How To Reset Your Apple ID Password (The #1 Method)

Spread the love







If you’re an Apple user, your Apple Id is probably one of the most important logins you have. After all, the single ID allows you to access all of your iCloud account–which includes emails, calendars, your photos, and more–as well as buy content on the iTunes Store, access your Apple Music account, buy apps through the App Store, and buy Mac apps through the Mac App Store.

That’s why it can be so horrifying if you’ve forgotten your Apple ID password. You could literally be shut off from most of the content in your life. Sadly, people forget their Apple ID (and other) passwords more often than you think.

Part of this is due to the fact that people are choosing harder, more secure passwords–but those passwords by their very nature are thus harder to remember too.

Thankfully, if you’ve forgotten your Apple ID password there is a way you can regain access to your account and content. To do that, however, you’ll need to reset your Apple ID one of these three ways:

How To Reset Your Apple ID Password With Your Email Address

Go to iforgot.apple.com in any web browser. Enter your Apple ID email address and click Continue. Select “I need to reset my password” and click Continue. Select “Get an email” and click Continue. Now click the Done button. Check your email. You’ll find one from Apple titled “How to reset your Apple ID password”. Click the “Reset now” link in it. You’ll be taken to the web where you’ll be asked to enter your new Apple ID password. Make it strong but memorable. Enter the same password again to verify it, then click Reset Password. Your new Apple ID password has been set.

How To Reset Your Apple ID Password By Answering Security Questions

Go to iforgot.apple.com in any web browser. Enter your Apple ID email address and click Continue. Select “I need to reset my password” and click Continue. Select “Answer security questions” and click Continue. Next, verify your birthday and click Continue. You’ll be taken to a webpage where you’ll be asked to enter your new Apple ID password. Make it strong but memorable. Enter the same password again to verify it, then click Reset Password. Your new Apple ID password has been set. How To Reset Your Apple ID Password With If You Have Two-Factor Authentication Enabled Go to iforgot.apple.com in any web browser. Enter your Apple ID email address and click Continue. Enter the phone number that is associated with the Apple ID and click Continue. Next, you’ll be asked to pick one of your devices that is associated with your Apple ID, for example, your iPhone or Mac, and click Allow. Enter the passcode of your chosen device and click Done. Now enter your new Apple ID password. Make it strong but memorable. Enter the same password again to verify it, then click Next, and then the Done button. Your new Apple ID password has been set.

Save