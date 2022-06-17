Apple AirPods Max Reviews: Are They Worth The Money?

FREE STUFF

Going up against Sony and Bose, Apple’s AirPods Max are lauded as some of the best noise cancelling headphones on the market. But are they worth the money? Let’s find out…

Apple’s AirPods are very popular wireless headphones. You see them everywhere. In fact, I’d argue you cannot leave the house without seeing at least one person wearing them. Part of the allure of Apple’s AirPods is that they’re A) not too expensive, B) work seamlessly with iPhone, and C) are made by Apple, so iPhone users naturally gravitate towards them.

With its AirPods, you have a few options: the standard AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and the over-ear AirPods Max. The AirPods Max is the most expensive by a considerable margin being similarly priced to Bose’s QC45 and 700 headphones and Sony’s outstanding WH-1000XM5 headphones. But are Apple’s noise-canceling, over-ear headphones worth all that extra money? Or, are you better off with Sony or Bose?

In order to properly answer that question, we’ll first take a look at the AirPods Max’s specs and hardware, then we’ll take a broad look at all the latest AirPods Max reviews from around the web, and finally, we’ll analyze everything we’ve learned to make a decision about whether or not Apple’s AirPods Max is worth buying. First, let’s dive in to the specs and hardware for the AirPods Max.

AirPods Max Specs

  • Apple H1 headphone chip
  • Active Noise Cancellation
  • Transparency mode
  • Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking
  • Nine microphones
  • Gyroscope, accelerometer, optical sensor, position sensor, and case-detect sensor.
  • 20-hour battery life
  • Colors: Silver, Space Gray, Sky Blue, Green, and Pink

AirPods Max Features – What You Get

Apple doesn’t do things by halves. With the AirPods Max, Apple set about creating a premium set of headphones that could go toe-to-toe with the best in the business. And this is a pretty tall order when you factor in that brands like Sony and Bose have been doing this for decades. In order to succeed, Apple’s AirPods Max needed to have excellent noise cancellation and great battery life, and they needed to be comfortable to wear for prolonged periods of time. And that’s just the basics.

The good news is that Apple’s ANC (active noise cancellation) is brilliant, easily on a par with Bose and Sony’s technology. Battery life is decent too; you’ll get around 20 hours per charge which is fairly average – both the Bose 700, QC45, and Sony’s WH-1000XM5 will do 30 hours. But Apple’s secret sauce with its AirPods Max, as ever, is how they interact with iPhone and other Apple products.

AirPods Max Review
You also have support for Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos which really helps to bulk out the sound performance. Indeed, with an H1 chip in each ear cup which brings 10 audio cores a piece, the AirPods Max sounds as good as anything else on the market right now at this price point. The inclusion of Dolby Atmos makes the AirPods Max great for watching movies and TV shows too.

The AirPods Max pair seamlessly with iPhone, iPad, and Mac. You also have a dedicated digital crown on the side of the headphones for accurate volume control which is a blessing – touch controls on headphones are always flakey at best. You can sync them with Find My, they work wonderfully with Siri, and, unlike most of their peers, the cups are completely removable, so you can replace them when necessary – this is really cool, as it will extend the lifespan on them massively.

In addition to class-leading sound quality and noise cancellation, Apple’s AirPods Max are also some of the most premium-looking headphones on the market. Apple chose to construct them from metal, not plastic, and while this does make them slightly heavier than all of the competition, it does make them look and feel exceptionally premium and robust. The headband is also designed to distribute the weight of the cans evenly, and it works very well in practice too.

When it comes to caveats, there are a couple of things you need to keep in mind before pulling the trigger on a pair of AirPods Max. The first relates to their case. Lauded as one of the worst things Apple has ever designed, the AirPods Max carrying case is annoying to use and tricky to live with – and you need to it put the AirPods Max into low power mode. The second issue is that AirPods Max do not support a 3.5mm jack which means you cannot connect them to a HiFi. Not good for audiophiles. As caveats go, these are the two biggest issues with Apple’s AirPods Max.

That’s my quick take on the AirPods Max, a brief overview of what they are, how they work, and what you can expect from ownership. Let’s now take a wider look at some Apple AirPods Max reviews from around the web to build a better picture of whether these expensive noise-canceling headphones are worth their asking price…

AirPods Max Reviews

90

TechRadar

The best thing about the AirPods Max is their sound, which is nothing short of outstanding. They can easily compete with the Sony WH-1000XM4 in this regard, with a wide, immersive soundstage and carefully balanced profile, with crisp trebles, smooth mids, and powerful bass frequencies.

With high levels of detail and clarity, the AirPods Max reveal elements in your favorite songs that you may not have noticed before – and that’s the mark of a pair of really fantastic-sounding headphones.

The active noise cancellation is also class-leading, sitting shoulder to shoulder with the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 – and the Transparency mode is undeniably handy when you need to quickly tap into your surroundings.

The design, although divisive, is another win for Apple. With large, flat earcups crafted from hunks of stainless steel, the AirPods Max look unmistakably ‘Apple’, focussing on simplicity and functionality.

100

What HiFi

Unsurprisingly, you do need an iPhone or iPad in order to get the most out of the AirPods Max. They will work with non-Apple products using standard Bluetooth 5.0, but you’ll miss out on many of their unique features. Ultimately, we can’t imagine anyone not already fairly well ensconced in the Apple ecosystem would consider buying a pair. Frankly, we’d be surprised if such a person has made it this far into this review.

Assuming you are a keen Apple user, the AirPods Max are the best wireless headphones you can buy – and not by a small margin. Their authenticity, detail, crispness and spaciousness elevate them so far above the previous best in the wireless noise-cancelling class that the comparison starts to become a little redundant and you instead begin to consider them alongside proper hi-fi products.

There’s no denying that they cost a lot more than typical products in this class but, if sound quality is king, there’s equally no denying that they’re worth it.

85

The Verge

But a lot of people want to know whether the AirPods Max sound so much better to justify their high price. And there’s no easy answer. If you’re nitpicky about audio quality, you’ll notice how great these sound. But the Sony 1000XM4s are popular for a reason, and one of them is booming bass, a criteria where they can still handily beat out the AirPods Max. Other noise-canceling headphones like the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless also give Apple a run for its money on sound quality.

When it comes to active noise cancellation, Apple is neck and neck with the very best. The AirPods Max do an equally good job as Sony and Bose at quieting the outside world. They might even be better, but it’s all very close. They aced my tests at the coffee shop, on the subway, and walking through Manhattan. When you do need to hear what’s happening, transparency mode sounds just as natural here — almost like you’re not wearing headphones at all — as with the AirPods Pro. Apple leads the pack on this feature.

80

WIRED

It’s really the sound quality itself that takes the AirPods Max to the level above their competition. Put simply, these are the best-sounding wireless headphones I’ve ever heard, and by a significant margin.

I honestly say this as definitively as I can. When they first arrived, I put the AirPods Max against the Sony WH-1000XM4, Bose Noise Cancelling 700, Mont Blanc MB01, Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Carbon, and Shure Aonic 50.

The main difference between these headphones and all the others is how open they sound. From rumbling lows to bright and clear highs, everything finds a spot. Bands appear to be playing in bigger rooms in your mind’s eye, and each instrument becomes more distinct than ever in the fog of busy mixes.

80

Tom’s Guide

The AirPods Max are the best Apple headphones, so it’s a shame they’re not in a more palatable price range. But these headphones round out Apple’s ecosystem in a way I didn’t think I cared about, and now that they’re here, I’m having a hard time desiring any other over-ear headphones right now. The combination of cushy comfort, pristine audio quality and killer features like spatial audio is hard to beat.

Besides the fact that they’re more compatible for Android users, the Bose 700 and Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones both cost hundreds of dollars less and offer comparable noise cancellation. Plus, both come with practical cases, a headphone jack and an off switch.

If you can look past these caveats and have the dough to spend, the AirPods Max are your ticket to listening luxury. You might feel pressured to hop on the train with Apple’s legion of loyal customers, and I’m here to tell you that’s okay. The AirPods Max aren’t frivolous — they’re exceptional.

80

Expert Reviews

Spatial Audio, like many aspects of the Apple AirPods Max, is seriously impressive. It’s wonderfully convincing and, coupled with the headphones’ all-round audio quality, impressive noise cancellation and transparency mode, contributes to a super all-round experience.

Added to which, the AirPods Max are the most luxurious, attractive, well-made headphones I’ve come across, with a headband that takes the weight off the top of your head, making them comfortable for long listening sessions.

But there are weak spots, too. The case isn’t protective enough, Spatial Audio support is currently limited and, most importantly, the loose fit of the ear cups and clamping force of the headband on the side of your head mean the noise-cancelling seal can be easy to break for those with narrower faces and more angular jawlines.

Ultimately, if you can justify the price to yourself you’ll almost certainly not be disappointed with the Apple AirPods Max. They’re undoubtedly a mighty fine pair of headphones with a raft of fantastic features and capabilities

80

Guardian

The Apple AirPods Max are big, expensive and flashy noise cancelling-headphones that manage to stand out in a crowded market. They sound fantastic with most genres of music, brilliant with movies including some fancy virtual surround tech, plus superb noise cancelling that matches the best in the business.

As with the firm’s earbuds, the new headphones have Apple-exclusive features, such as spatial audio, instant pairing and automatic switching. Plus seamless device switching, which also works with non-Apple gear.

They are also some of the most comfortable headphones I have worn, particularly over long listening sessions, despite being heavier than most.

But they cost £200 more than some exceedingly good headphones and I do not think they do much to justify the difference. You will also need to spend another £35 for the cable to use them with aeroplane entertainment systems. And the case/bra-thing is just weird, particularly because you need it to turn them off.

I would not recommend them for non-Apple users, but if you are looking to splash the cash on a luxury set of noise-cancelling headphones with exquisite audio, the AirPods Max deliver.

Are Apple’s AirPods Max Worth It?

The AirPods Max are expensive and slightly odd looking, there’s no getting around that. But when it comes to sound quality, battery life, and overall features, they are truly exceptional headphones, easily matching anything from Bose and/or Sony. If you’re an iPhone user and you want a decent pair of headphones, the AirPods Max are just about as good as it gets right now with their exceptional ANC, Spatial Audio, and seamless integration with iOS.

If you’re not a current iPhone user, I’d be more inclined to go with either the Bose QC45 headphones or Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones. They’re cheaper, and they sound just as good, as you’ll get access to things like Alexa and/or Google Assistant. The AirPods Max, like Apple’s other AirPods, are designed for use with iPhones and iPads. If you’re using Android, you’ll want to take your business elsewhere.

For iPhone, though, the AirPods Max are easily the best wireless headphone option. They sound incredible, they look very impressive, and they’re packed with tons of useful features like Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio, ANC, and quick charging, whereby a five-minute blast on a wall charger will net your around three hours of listening time. Issues aside, the AirPods Max are an impressive set of headphones that, I think, are well worth the asking price.

AirPods Max
AirPods Max

When it comes to sound quality, battery life, and overall features, Apple's AirPods Max easily match anything from Bose and/or Sony. If you’re an iPhone user and you want a decent pair of headphones, the AirPods Max are just about as good as it gets right now

AirPods Max Review
  

