Today, we will show you how to take a screenshot on a Mac – don’t worry, it’s super simple. Just follow these steps…

Unlike other Operating Systems, Mac OS simplifies the screenshotting process for non-tech-savvy users. Also, it offers more screenshotting options.

This post will show you how to take full, partial, and window screenshot with your Macbook.

Read on to master screenshotting on your Macbook device.

How To Take A Complete Screenshot On Mac

Follow the steps below to take a full screenshot on your Mac:

Launch the page you want to screenshot Hold down the following keys together: ‘Command’ key + ‘Shift key’ + ‘3’ key. Your action is accompanied by screen capture and a shutter sound. The screenshot is displayed at the bottom-right as a thumbnail. You can click on the thumbnail to edit your screenshot image. Screenshots are saved automatically on the desktop for easy access.

How To Take A Partial Screenshot On Macbook

To take a screenshot of a selected area on your screen, apply the following steps:

Hold down the ‘Command’ + the shift keys and press number 4 on the keyboard. Wait until your cursor changes to a crosshair. On the touchpad, drag or select the area you want to capture. Release your fingers from the touchpad to take a screenshot. You will hear the familiar shutter sound signifying that the selected area has been captured. You can immediately edit your screenshot by clicking on the thumbnail at your screen’s bottom-right or editing your screenshot on the desktop later.

How To Screenshot A Window On Mac

To take a screenshot of an opened windows, perform the following steps:

Open the display page you want to capture Hold down the Command + Shift keys and press 5 on the keyboard. Wait for the cursor to change to a camera icon. Hover the camera icon over the windows that you want to capture to select the window. Afterwards, the selected window is highlighted in blue. Click within the selected window to take a screenshot of the highlighted window. You can view and edit screenshot images on your desktop.

How To Take A Screenshot Using Mac OS Finder

Go to the ‘Finder’ Type in ‘screenshot’ and double click You have three options displayed: Capture the entire screen Capture selected window Capture selected portion

You can change the location to save your screenshot.

How To Take A Screenshot In Preview

Type ‘Preview’ in Mac OS ‘Finder’ app Double-click on ‘Preview’ to launch it. Click on the ‘File’ menu in ‘Preview.’ Click on ‘Take Screenshot’ in the ‘File’ menu. Select any of the following Screenshot options

‘From Selection’ to take a screenshot of a selected area of your screen. This option changes your cursor to a crosshair for selecting the desired area to capture.

‘From Window’ to take a screenshot of an opened window application. This option changes your cursor to a camera icon.

‘From Entire Screen’ to capture the entire screen. If you choose this option, the timer starts a countdown. You can arrange your desktop before the timer completes its countdown. After the countdown, the entire screen will be captured instantly.

The captured screenshot opens in a preview window. Click on the ‘File’ menu and select Save. Type in a name for your screenshot, select a location to save your screenshot and then click on the ‘Save’ icon to save your screenshot.

How To Copy Screenshots To Clipboard On Macbook

To copy screenshots to the clipboard for further editing or pasting to word or photoshop applications, perform the following steps:

Copying full screenshot to clipboard

When taking a full screenshot on your Macbook, hold down the following keys: Command + Control + Shift and press 3 on your keyboard. A full screenshot is taken and also copied to the clipboard. Press the Control + V keys to paste the copied screenshot to any program of your choice. E.g., photoshop, Word processor, etc.

Copying a partial or selected screenshot to the clipboard

When taking a partial screenshot, hold down Command + Control + Shift + 4 keys. The cursor changes to a crosshair. Hold the left-click side of your touchpad and drag the crosshair to highlight the area you want to screenshot. The selected area is highlighted in blue. Release the touchpad to take a screenshot and also copy to the clipboard Press the Control + V keys to paste the copied screenshot to any program of your choice. E.g., photoshop, Word processor, etc.

Copying a window screenshot to clipboard

Hold down the Command + Control + Shift keys and press number 5 on the keyboard The cursor changes to a camera icon, hover the camera icon on the window to screenshot. Click the in the window to screenshot and also copy the screenshot window to the clipboard.

Press the Control + V keys to paste the copied screenshot to any program of your choice. E.g., photoshop, Word processor, etc.

Final Thoughts…

Some screenshotting methods described above are new and synonymous with the Mojave version of the Mac Operating System. When next Apple releases a new Macintosh operating system, you are sure of getting updates on new screenshotting methods on future Mac OS releases.