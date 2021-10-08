New Disney Plus Shows & Movies Coming in October

Curious about the features of Disney Plus in 2021? What Disney Plus includes? Read further…

The popularity of Disney Plus is growing every day and the entertainment provider is trending more than ever now! Even the Disney + library has turned to a home of Marvel’s popular movies and Star Wars saga series.

Disney Plus is a streaming service where any subscriber can watch and explore an engaging collection of fantastic movies and TV shows. Also, as a subscriber of Disney Plus, there’s no limit to the amount of content you can stream.

And guess what? Disney Plus adds new impressive titles every month. Let’s take a look at the popular titles coming to Disney Plus this October. Here’s what you need to know…

What’s New on Disney+ This Month?

Save

October 8

Disney Junior Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches: If you haven’t heard about this show before, then it’s time to check it out. This brand new animated movie of Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches will bring some action to the screen.

If you haven’t heard about this show before, then it’s time to check it out. This brand new animated movie of Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches will bring some action to the screen. Under Wraps: Looking for an adventure pack movie? The remake of the 1997 movie Under Wraps is coming to Disney Plus on October 8.

Looking for an adventure pack movie? The remake of the 1997 movie Under Wraps is coming to Disney Plus on October 8. Muppets Haunted Mansion: The trending horror movie is finally getting released on Disney Plus this October. Everyone is eager to watch this final piece of Ed Asner before his death.

October 13

Apollo: Back To The Moon (S1): It’s a documentary about the adventure of the Apollo space program of going to the moon.

It’s a documentary about the adventure of the Apollo space program of going to the moon. Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina (S1): The show is about a group of vets and zookeepers who take care of over 1,000 different animals.

The show is about a group of vets and zookeepers who take care of over 1,000 different animals. The Wizards of Paws (S1): The show started in 2020 with 2 current seasons. It’s about Derrick Campana, who takes care of disabled animals.

The show started in 2020 with 2 current seasons. It’s about Derrick Campana, who takes care of disabled animals. Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (S1): An animated mystery TV show of zombies that will impress you. Do you find mystery and zombie animated TV shows funny? Then, get ready for the best piece ever!

An animated mystery TV show of zombies that will impress you. Do you find mystery and zombie animated TV shows funny? Then, get ready for the best piece ever! Just Beyond (S1): The all-time trending comedy and horror show is finally coming to Disney Plus. Watch and explore the journey of supernatural discoveries of witches, ghosts, and aliens.

October 15

Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood: This is an ongoing show of Albert Lin searching for the origin of Great Flood stories.

This is an ongoing show of Albert Lin searching for the origin of Great Flood stories. The Megacity of the Maya Warrior King: This TV show is related to the Lost Cities With Albert Lin. So, if you enjoy watching Albert Lin show adventure, then get ready to watch him discover an ancient mystery.

October 20

The Wild Life of Dr. Ole (S1): The wildlife of Dr. Ole is fun and amazing to watch if you like exploring nature and animals. Do you love wildlife TV shows? Then, here’s the best choice for you.

The wildlife of Dr. Ole is fun and amazing to watch if you like exploring nature and animals. Do you love wildlife TV shows? Then, here’s the best choice for you. Marvel Studios: Assembled, “The Making of Black Widow”: Have you already watched Black Widow and still looking for more to view? Then, the Assembled is something you should look forward to watching on Disney Plus, as it gets added.

October 22

Rookie of the Year: Even though the Rookie of the Year movie is off Disney Plus for a while now, it’s being added back this month. You are looking at the highest streamed sports movie on popular streaming services like Hulu.

Even though the Rookie of the Year movie is off Disney Plus for a while now, it’s being added back this month. You are looking at the highest streamed sports movie on popular streaming services like Hulu. Thumbelina: This movie is not originally a Disney movie. However, it stayed on Disney Plus before it was removed for a while. It will be available on Disney Plus again this October.

October 29

Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life: Even though this title was released in June, it’s coming to Disney Plus this month. The movie is about the story of Bob Ballard, which is fascinating based on his journey in discovering the wrecks of Titanic and Lusitania.

Even though this title was released in June, it’s coming to Disney Plus this month. The movie is about the story of Bob Ballard, which is fascinating based on his journey in discovering the wrecks of Titanic and Lusitania. McFarland, USA: This 2015 movie is finally coming to Disney Plus because of an existing agreement. The movie is an inspirational story of a coach that helped his team become champions.

Current Pricing For Disney Plus Plans

The subscription pricing of Disney Plus plans remains the same, costing $7.99 monthly in the US and $11.99 in Canada. The annual plan costs $79.99 in the US and $119.99 in Canada.

The outstanding features of Disney Plus bring the true value of money to subscribers. Regular new titles and updates with new features. What more could anyone ask? Disney Plus has got you covered!

Save Stephen is a professional tech and lifestyle blogger. He’s been covering tech and lifestyle news for over 10 years.