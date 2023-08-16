When Will Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Get The Android 14 Based One UI 6 Update? 

Pin

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is one of the first phones to receive the One UI 6 update! But when will the update reach your device? Let’s discuss.

KEY TAKEAWAYS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be the first to receive the One UI 6 update.

The phone could receive the One UI 6 stable update by November 2023.

One UI 6 beta version could be available soon for Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung Update Policy For Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, along with Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy S23 series, are part of Samsung’s flagship smartphones and comes with the best software support from the brands. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be among the first to receive the One UI 6 update.

As per the latest Samsung update policy, Samsung will support Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with up to 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches. The promise of software support for up to 5 years puts Samsung devices ahead of even Google on the Android side.

One UI 6 Release Date – When Will Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Receive One UI 6?

Samsung is yet to reveal the official release date of One UI 6. Also, the official rollout schedule will also be known only after the official reveal of One UI 6.

One UI 6 is based on Android 14, and the launch of One UI 6 will happen only after the official unveiling of Android 14. Last year, Android 13 was launched in August 2022, and One UI 5 was launched the same month. But this year, Android 14 will be launching a month later. Google launched the Android 14 Beta 5 in the second week of August, and Google mentioned in the blog post announcing that Android 14 is only “weeks away,” which could mean that it could launch by August last week or September first week. We can expect the launch of One UI 6 to follow soon.

Also, with One UI 5, Samsung delivered the stable update by November 2022; we can expect a similar timeline for the One UI 6 stable update to reach the phones. Beta versions of One UI 6 are now available for the Galaxy S23 series; it will soon reach Galaxy Z Flip 5, even before the launch of One UI 6!

One UI 6 Features

Samsung has officially unveiled the One UI 6 beta update, which reveals lots of new stuff coming to the One UI 6 stable update. Let’s take a look at all of them:

New quick settings panel : The quick panel gets a major update with One UI 6. The design has been completely revamped, giving it a fresh new look.

: The quick panel gets a major update with One UI 6. The design has been completely revamped, giving it a fresh new look. New lock screen customizations : Lock screen on your phone can be customized further; it now lets you place the clock anywhere you want, new clock styles, and more.

: Lock screen on your phone can be customized further; it now lets you place the clock anywhere you want, new clock styles, and more. New fonts and emoji : One UI 6 brings new redesigned emojis and a new system font.

: One UI 6 brings new redesigned emojis and a new system font. New media notification : The media notification now shows new undulating waves dancing on top of the seek bar in the notification.

: The media notification now shows new undulating waves dancing on top of the seek bar in the notification. Situational wallpapers :

: Android 14 features such as: Bigger fonts. Granular media access. App pair. New widgets. Predictive back gesture. Forced-themed icons. Partial screen recorder. Drag and drop text across apps.

features such as: