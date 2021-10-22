What Phone Does Elon Musk Use? You Won’t Be Surprised…

Elon Musk is a billionaire. He’s reinvented the car and is now focused on getting more humans into space. But what phone does Elon Musk use? Let’s find out…

Elon Musk is something of an enigma. He’s still fairly young for a billionaire, but the guy has crammed quite a lot of things into his professional career. He basically made electric cars cool, helped get PayPal off the ground, and is now trying to make public space travel a thing with Space X.

When he’s not messing with the crypto markets for his own personal gain, Musk is a father and a serial entrepreneur. Often controversial, Musk seldom minces his worlds and is known for his unique style of leadership and problem-solving. He is also known for spending ALL of his money on things he believes in.

For instance, Musk made $400 million from selling PayPal. But rather than jetting off to paradise, Musk put $100 million into Tesla, $100 million into Space X, and another $100 million in his other companies. He then spent the next year or so couch-surfing in and around LA at his friends’ houses and apartments.

But during ALL this, Musk needs to stay connected just like the rest of us, and for this reason, he ALWAYS has his phone with him. But what phone does Elon Musk use?

What Phone Does Elon Musk Actually Use?

Musk has never officially talked about his allegiance to one phone brand or another. But over the years, the phone he is most often seen with is an iPhone. Musk has been using iPhones since at least 2012, and he still uses iPhone today. He’s even mentioned his iPhone and iPad in interviews. Elon Musk, like millions of other people, is an Apple user.

As for what version he uses, no one knows for certain. But given that he’s A) a billionaire, and B) likely good buddies with Tim Cook, chances are Musk is sent iPhones for free. If this is the case, Musk will almost certainly be running either the iPhone 12 Pro / Pro Max or the iPhone 13 Pro / Pro Max.

Musk has been seen using the iPhone 8 Plus, an iPhone X, and other, older models of Apple’s iPhone between 2012 and now. As I said, no one knows the EXACT model he’s using right now, but I’d assume it is one of Apple’s iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 models – most likely an iPhone 13. He’s a tech guy, so it stands to reason that he’d want the latest and greatest phone Apple makes.

Elon Musk Fun Facts

OK, we know what phone Elon Musk likes to use. But what other interesting things are known about our time’s biggest and most prolific industrialist? Here are some facts you might not have known about Elon Musk:

Musk made his first BIG MONEY in 1995 when he solid Zip2 Corp for $307 million to Compaq.

Musk founded X.com in 1999. X.com was later rebranded as PayPal, following a merger with Confinity in 2001. Musk made $165 million from the sale of PayPal. The platform itself was bought by eBay in 2002 for $1.5 billion.

Elon Musk used to be bald but he now has a full head of hair. No one knows how this happened. But it appears as if Musk has also conquered male pattern baldness, as well as space and the electric car market.

Musk quit two of Donald Trump’s presidential advisory committees in 2017, citing differences of opinion – Trump didn’t believe climate change was real. Musk respectfully disagreed.

Musk has department of defence clearing, giving him access to all kinds of crazy stuff hidden away from the public. But after smoking weed with Joe Rogan on his podcast, Musk’s clearance was put under review. The military still don’t like stoners.

In 2019, Musk unveiled his Starship concept. This Starship is Musk’s plan on getting people – colonialists – to Mars inside the next few decades.

Musk is married to musician Grimes and they have a son with a weird name, he’s called X Æ A-Xii Musk. And, no, I don’t know how to say that either.

In 2020, Musk discussed Neuralink, following the successful implanting of a chip inside a pig’s brain. The move is widely seen as a huge step towards turning millions of people into subservient Borg-like creatures that live in the internet and seldom leave their living rooms.

