Best OBS Plugins For Twitch: The Top 5 For 2023

By Jake McEvoy
Updated: 02/17/23 - 3 min read
User Guides

OBS is one of the most popular options when it comes to streaming software for Twitch, but it doesn’t end there – there are many plugins you can integrate to enhance your streaming experience even further and we’ve got the best ones right here.

If you’re looking to level up your Twitch game, there are few upgrades more useful than OBS plugins.

The right plugins can add a world of possibilities, from cool audio effects and transitions to custom streaming overlays and alerts – all designed to turn your stream into an even bigger hit.

To help get your creative juices flowing, here’s our list of the five best OBS plugins for Twitch streams!

The Best OBS Plugins For Twitch

Best OBS Plugins
  • Save

To help you make sure you have the best experience when using OBS and to ensure you’re producing the greatest streams possible as a result, we’ve put together this shortlist of 5 useful and experience-enhancing OBS Plugins.

1. OBS.Live

The StreamElements OBS.Live Plugin allows you to change the appearance of OBS during live broadcasts.

The plugin simplifies the monitoring of several stream parameters, and you may rearrange their placement for optimal viewing.

It has a number of useful features, such as the ability to manage alerts and notifications, as well as chat connectivity, a custom bot name, and a view count metre.

2. StreamFX

Xaymar’s StreamFX plugin lets you include a number of aesthetic adjustments into your broadcast.

You can use the new filters, sources, and transitions to hide details from your audience or give the impression that one of your sources is located in a three-dimensional location.

The source mirror, colour grading, mapping, and a blurring effect which is very useful for hiding sensitive information from your viewers.

3. OWN3D

The OWN3D Pro plugin, developed for OBS studio, provides you with more than 575 overlay and alert designs to use in your stream.

You can change the layout whenever you desire to keep things interesting or to make it more relevant to the content.

Preset stream labels, a chatbot, one-click installation, and the option to incorporate your Twitch chat are just a few of the features available with this plugin.

4. Tuna

You can download Tuna, another useful plugin for OBS Studio, for free from the OBS Project repository. By installing this plugin, you can show details about the currently playing music inside OBS rather than using a separate application.

With a tampermonkey script, you may listen to music from a variety of services, including Spotify, MPD, OBS’s VLC video source, last.fm, Google Play Music Desktop Player, Soundcloud and many more popular sources.

5. Closed Captioning Plugin

When it comes to closed captioning on Twitch, many streamers, particularly those who have never had to use it themselves, tend to be dismissive. Many viewers, in fact, have hearing impairments or would rather not have the broadcast disrupt their surroundings.

One GitHub user with the handle Ratwithacompiler developed the Closed Captioning OBS Plugin. A CC button is added to your Steam using the Google Cloud Voice Recognition API.

The plugin is compatible with both live and video-on-demand broadcasts, and it can be programmed to swap out certain phrases with more SFW alternatives.

  • Save

Jake McEvoy

Jake is a professional copywriter, journalist, and life-long fan of technology. He covers news and user guides for KnowYourMobile.
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Keep Reading

Explore more →
Best Webcam For Twitch: Pro, Intermediate & Beginner [2023]

Best Webcam For Twitch: Pro, Intermediate & Beginner [2023]

What’s the best webcam for Twitch? This question is Googled A LOT. In this guide, we’ll detail all the best current options for pro, intermediate, and beginner Twitch streamers…
This Cheap Lighting Ring is Perfect For Twitch / YouTube Vlogging

This Cheap Lighting Ring is Perfect For Twitch / YouTube Vlogging

In order to make good videos, you need good lighting. And this is where the UBeesize Selfie Ring Light comes in handy (and why it is so very, very popular)…

The 5 Best Graphics Cards For Streaming On Twitch

The 5 Best Graphics Cards For Streaming On Twitch

Want to have the best GPU possible to support your gaming and streaming activities on Twitch? We’ve got you covered with the 5 best graphics cards that are more than fit for purpose.
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap