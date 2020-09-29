How To Insert Sim Card On Samsung Galaxy A51: A Beginner’s Guide…

This simple guide will show you how to insert a sim card on Samsung Galaxy A51 for the first time!

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is a sleek device that comes with a lot of cool features. However, to enjoy its features and functionalities, including making calls and connecting to a mobile network, you need to insert a sim in the device.

Samsung Galaxy A51 Overview

Samsung Galaxy A51 is a feature-packed mid-range device that comes with a lot more features than its price. Galaxy A51 sports a 6.5″ Super AMOLED screen, powerful processors to handle heavy tasks seamlessly, and a quad-camera with a total of 70MP for crisp and clear photos, whether in the day or night time.

Learn how to insert and remove sim cards from Samsung Galaxy A51 by following all of the steps outlined below.

How To Insert Sim Card On Samsung Galaxy A51

To proceed with inserting sim cards in your Galaxy A51, you will need the following:

A sim card ejector (a paper clip can also function as one by stretching out one end of the paper clip to act as a sim ejector). Thankfully, Samsung Galaxy A51 comes packed with its sim injector. Look carefully in the box to find the sim ejector. Sim cards and MicroSD if you intend to extend the memory capacity of Samsung Galaxy A51 beyond 64/128GB.

How To Eject The Sim Tray On Samsung Galaxy A51

Make sure your new Galaxy A51 is powered off to prevent possible damage to the phone. (check our post on how to turn off Samsung Galaxy A51) Find the sim card ejector pin in the box. Locate the sim tray at the left edge of the phone Insert the sim card ejector pin in the hole beside the sim card tray. Apply gentle pressure on the pin to eject the sim card tray Pull out the sim card tray gently once it is ejected. The sim card tray has three slots. The first slot is a big slot for MicroSD. If you’ve got a microSD, place in the MicroSD slot and make sure it is well-seated and balanced. The second and third are nano sim card slots. Ensure that you have a nano sim card or two. Samsung Galaxy A51 works just fine if you’re using a single sim slot out of the two. Therefore, you need not bother about occupying the two sim slots. Insert the first sim, make sure the gold contact is facing down, and the sim card is well-seated in the right position with the sim card angled edges aligning with the tray’s angled edges. Insert the second sim, make sure the gold contact is facing down, and the sim card is well-seated in the right position with the sim card angled edges aligning with the tray’s angled edges.

How To Insert The Sim Tray Back On Samsung Galaxy A51

Check that your sim card is well seated in the sim tray. Carefully insert the sim tray back into the phone. Mount a little pressure to make sure the sim card tray fits into the phone

How To Set Up Your Sim Card For Calls, Text, And Data Connection

Go to your device’s settings. Tap on ‘Connections’ in the ‘Settings’ menu Locate and tap on ‘Sim card Manager.’ Tap on the sim you wish to turn on/off. On the sim settings page, toggle on/off the switch icon to enable or disable the sim. Tap on the return icon to go back to ‘Sim card Manager.’ If you’re using two sim cards, tap on ‘Calls’ to select a default sim for making calls. You can choose to enable the ‘Ask first’ option, which gives you more flexibility. If you’ve chosen the ‘Ask first’ option, you get the option of selecting either Sim 1 or Sim 2 for each call you make. Tap on ‘Text messages’ to select a default sim for sending text messages. Irrespective of your choice, you can always change the default sim by holding down the ‘Send’ icon. This action lets you send a message with any of the two sim cards. Still in ‘Sim card Manager,’ tap on ‘Mobile data’ to set up a default sim for ‘Mobile data’ connection. Tap on the Home button to exit your device’s ‘Settings.’

To ensure that you have the right settings in place, you should perform the following:

Make a call Send a text message Download an app from Google Playstore. Ensure that your mobile data is enabled. If you’re encountering connectivity issues, pull down your notification bar and check for the ‘Data Connection’ icon in quick settings. If the ‘Data Connection’ icon is off, tap on it to toggle on the ‘Data Connection’ icon and try reconnecting to the internet.

How To Insert Sim Card On Samsung Galaxy A51: Recap

This is a summary of the processes explained above.

Insert the sim card ejector in the hole beside the sim card tray Apply slight pressure to force out the sim card tray Align your nano sims correctly in the sim tray Insert the sim tray into the phone.