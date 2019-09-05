How To Delete A POF Account (The #1 Simplest Method)

Decided it's time to close your Plenty Of Fish account? We're here to help. In this guide, we'll show you EXACTLY how to delete your POF account once and for all...

As the title of the online dating service suggests, there are indeed plenty of fish in the sea, and indeed, there are plenty of dating services to choose from too. It’s not unusual for people to use more than one at once before settling on a preferred platform. There are many reasons why you might quit a dating platform. Perhaps you have met your match and it’s time to close the dating chapter of your life. Or perhaps you’ve simply had enough of the online dating scene and prefer the old-school method of meeting people out there in the world.

How To Delete A POF Account

  1. Fortunately, closing a POF account is quite easy. You have to do it in your web browser by logging in to the site.
  2. Then, either head to the site’s HELP page and click “Delete Account”
  3. Once that’s done you’ll need to fill in a quick survey to explain why you’re leaving.
  4. As with deleting other account-based services, it can take a little time for the deletion to be completed. Once it is done, however, you can’t reactivate your old account.

Best Alternatives To POF?

how-to-delete-pof-account
If you left Plenty of Fish because you didn’t like it, don’t be put off by online dating apps – POF is the creepiest of them all, anyway. Tinder is a great alternative and is now, arguably, significantly bigger the Plenty of Fish. We have an entire guide to everything you need to know about Tinder, as well as how to get more dates on it.

Another solid option, especially for women, is OK, Cupid. According to a lot of my female friends, OK Cupid is a much nicer place to interact with the opposite sex. There are fewer creeps lurking around on it, basically. And the people on it seem more focussed on finding partners for relationships that one-night things. If that sounds more like your pace, make sure you check it out.

