner? Motorola Edge Plus – You’ll get a little more juice from the Edge Plus. Don’t expect a lot, but it’s still got longer battery life.
Price
- Motorola Edge – around $765
- Motorola Edge Plus – $999
Verdict?
The good news is that no matter which hone you choose, you’re getting an amazing display. But as for which is better than the other…it depends.
If you’re looking for performance, the Edge Plus is the clear winner thanks to its 12GB of RAM, 108MP rear camera, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.
However, if you’re looking for expandability, the regular Edge wins out. That’s because it features a dual SIM slot as well as offers expandable storage up to 1TB. The Plus doesn’t give you that.
Motorola Edge vs Motorola Edge Plus: Specs
Here are the specs for the Motorola Edge:
- Display: 6.7in 2340 × 1080 (385 ppi), OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
90Hz.
- Dimensions: 161.6 mm × 71.1 mm × 9.3 mm
- Weight: 188 grams
- Storage: 128GB (expandible by 1TB)
- Processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Front camera: 25 MP with 1080p video recording at up to 30 fps
- Rear camera: Triple 64 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP; 4K video
- Battery: 4500 mAh
- Other: dual SIM (Nano) support, 4 or 6GB of RAM, 5G
And here are the specs for the Motorola Edge Plus:
- Display: 6.7in 2340 × 1080 (385 ppi), OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
- 90Hz
- Dimensions: 161.1 mm × 71.4 mm × 9.6 mm
- Weight: 203 grams
- Storage: 256GB
- Processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Front camera: 25 MP with 1080p video recording at up to 30 fps
- Rear camera: Triple 108 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP; 4K video
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- Other: single SIM, 12GB RAM, 5G
