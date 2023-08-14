Tablet Market Share Stats [2023]: Apple’s iPad is King

Pin

Here’s a brief overview of the current state of the tablet market, focused on tablet market share by all the major brands operating in this niche…

When most people think of tablet computers, they think: iPad. There have been plenty of iPad generations released since the first model launched in 2010, and during the past decade Apple’s dominance has, for the most part, remained more or less unchallenged.

Per the data below, you will see that – in nearly every sector – Apple’s iPad is dominant. The only areas of the tablet market where other brands (Samsung, Huawei, Amazon) get a look in is in the mid-range to budget-sector of the tablet market.

Apple, for better or worse, has the market locked-down. It controls the top end with its iPad Pro and has made huge in-roads into the mid-range segment of the tablet market with its entry-level iPad and, of course, the ever-popular market for refurbished iPads.

Tablet Market Share Analysis 2023

The tablet market has seen significant shifts in recent years, with various brands vying for dominance. As of 2023, the landscape is dominated by a few key players, with Apple’s iPad leading the charge.

Key Takeaways: Pin Let’s delve into the data to understand the current market dynamics. Apple’s Dominance: Apple’s iPad holds a commanding lead with a market share of 54.98%. This indicates a strong preference for the iOS ecosystem and the premium build quality that Apple offers. Samsung’s Stronghold: Samsung, with its diverse range of Android tablets, captures the second-largest market share at 27.98%. This showcases the brand’s strength in offering tablets across various price points. Emerging Players: Brands like Amazon, Huawei, and Xiaomi have carved out their niches, with market shares of 4.17%, 2.22%, and 1.40% respectively. While they trail the leaders, their presence is noteworthy. Others in the Fray: Asus holds a 0.70% share, indicating a smaller but dedicated user base. The remaining 8.51% is distributed among various other brands, indicating a fragmented lower-tier market. Trends to Note: Apple’s consistent lead suggests a loyal customer base and a strong product lineup. Their nearly 55% share is indicative of their dominance and the trust users place in their products.

Samsung’s slight decline might be attributed to the rise of other Android tablet manufacturers or a shift in consumer preference.

The presence of Amazon, Huawei, and Xiaomi indicates a market that’s open to alternatives, especially in the mid-range and budget segments.