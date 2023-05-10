How to Enable & Set Up Apple Pay Cash: A Step-by-Step Guide

With Apple Pay Cash, you can quickly pay friends, family, and even businesses through iMessage. It’s quick, convenient, and easy to use. But you need to enable Apple Pay Cash first to use it…

Paying friends, family, or even businesses through your phone has never been easier with Apple Pay Cash. In this guide, we’re going to walk you through the process of enabling Apple Pay Cash on your iPhone or iPad.

What is Apple Pay Cash?

Apple Pay Cash is a feature introduced by Apple that allows you to send and receive money through Apple Pay.

Apple Pay Cash integrates seamlessly with iMessage, making it incredibly easy to send money through text messages. Below, we’ll show you exactly how to set up Apple Pay Cash on your iPhone.

How To Set Up Apple Pay Cash: A Step-by-Step Guide

Pin

I’m going to assume you already have Apple Pay enabled and verified. If you do not, please refer to this guide: how to set up Apple Pay for the first time.

With Apple Pay set up and verified (here’s how you verify Apple Pay on iPhone/iPad/Apple Watch/Mac), you can now set about enabling Apple Pay Cash.

Here’s how you enable Apple Pay Cash:

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap on “Wallet & Apple Pay.” Toggle on the Apple Pay Cash switch.

You’ll Have To Verify Your Identity

For security reasons and in compliance with financial regulations, Apple requires users to verify their identity before they can use Apple Pay Cash.

In the “Wallet & Apple Pay” section of the Settings app, tap on “Apple Pay Cash.” Tap on “Verify Identity.” Follow the prompts to enter your personal information, including your full name, social security number, date of birth, and home address. Once you’ve completed these steps, you’re all set to start using Apple Pay Cash!

How To Use Apple Pay Cash

With Apple Pay Cash enabled, you can now send and receive money directly through iMessage. Just open a conversation, tap the Apple Pay button, enter the amount, and hit send. It’s as simple as that.

Not only that but you can also use Siri to send cash to your contacts as well. For instance, say you’re out for beers with a friend. They’ve bought a couple of rounds. You can quickly send them money via Apple Pay Cash by saying, “Hey, Siri. Send Tom $20.” – and Siri will process the payment for you.

Please note that while sending money with Apple Pay Cash is free if you’re using a debit card, there is a small transaction fee when using a credit card.

For more Apple Pay resources, please check out our ultimate guide to Apple Pay – it covers literally everything you could possibly ever want to know about Apple Pay.