Sony WH-1000XM5 Reviews: Worth An Upgrade?

By Richard Goodwin •  Updated: 06/06/22 •  7 min read
The new Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphones have a new design and some changes on the inside too. But are they any good? Let’s find out…

Positioned to go head-to-head with the likes of Bose and other high-end ANC headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 is the latest addition to Sony’s extremely popular 1000XM series of headphones, picking up where the 1000XM4 headphones left off. With the Sony WH-1000XM5, you get a new design, improved noise-canceling, and a new price tag.

The Sony WH-1000XM5’s nearest competitors, with respect to design, features, and overall cost, would be Apple’s AirPods Max and the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. And both of these options have proven very popular with customers during the past 12 months.

As with ALL wireless headphones, things like battery life, sound quality, and comfort are always the main things you want to be looking out for. Sony has serious form in these departments; its 1000XM4 headphones, as well as its earbuds versions, were lauded by many reviewers as the best noise-canceling headphones on the market.

Sony WH-1000XM5 reviews
For the asking price – $399.99 / £379.99 – you will not find a better sounding pair of over-ear ANC headphones.

But has Sony done enough with its WH-1000XM5 headphones to make them a better choice than Bose and Apple, or, indeed, its still-available and now cheaper 1000XM4 headphones? Let’s take a look at some of the latest Sony WH-1000XM5 reviews to find out what the verdict is on these new over-ear headphones.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Reviews

What HiFi

It can be tricky for a manufacturer to push the sound performance of a product consistently from generation to generation; but that is what Sony has managed to do with the WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones. Not only that, it has been achieved while executing a major redesign.

The Sony XM5 headphones might feel a little less premium than before, but the jump in sound quality from the previous generation is a big one, and rivals could once again have their work cut out. If you are looking for a new pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones, your auditioning should start here.

The Verge

The WH-1000XM5s have a wonderfully comfortable new design that looks more modern but doesn’t quite rise up to their $400 price tag. The already best-in-class noise cancellation has been stepped up even further. These headphones sound clearer and more natural but also very different from their predecessors, which could prove divisive.

If you’ve got a pair of 1000XM4s and are happy with them, there’s zero reason to run out and upgrade. Those headphones can do everything these can. But if you’re on an older pair of Sony cans — say the 1000XM2s or M3s and your battery is starting to give out, then these are a much better buy. You’re getting multipoint and the best ANC Sony has achieved yet.

I don’t love that the price has gone up, and the case is a miss. For those reasons, you should do your own side-by-side comparisons with the M4s and potentially save some money.

TechRadar

The range may have plateaued a bit with the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, but they’ve plateaued at the top of the pile. These newest Sony over-ear ANC headphones remain the best that money can buy at the moment – even if they cost more money than previous iterations in the line up.

Whether it’s recognising the headphones have been removed from your head and pausing your music, noting you’re having a conversation and dialling down the volume, or switching off noise cancelling features when you’re out on a busy road, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones can anticipate exactly what you want them to do without you needing to touch a button yourself. These smart features feel snappier and more responsive than with previous versions, too.

Charging quickly, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones want to get you back to your music as quickly as possible, while their app also does a good job of making you aware of the damage loud music can do to your ears if not kept in check. Likewise, the construction of the headphone enclosure and packaging has been done with an eye on sustainability.

Trusted Reviews

Sony giveth and taketh away with the new design but ultimately, the benefits outweigh the drawbacks. The latest iteration of the 1000X Series maintains Sony’s position as the best noise cancelling headphones on the market. They sound better, are well stocked with smarts and features, the noise cancellation and ambient modes remain impressive, and they are very comfortable to wear over long periods.

As an all-rounder, there isn’t another wireless pair of noise cancelling headphones that reach the same peaks. There’s still some room for improvement, though, which should give Sony’s rivals some food for thought.

Tom’s Guide

Expectations have been high for the arrival of Sony’s next-gen XM-series over-ear headphones, and in terms of overall performance, those expectations have been maintained.

That’s particularly true where ANC performance is concerned, showing rivals that they need to up their game, as well as in the frankly laudable eco credentials Sony has managed to bring with its use of materials in the headphone and packaging.

Whatever you make of the understated design aesthetic and the price increase, the combination of audio quality, noise-cancelation and interaction is impressive across the board, and the next-gen Sony WH-1000XM5 are a good step forward.

Mashable

I was truly impressed by the sound quality and noise cancellation in the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. As someone who primarily listens to music through AirPods Pro, the noise cancellation on the Sony headphones is a game-changer. I found myself reaching for these headphones over my AirPods and Sennheiser PXC 550-IIs.

If you have an older model of headphones and are looking to upgrade, it should be to the Sony WH-1000XM5s. But if you already have the WH-1000XM4s, you can probably wait until Sony’s next release.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Specs

  • Bluetooth SBC, AAC, LDAC
  • Battery life 30hrs
  • Charging USB-C
  • Transparency mode Yes
  • Built-in mic and controls Yes
  • Finishes Black, Platinum Silver
  • Weight 250g

Are The Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones Worth It?

If you’re currently not running a pair of wireless headphones, or you’re looking to upgrade an older pair, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are 100% worth it – they have outstanding noise-cancelling tech, brilliant overall sound performance, and they’re incredibly comfortable. And when it comes to wireless headphones, that’s all that really matters.

With battery life, you’re looking at 30 hours with the Sony WH-1000XM5. That’s very impressive, easily on a par with the best headphones on the market right now. But the star of the show here, once again, appears to be Sony’s ANC technology which has, yet again, been improved between iterations, and given how good the 1000XM4s were in this department, that is no mean feat.

Should current 1000XM4 users upgrade to the 1000XM5? Probably not. Sony has introduced a bunch of changes and optimisations but there certainly isn’t cause for alarm for anyone that has just brought a pair of 1000XM4 headphones. Yes, the 1000XM5 does feature improvements in certain, core areas. But in the grand scheme of things, it isn’t going to be worthwhile upgrading from a pair of 1000XM4 headphones.

If you’re running the older 1000XM3 headphones or any ANC headphones released prior to 2019, however, then the 1000XM5 headphones are going to be a huge step up for you, so go out and get a pair. You will not be disappointed! For the asking price – $399.99 / £379.99 – you will not find a better sounding pair of over-ear ANC headphones.

Sony WH-1000XM5 reviews
Richard Goodwin

Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.

