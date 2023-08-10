When Will Samsung Galaxy A54 Get Android 14 Based One UI 6 Update? 

Pin

Samsung Galaxy A54 is one of the most popular smartphones from Samsung launched this year. It enjoys many things Samsung offers in its flagship smartphones, such as – a similar design, premium build, and extended software support! Let’s check when Samsung Galaxy A54 will get the One UI 6 update!

KEY TAKEAWAYS Samsung provides flagship-like software support for Samsung Galaxy A54.

Samsung Galaxy A54 could get the stable One UI 6 update by November 2023.

Beta versions of One UI 6 could arrive in Galaxy A54 after the One UI 6 launch, which might happen by August or September 2023.

Samsung Update Policy For Samsung Galaxy A54

Samsung updated its update policy for not only the premium flagship smartphones but also delivers the same updates to the premium mid-rangers in the Galaxy A series.

Samsung Galaxy A54 will receive 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches. Also, Samsung Galaxy A54 will be among the first smartphones to receive the One UI 6 update, right after the Galaxy S series, Galaxy Fold series, and Galaxy Flip series.

One UI 6 Release Date – When Will Samsung Galaxy A54 Receive One UI 6?

Samsung hasn’t officially revealed the rollout schedule of One UI 6 for its devices. It will be unveiled alongside the official launch of One UI 6. One UI 6 will be launched briefly after Google unveils Android 14. One UI 5 was launched in August 2022; we can expect the brand to follow traditions and launch One UI 6 in August 2023; if that doesn’t happen, we can expect it by September 2023.

Also, Samsung will start testing the One UI 6 beta versions for Galaxy A54 before unveiling the stable version. The beta test could happen just after the launch of One UI 6, while the stable version might take two or three months.

Last year, when One UI 5 was launched, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, the predecessor to Galaxy A54, received the stable One UI 5 update on November 2022, along with other flagship smartphones from the brand, such as Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and more. So we can expect Samsung to have planned a similar rollout schedule for One UI 6, which means Galaxy A54 could get the One UI 6 update in November 2023.

One UI 6 Features

One UI 6 will improve the overall design and UX after a long time, updating the notification shade and quick settings. It will also come with many improvements that Android 14 brings. Let us take a look at the expected One UI 6 features:

New home screen widgets – Home screen widgets with extended functions are coming to One UI 6!

– Home screen widgets with extended functions are coming to One UI 6! Extended lock screen customizations – Lock screen customizations are already available on One UI, but the feature set is getting extended to go head-to-head with iOS and iPhones.

– Lock screen customizations are already available on One UI, but the feature set is getting extended to go head-to-head with iOS and iPhones. Quick panel improvements – Quick panel in One UI is getting a much-awaited refresh.

– Quick panel in One UI is getting a much-awaited refresh. Situational wallpapers – The new situational wallpapers change wallpapers based on the situation on your Galaxy phone.

– The new situational wallpapers change wallpapers based on the situation on your Galaxy phone. Android 14 features such as: Bigger fonts. Granular media access. App pair. New widgets. Predictive back gesture. Forced-themed icons. Partial screen recorder. Drag and drop text across apps.

