If you subscribe to YouTube Premium, do you get access to YouTube Music for free? Let’s delve into the service and find out…

Since its launch in 2015, YouTube Music has been a separate service from YouTube Premium, which provides ad-free viewing and access to YouTube Original content.

YouTube Music offers an ad-supported, ad-free listening experience with access to official albums, playlists, singles, and personalized recommendations.

Later, Google consolidated its music offerings by integrating YouTube Music into YouTube Premium, allowing users to use YouTube Music via the latter subscription.

If you’re a YouTube Premium subscriber, you’ll have access to all the features of YouTube Music, including ad-free listening, background play, and offline downloads.

As a YouTube Music subscriber, you’ll get all the benefits of YouTube Premium, like ad-free YouTube, YouTube Originals, and the YouTube Premium app.

If you need clarification on which subscription is right for you, don’t worry – you can try YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium for 7 days. After that, you can decide which one you want to keep.

Let’s find out more about the difference between YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium:

What is YouTube Premium?

YouTube Premium is a subscription service that provides advertising-free streaming of all videos hosted on the platform, offline playback of videos, and access to exclusive original content. The service was originally launched as YouTube Red in October 2015 and was rebranded as YouTube Premium in May 2018.

YouTube Premium is priced at $11.99 per month, $2 more than the company charged for YouTube Red.

There are plenty of reasons to love YouTube, but for some users, the ads can be a real pain. That’s where YouTube Premium comes in. You can get an ad-free experience and access some great features that regular users don’t have for a monthly fee.

YouTube Premium Features

No ads: This is the big one. With YouTube Premium, you can watch videos without sitting through any ads. That means no more interruptions while trying to enjoy your favorite content.

This is the big one. With YouTube Premium, you can watch videos without sitting through any ads. That means no more interruptions while trying to enjoy your favorite content. Background play: With YouTube Premium, you can keep watching videos even when you’re not actively using the app. That means you can listen to music videos or catch up on your favorite shows while doing other things.

With YouTube Premium, you can keep watching videos even when you’re not actively using the app. That means you can listen to music videos or catch up on your favorite shows while doing other things. Offline viewing: YouTube Premium lets you download videos to watch offline. So, if you’re going to be without the internet for a while, you can still enjoy your favorite content.

YouTube Premium lets you download videos to watch offline. So, if you’re going to be without the internet for a while, you can still enjoy your favorite content. Access to YouTube Music: YouTube Music is a separate app that gives you ad-free access to millions of songs and music videos. With YouTube Premium, you get a free subscription to YouTube Music.

What is YouTube Music?

YouTube Music is a music streaming service developed by YouTube. It provides a tailored interface for service-oriented music streaming, allowing users to browse through songs and music videos on YouTube by artists, albums, genres, or playlists.

The service also includes a YouTube Remix feature , which creates a continuous stream of personalized music based on a user’s taste.

, which creates a continuous stream of personalized music based on a user’s taste. YouTube Music Premium, a paid subscription service that removes advertisements and provides background and offline music playback, costs £9.99/month .

. YouTube Music was first launched in 2015 as a standalone app for iOS and Android but was eventually folded into Google’s existing subscription service in 2018.

YouTube Music Features

Huge Library of Songs: YouTube Music has a massive library of official and unofficial songs. You can find almost any song you can think of on the platform.

YouTube Music has a massive library of official and unofficial songs. You can find almost any song you can think of on the platform. User-Friendly Interface: The interface of YouTube Music is very user-friendly. It is easy to navigate and find the songs you want to listen to.

The interface of YouTube Music is very user-friendly. It is easy to navigate and find the songs you want to listen to. High-Quality Audio: YouTube Music offers high-quality audio to enjoy your favorite songs in crystal clear quality.

YouTube Music offers high-quality audio to enjoy your favorite songs in crystal clear quality. Music Videos: In addition to music, you can also watch music videos on YouTube Music. This is a great way to discover new music and artists.

In addition to music, you can also watch music videos on YouTube Music. This is a great way to discover new music and artists. Personalized Recommendations: YouTube Music offers personalized recommendations based on your listening history. This makes it easy to find new music that you’ll love.

Does YouTube Music come with YouTube Premium?

YouTube Premium includes YouTube Music. With a premium membership, users can enjoy an ad-free experience and uninterrupted listening to their favorite songs. They can download songs for offline playback and create custom playlists.

Plus, YouTube premium members can access exclusive content unavailable on the free version. If you love music and want to enjoy all the features of YouTube, then YouTube premium is the way to go. With a premium membership, you’ll have access to everything YouTube offers, including YouTube Music.

Should I Get YouTube Premium?

There are plenty of reasons to consider YouTube Premium. You would get ad-free YouTube, access to exclusive content, including original series and movies, plus access to YouTube Music.

There are some downsides to YouTube Premium. It costs £11.99/month, and you might only use some of YouTube Premium’s features.

If you only want access to YouTube Music, the £9.99/month cost is a better deal.

Is YouTube Music included in YouTube TV?

There’s been confusion about YouTube’s paid offerings — YouTube TV, YouTube Music, and YouTube Premium. What’s the difference between them? YouTube TV is a live-streaming service that gives you access to major broadcast and cable networks like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC.

You can add premium channels like Showtime and Starz. Next is YouTube Premium, a new subscription service that gives you ad-free access to YouTube videos, YouTube Music, and YouTube Originals. And last is YouTube Music Premium, which only provides access to ad-free music.

So, which one is right for you? If you’re looking for YouTube Music, it’s not included in YouTube TV, but comes with YouTube Premium.

Conclusion

We can see how deciding between YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium can be confusing. However, it all boils down to the choice between getting ad-free access to both services for one price or just getting the YouTube Music subscription by itself.

If you’d like to know more about YouTube Premium, check out my full YouTube Premium review – it covers literally everything you need to know!

