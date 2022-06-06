Sony WH-1000XM5 Reviews: Worth An Upgrade?

The new Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphones have a new design and some changes on the inside too. But are they any good? Let’s find out…

Positioned to go head-to-head with the likes of Bose and other high-end ANC headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 is the latest addition to Sony’s extremely popular 1000XM series of headphones, picking up where the 1000XM4 headphones left off. With the Sony WH-1000XM5, you get a new design, improved noise-canceling, and a new price tag.

The Sony WH-1000XM5’s nearest competitors, with respect to design, features, and overall cost, would be Apple’s AirPods Max and the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. And both of these options have proven very popular with customers during the past 12 months.

As with ALL wireless headphones, things like battery life, sound quality, and comfort are always the main things you want to be looking out for. Sony has serious form in these departments; its 1000XM4 headphones, as well as its earbuds versions, were lauded by many reviewers as the best noise-canceling headphones on the market.

But has Sony done enough with its WH-1000XM5 headphones to make them a better choice than Bose and Apple, or, indeed, its still-available and now cheaper 1000XM4 headphones? Let’s take a look at some of the latest Sony WH-1000XM5 reviews to find out what the verdict is on these new over-ear headphones.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Reviews

Sony WH-1000XM5 Specs Bluetooth SBC, AAC, LDAC

Battery life 30hrs

Charging USB-C

Transparency mode Yes

Built-in mic and controls Yes

Finishes Black, Platinum Silver

Weight 250g

Are The Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones Worth It?

If you’re currently not running a pair of wireless headphones, or you’re looking to upgrade an older pair, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are 100% worth it – they have outstanding noise-cancelling tech, brilliant overall sound performance, and they’re incredibly comfortable. And when it comes to wireless headphones, that’s all that really matters.

With battery life, you’re looking at 30 hours with the Sony WH-1000XM5. That’s very impressive, easily on a par with the best headphones on the market right now. But the star of the show here, once again, appears to be Sony’s ANC technology which has, yet again, been improved between iterations, and given how good the 1000XM4s were in this department, that is no mean feat.

Should current 1000XM4 users upgrade to the 1000XM5? Probably not. Sony has introduced a bunch of changes and optimisations but there certainly isn’t cause for alarm for anyone that has just brought a pair of 1000XM4 headphones. Yes, the 1000XM5 does feature improvements in certain, core areas. But in the grand scheme of things, it isn’t going to be worthwhile upgrading from a pair of 1000XM4 headphones.

If you’re running the older 1000XM3 headphones or any ANC headphones released prior to 2019, however, then the 1000XM5 headphones are going to be a huge step up for you, so go out and get a pair. You will not be disappointed! For the asking price – $399.99 / £379.99 – you will not find a better sounding pair of over-ear ANC headphones.

