When Does Spotify Wrapped Come Out? Unwrapping Spotify’s Festive Tradition

As supermarkets begin to stack their shelves with Christmas goods and everyone on the radio queues up to complain about it, we’re approaching the time of year when Spotify Wrapped makes an appearance. But when exactly?

Despite fierce competition from Apple Music, Tidal, and other services, Spotify continues to lead the pack as the most popular music streaming platform in the world.

This should not come as a surprise, however, given that the service in question is one of the longest-running examples of its type and offers users a wide range of tools and features that continually improve the quality of their overall experience.

One of these services is called Spotify Wrapped, and it gives statistics on a user’s listening behaviour over the course of the preceding year. These statistics cover the top songs, artists, and genres, as well as the overall listening time and more.

Music fans anticipate the release of Spotify Wrapped every winter as Christmas approaches – but when exactly is the feature released?

When Does Spotify Wrapped Come Out?

Spotify Wrapped, so far, has always been released on the 1st of December and we have no reason to believe that will be any different this year.

So, as soon as December hits you will be able to share your Spotify stats – unless you don’t want your mates to know you were in the top 1% of Spice Girls listeners this year.

Whether the feature is exactly the same as before or not also remains to be seen. If anything, they could add more stats than before, which is an exciting prospect for those that are proud of their support for their favourite artists.

What Exactly Is Spotify Wrapped?

The Spotify Wrapped playlist and slideshow provide users with a variety of data points gleaned from their listening habits over the course of the previous year.

It contains statistics such as the number of minutes of music that individuals listened to, their favourite artists and songs, and how close someone could be to becoming a superfan.

In addition to this, Spotify Wrapped provides artists with an overview of the total amount of streams, listener hours, the number of listeners, as well as the number of countries listeners were situated in during the given time period.

How Does Spotify Wrapped Work?

For the previous several years, Spotify Wrapped has concentrated on the top 5 albums, singles, and artists. To get these statistics, their programme examines user streams between January 1 and mid-November.

The programme then uses that information to produce the top 5 listings. These lists do not include podcasts or anything listened to in a “Private Session” (located in your settings). They do, however, count against your “total minutes listened” statistics in Wrapped.

Regarding how it creates the statistics and figures for the remainder of the yearly Wrapped, Spotify has been very mum. Thankfully, some tech-savvy people have decided to do some independent research.

They found that a song must be played for more than 30 seconds in order to be considered a play. Additionally, Spotify does not include total minutes played into individual top 5 rankings; it just considers total plays.

Can Spotify Stats Be Checked All Year Round?

If you simply cannot wait until December and you want to know your Spotify stats right now, there are some that can be checked all year round.

You can see some basic stats whenever you want by using the Spotify desktop programme. Unless you want to share them, these statistics are personal, private, and only visible to you from your profile.

So how can you actually find out which songs and artists you’ve been listening to the most throughout the year? Just carry out these actions.

Start by opening the Spotify app on your computer (Windows, Mac, or Linux), or online. Although we will be using the Windows app, the interface will be the same on all platforms. Next, choose “Profile” from the account menu that is shown in the screen’s top right corner. At the very top of the website is a section named “Top Artists This Month.” Click the “See All” button to see the complete list of the top 10 artists. The “Top Tracks This Month” section follows that. Again, by choosing “See All,” you may see the whole list of all 50 tracks.

This data may not be as comprehensive as what you will discover in your Spotify Wrapped in December, but it could give you a good idea of what your annual review will include when it ultimately becomes available.

What Is Stats.fm (SpotiStats)?

By logging into SpotiStats, also known as Stats.fm, you can learn more about your music listening habits than just your most frequently played songs and the artists behind them. You can also learn how many tracks and minutes you’ve streamed, your most popular albums and genres, and the most popular time of day.

Mobile devices including the iPhone, iPad, and Android can use Stats.fm. The app connects to your Spotify account and provides access to a range of data that isn’t accessible via Spotify’s official mobile apps.

It’s still not quite as comprehensive and exciting as Spotify Wrapped, but you can certainly get a load of interesting stats on your Spotify history and habits.

How To Listen To Music Without It Counting Towards Wrapped (Or Weekly Playlists)

When people link us music to listen to, or if we feel like listening to something we wouldn’t usually listen to, we may not want those tracks or artists to show in our Spotify Wrapped.

This could also be the case if we’re listening to a few guilty pleasures that we don’t want our friends to know about when we’re discussing Wrapped in December.

The easy way to keep particular tracks out of our stats and playlists is by utilising Spotify’s “Private Session” feature, which works a little like Incognito Mode.

Private Sessions can be activated simply by clicking on your account icon and then selecting “Private session” from the dropdown menu.

