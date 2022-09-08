Mark Levinson No. 5909 Battery Life – Do You Get Plenty Of Juice For The Price Tag?

When we’re paying top dollar for high-end headphones like the Mark Levinson No. 5909s, we expect each aspect of the product to score high – and this includes battery life. So, is it any good?

More consumers are seeing the value of using a set of high-fidelity headphones as the sound quality provided by our entertainment systems and gadgets improves.

However, it is often the case that increased audio power also means greater energy consumption. This does not always have to be the case.

When it comes to certain more affordable manufacturers, you’ll discover that there must be some compromises made in the build of the product, and comfort and sound quality are typically given preference over battery life.

However, Mark Levinson headphones are not cheap; in fact, the company is unquestionably regarded as a luxury. Are we receiving the battery life we should be getting for the price, then?

Mark Levinson No. 5909 Battery Life

While there may be a few variables at play – such as the volume in which you are listening to music – you can generally expect to get upwards of 30 hours of use out of the Mark Levinson No. 5909 headphones.

The battery life of the No. 5909 is around 30 hours, and a 15-minute charge provides enough power for an additional 6 hours of playtime. While this isn’t amongst the best available, it’s nonetheless amazing to see how far technology has advanced recently in this regard.

Think of it this way; if you use your headphones for your work commute, you’ve got 6 hours of usage each day, Monday to Friday, before you need to recharge. If your commute is actually 3 hours each way – each day – you have our sympathies.

Do The Mark Levinson No. 5909 Have ANC?

This model has outstanding active noise cancellation. Although it has a price tag, there aren’t many alternatives that can be compared.

It features a specific button to switch off ANC and run passive, which still delivers great cancellation qualities solely from the extremely strong construction of the closed-back design.

If you want to make it through the week without needing to charge, factor in the effect that turning on active noise cancelling will have on battery life between charges.

The No.5909s are exceptional in cancelling outside noises, allowing you to fully enjoy your media without being distracted – whether you’re taking a peaceful stroll or flying on a big plane.

Overall, these headphones have excellent ANC capabilities. Safety first! Ambient Aware mode turns off all of this and enables you to hear what is happening around you without removing your headphones.

Mark Levinson No. 5909 Price

The Mark Levinson No. 5909 is available in three colours – Pearl Black, Ice Pewter, and Radiant Red—and costs $999 at select shops, regardless of which colour you choose.

A hard-shell carrying case, a USB-C charging cable, two audio cables (1.25m and 4m USB-C), and three adapters are included with the purchase (3.5mm to 6.5mm, airline, and USB-C to USB-A).

This costs significantly more than ANC best-sellers, but it also has a similar MSRP to moderately priced hi-fi treasures with a variety of additional capabilities.

Are The Mark Levinson No. 5909s Worth The Money?

In terms of battery life, the Mark Levinson No. 5909s are on par with many other headphones of similar value, but if this is your primary focus, there are other headphones with the same battery life that cost a fraction of the price.

But, as you’d expect, the No. 5909s have a hell of a lot more to offer than a $100 pair of headphones. Let’s take a look at a few more of the features provided by these beauties:

Sound Quality

Detail is a fantastic place to start since the No. 5909 is a really detailed listen, capable of drawing out the smallest, most fleeting details from the borders or the heart of a recording without being too analytical or fussy about it.

A significant element to analyse here is rhythm, and the No. 5909 don’t make a big deal out of it, but they have no trouble articulating even the toughest, most club-footed rhythms with immaculate accuracy. They just go on with an effortlessness that is difficult to find.

By accurately controlling attack and decay and representing low frequencies with true extension and modulation, Mark Levinson headphones provide strong, secure underpinnings for the remainder of the frequency range to develop upon.

They play treble notes with really well-timed bite and gloss. Sibilance is never added by high-end throttling, which is quite a delight when contrasted to many other top audio manufacturers.

They never seem to become harsh or abrasive, even at high volumes. They are as bright and crisp as the music requires. If the recording is very high-quality, these headphones will let you know.

Build Quality

The three colour options – which we’ve already mentioned – are almost anticipated but nevertheless extremely pleasant since Mark Levinson’s audio equipment is recognised by its black and grey industrial style with red accents.

The headband of the No. 5909 is covered in high-quality leather. The leather headband’s top side is tough, but its underside is very flexible and soft.

The anodized matte black aluminium arms extend easily and maintain their position securely. The ear cushions are also lined with plush leather. On my ears, they were really cosy. The leather ear pads on this pair of headphones are replaceable, as you would expect.

Metallic paint of the highest quality for automobiles is used to paint the ear cups. My review pair of bright red shoes had a stunning high-shine appearance. Another homage to the company’s visual design history is the crimson tint on the bevelled edge of the Mark Levinson medallion on the ear cups.

The USB-C charging connector and controls – volume up, play/pause, and volume down – are located in the right ear cup. The play/pause button was given a tiny bump by the Levinson design team so that you can readily tell it apart from the volume controls by feel.

There are two buttons in the left ear cup. The top button switches between passive, noise-cancelling, and ambient-aware modes, while the bottom button turns on the headphones. The buttons’ ergonomics are almost flawless, and they follow your thumb’s natural position on the ear cup.

