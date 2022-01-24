How To Get An Apple ID Without An Apple Device

No iPhone? No problem!

Wondering how to get an Apple ID? An Apple ID is one of the first things you’ll need if you want to live within Apple’s ecosystem. As a matter of fact, without an Apple ID good luck using any of Apple’s services, including iCloud, Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News, and more.

This article will walk you through how to get an Apple ID – even if you don’t have an Apple device.

Save

What Is An Apple ID?

An Apple ID is a universal login that allows you to access a wide range of Apple services. An Apple ID, in other words, isn’t much different than your Google username or Facebook username. All three are types of universal logins that allow you to access their respective ecosystems.

Here’s how Apple officially describes an Apple ID:

“An Apple ID is the personal account you use to access Apple services like the App Store, iCloud, Messages, the Apple Online Store, FaceTime, and more. It includes the information you use to sign in, as well as all the contact, payment, and security details that you’ll use across Apple services.”

Do I Already Have An Apple ID?

If you’ve ever used an Apple service before or owned a Mac or iPhone, you most likely have an Apple ID. You cannot back up data to iCloud, listen to Apple Music, or buy content through the iTunes Store without an Apple ID.

Keep in mind you should only use one Apple ID. IF you use more than one, it could create conflicts down the road if you, for example, buy music through one Apple ID but sign up for, for example, Apple Arcade through another.

Is An Apple ID Free?

Yes. Apple doesn’t charge money for you to create an Apple ID. Anyone can set one up for free. However, just because you have an Apple ID doesn’t mean you can access Apple Music or Apple TV+. You’ll need to subscribe to those services if you want to access their content.

Where Do People Usually Create An Apple ID?

People usually create an Apple ID on their Apple device. That is, Apple makes it very easy to create an Apple ID on that new iPhone, iPad, or Mac you just bought.

However, you can also create an Apple ID on a PC via iTunes as well.

Save

Creating An Apple ID Without An Apple Device

But you actually don’t need ANY Apple devices or software to create an Apple ID. You can also create an Apple ID right in a web browser – which means you can create an Apple ID using virtually any device (provided that device has a desktop-class web browser).

Here’s how to create an Apple ID on the web:

Open your web browser of choice (Safari, Chrome, Firefox, etc…) In the URL bar, navigate to appleid.apple.com. At the top of the Apple ID page, click “Create Your Apple ID.” On the next screen, fill in your name, address, and other information asked for, including your email and phone number. When you are done entering your info, click Continue. Now the next step is to verify your email address and phone number you provided during setup.

After verification, your Apple ID will be created and it can be used to sign in to Apple services.

And check out:

Save Apple expert and novelist, Michael Grothaus has been covering tech on KnowYourMobile for the best part of 10 years. Prior to this, he worked at Apple. And before that, he was a film journalist. Michael is a published author; his book Epiphany Jones was voted as one of the best novels about Hollywood by Entertainment Weekly. Michael is also a writer at other publications including VICE and Fast Company.