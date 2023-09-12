Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: The Ultimate Comparison

Pin

How does the Samsung Galaxy S22 compare to the iPhone 13? Let’s find out by comparing their specs, camera tech, processing power, and features in a straight-up side-by-side comparison…

TL;DR Key Takeaways ⤵️ Design : S22 for durability, iPhone 13 for luxury.

: S22 for durability, iPhone 13 for luxury. Display : S22 for brightness, iPhone 13 for cinema-quality.

: S22 for brightness, iPhone 13 for cinema-quality. Performance : S22 for multitasking, iPhone 13 for speed.

: S22 for multitasking, iPhone 13 for speed. Camera : S22 for versatility, iPhone 13 for consistency.

: S22 for versatility, iPhone 13 for consistency. Battery : S22 for endurance, iPhone 13 for fast charging.

: S22 for endurance, iPhone 13 for fast charging. Extras: S22 for features, iPhone 13 for Apple ecosystem. Both phones are now cheaper and offer great value. Your choice depends on what you prioritize. The iPhone 13 has vastly better support with respect to iOS updates – it will get at least another five or six versions of iOS, whereas the Galaxy S22 will get just two more. Both are excellent phones but the iPhone 13 has the edge with respect to performance and overall longevity, making it a better value for money option. iPhone 13 Prices – Starts From $444

Samsung Galaxy S22 Prices – Starts From $359

It’s worth noting before we get started that both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and iPhone 13 are no longer the latest models, having been succeeded by the Samsung Galaxy S23 and iPhone 14.

But this doesn’t make them any less valuable.

In fact, both phones have seen significant price drops, making them excellent value options for those looking for high-end features without the latest-model price tag.

Current Prices Samsung Galaxy S22 : As of now, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is priced at around $549.99 for the 128GB model

: As of now, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is priced at around iPhone 13: The iPhone 13 is currently available from $444 for the base model

These phones offer brilliant value, combining top-tier features with more affordable pricing due to their successor models being in the market. Whether you’re an Android aficionado or an Apple loyalist, both phones offer compelling reasons to consider them for your next upgrade.

Stay tuned as we delve deeper into a head-to-head battle between these two tech giants, examining everything from design and display to performance and camera capabilities.

iPhone 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S22

Feature/Aspect Samsung Galaxy S22 iPhone 13 Actionable Advice Design & Build Glass front, plastic back, aluminum frame All-glass design, aluminum frame S22 for durability, iPhone 13 for premium Dimensions 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm – Weight 169-171g 174g – Display Type Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, 800-1200 nits S22 for brightness, iPhone 13 for quality Display Size 6.2 inches 6.1 inches – Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels – Performance Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888, 8GB RAM Apple A15 Bionic, 4GB RAM S22 for multitasking, iPhone 13 for speed AnTuTu Score 584055 775519 – GeekBench Score 3238 4645 – Main Camera Triple 12/64/12 MP Dual 12/12 MP S22 for versatility, iPhone 13 for quality Selfie Camera 10 MP 12 MP – Video 8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps 4K@24/30/60fps – Battery Type Li-Ion 4000 mAh Li-Ion 3240 mAh S22 for longevity, iPhone 13 for charging Endurance 93h 89h – Additional Features Stereo speakers, Samsung DeX, Samsung Pay, Fingerprint sensor Stereo speakers, Apple Pay, Face ID S22 for versatility, iPhone 13 for Apple ecosystem CHECK PRICES CHECK PRICES

Design and Build Quality

When it comes to smartphones, design and build quality are often the first things that catch your eye. Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the iPhone 13 offer robust designs, but they have distinct characteristics that might sway your preference one way or the other. Let’s break down the specifics.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Pin Dimensions : 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm

: 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm Weight : 169-171g

: 169-171g Materials : Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), plastic back, aluminum frame

: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), plastic back, aluminum frame IP Rating: IP68 dust/water resistant Pros: Durability: Gorilla Glass Victus offers excellent scratch and impact resistance. Lightweight: Weighs slightly less than the iPhone 13, making it easier to handle. IP68 Rating: Offers robust water and dust resistance. Cons: Plastic Back: Less premium feel compared to the iPhone’s glass back. Bulkier Dimensions: Slightly thicker and taller, which might be less comfortable for some users. iPhone 13 Pin Dimensions : 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm

: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm Weight : 174g

: 174g Materials : Glass front and back (Corning-made glass), aluminum frame

: Glass front and back (Corning-made glass), aluminum frame IP Rating: IP68 dust/water resistant Pros: Premium Feel: Glass on both the front and back gives a more luxurious touch. Compact Design: Slightly smaller dimensions make for a more pocket-friendly device. IP68 Rating: Equally robust in terms of water and dust resistance as the Galaxy S22. Cons: Heavier: Weighs a bit more than the Galaxy S22, which could be a factor for some. Glass Back: While premium, it’s potentially more prone to breakage compared to plastic.

Comparison

Both phones offer excellent build quality and durability, thanks to their IP68 ratings. The Galaxy S22 leans towards practicality with its lighter weight and durable Gorilla Glass, but its plastic back may not feel as premium to some users. On the other hand, the iPhone 13 offers a more luxurious feel with its all-glass design, although this comes at the cost of a slightly heavier weight.

Actionable Advice

For users who prioritize design and build quality, the choice between the two largely depends on personal preference. If you’re looking for a more premium feel and don’t mind a slightly heavier device, the iPhone 13 is the way to go. However, if you value a lighter device with a focus on durability, the Samsung Galaxy S22 would be a better fit.

Given that both phones are now more affordable than their initial launch prices, you’re getting excellent design and build quality without breaking the bank, regardless of which phone you choose.

Display

The display is often the centerpiece of any smartphone, serving as the window through which you interact with your device. Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and iPhone 13 come with high-quality displays, but they offer different technologies and features. Let’s dive into the details.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Pin Type : Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits

: Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits Size : 6.2 inches

: 6.2 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels Pros: Brightness: With a peak brightness of 1300 nits, the Galaxy S22 offers excellent visibility even in direct sunlight. Refresh Rate: The 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and better motion clarity. HDR10+ Support: Enhanced dynamic range for more vibrant and realistic colors. Cons: Resolution: While still high, the resolution is slightly lower than that of the iPhone 13. iPhone 13 Pin Type : Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 800-1200 nits

: Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 800-1200 nits Size : 6.1 inches

: 6.1 inches Resolution: 1170 x 2532 pixels Pros: Resolution: Higher pixel count for sharper images and text. Dolby Vision Support: Offers a cinematic experience with better dynamic range. Quality: Super Retina XDR technology ensures high-quality visuals. Cons: Peak Brightness: Slightly lower than the Galaxy S22, but still very good. No High Refresh Rate: Lacks the 120Hz refresh rate found in the Galaxy S22, which means less smooth scrolling.

Comparison

Both phones offer top-notch display quality, but they excel in different areas. The Galaxy S22 shines with its higher peak brightness and smoother 120Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for outdoor use and multimedia consumption.

The iPhone 13, on the other hand, offers a slightly higher resolution and supports Dolby Vision, providing a more cinematic experience.

Actionable Advice

If you prioritize smooth scrolling and higher brightness, the Samsung Galaxy S22’s display would be more to your liking. However, if you value higher resolution and cinematic quality, the iPhone 13 would be the better choice.

Given that both of these models are now more budget-friendly due to the release of newer versions, you’re essentially getting flagship-level displays at a reduced cost, making either choice a win-win situation.

Performance

Pin

In today’s fast-paced digital world, performance is a critical factor when choosing a smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and iPhone 13 are powerhouses in their own right, but they have different strengths and weaknesses. Let’s examine their performance metrics.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Chipset : Exynos 2100 (International), Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (USA/China)

: Exynos 2100 (International), Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (USA/China) CPU : Octa-core

: Octa-core RAM : 8GB

: 8GB AnTuTu Score : 584055

: 584055 GeekBench Score: 3238 Pros: RAM: With 8GB of RAM, multitasking is smoother. Chipset Options: Availability of both Exynos and Snapdragon chipsets offers flexibility based on the region. Octa-core CPU: More cores for potentially better multitasking and application performance. Cons: Benchmark Scores: Lower AnTuTu and GeekBench scores compared to the iPhone 13. iPhone 13 Chipset : Apple A15 Bionic

: Apple A15 Bionic CPU : Hexa-core

: Hexa-core RAM : 4GB

: 4GB AnTuTu Score : 775519

: 775519 GeekBench Score: 4645 Pros: Benchmark Performance: Higher AnTuTu and GeekBench scores indicate better overall performance. Optimized OS: iOS is highly optimized for the hardware, making the most out of the available resources. Hexa-core CPU: Efficient performance with fewer cores, thanks to Apple’s architecture. Cons: RAM: Lower RAM might limit multitasking capabilities to some extent.

Comparison

The Galaxy S22 offers more RAM and multiple chipset options, but its benchmark scores fall short when compared to the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13, despite having less RAM, outperforms the Galaxy S22 in both AnTuTu and GeekBench benchmarks, indicating better overall performance thanks to Apple’s tighter integration of its hardware and software.

Actionable Advice

For power users who rely on heavy multitasking and want the flexibility of choosing between different chipsets, the Samsung Galaxy S22 could be a good fit. However, if you’re looking for the best raw performance as indicated by benchmark scores, the iPhone 13 is the clear winner.

Given that both phones are now available at a reduced price due to newer models, you’re getting exceptional performance without the premium cost, making either phone a strong contender for your next upgrade.

Camera

In an age where capturing moments has become an integral part of our lives, the camera capabilities of a smartphone can be a deal-breaker for many. Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and iPhone 13 offer impressive camera setups, but they cater to different photography needs. Let’s delve into the details.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Pin Main Camera : Triple – 12 MP (wide), 64 MP (telephoto), 12 MP (ultrawide)

: Triple – 12 MP (wide), 64 MP (telephoto), 12 MP (ultrawide) Selfie Camera : 10 MP

: 10 MP Video: 8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps Pros: Versatility: Triple-camera setup offers wide, telephoto, and ultrawide options. High-Resolution Telephoto: 64 MP telephoto lens for detailed zoom shots. 8K Video: Capable of recording in 8K resolution. Cons: Selfie Camera: Slightly lower resolution compared to the iPhone 13. iPhone 13 Pin Main Camera : Dual – 12 MP (wide), 12 MP (ultrawide)

: Dual – 12 MP (wide), 12 MP (ultrawide) Selfie Camera : 12 MP

: 12 MP Video: 4K@24/30/60fps Pros: Consistency: Known for producing consistent and natural colors. Selfie Camera: Higher resolution compared to the Galaxy S22. 4K Video: Supports a variety of frame rates for more flexible video recording. Cons: Less Versatile: Lacks a dedicated telephoto lens. No 8K Video: Limited to 4K video recording.

Comparison

The Galaxy S22 offers a more versatile camera setup with its triple-lens array, including a high-resolution telephoto lens. It also stands out for its 8K video capabilities.

The iPhone 13, on the other hand, excels in producing consistent and natural photos and offers a better selfie camera. However, it lacks the versatility of a telephoto lens and is limited to 4K video recording.

Actionable Advice

If you’re an avid photographer who values versatility and higher resolution options, especially for zoom shots, the Samsung Galaxy S22 would be a better fit for you. If you prioritize consistent photo quality and plan to take a lot of selfies, the iPhone 13 would be the way to go.

Both phones offer top-notch camera capabilities, and given their reduced prices due to newer models, either choice would provide excellent value for those looking to capture high-quality photos and videos.

Battery Life

Battery life is a crucial factor for many smartphone users, especially for those who rely on their devices for extended periods. Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and iPhone 13 offer competitive battery specs, but there are some differences worth noting. Let’s examine them closely.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Type : Li-Ion 4000 mAh

: Li-Ion 4000 mAh Charging : 25W wired, 15W wireless

: 25W wired, 15W wireless Endurance Rating: 93h Pros: Higher Capacity: 4000 mAh battery offers more juice. Endurance: Slightly higher endurance rating of 93 hours. Charging Options: Supports both wired and wireless charging. Cons: Wired Charging Speed: While decent, it’s not as fast as the iPhone 13’s advertised speed. iPhone 13 Type : Li-Ion 3240 mAh

: Li-Ion 3240 mAh Charging : 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless (MagSafe)

: 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless (MagSafe) Endurance Rating: 89h Pros: Fast Charging: Advertised to charge up to 50% in just 30 minutes. MagSafe: Offers the convenience of MagSafe wireless charging. Cons: Lower Capacity: 3240 mAh battery is smaller than the Galaxy S22’s. Slightly Lower Endurance: 89-hour endurance rating falls a bit short compared to the Galaxy S22.

Comparison

The Galaxy S22 has a slight edge in terms of battery capacity and endurance, making it a better option for those who need their phones to last longer on a single charge. The iPhone 13 can still hold its own in this department, however, and it also comes with MagSafe.

Generally speaking, thanks to its A15 CPU, the iPhone 13 is better idling – basically, it doesn’t use any juice when its not doing anything – versus the Galaxy S22. Again, this comes down to the differences in how the hardware and software are integrated and optimized.

Actionable Advice

If battery longevity is your primary concern, the Samsung Galaxy S22 with its higher capacity and endurance rating would be the better choice. However, if you value things like the convenience of MagSafe and better idle performance, the iPhone 13 would be more suitable for you.

Given that both phones are now available at a reduced price, you’re essentially getting excellent battery performance without the premium cost, making either phone a solid choice for your next upgrade.

Additional Features

Pin

Beyond the primary specifications like display, performance, and camera, both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and iPhone 13 offer a range of additional features that can significantly impact user experience. Let’s explore these extras to help you make a more informed decision.

Sound Quality Samsung Galaxy S22 : Comes with stereo speakers and is tuned by AKG. However, it lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack.

: Comes with stereo speakers and is tuned by AKG. However, it lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack. iPhone 13: Also features stereo speakers but does not include a headphone jack. The sound quality is generally very good, as indicated by its loudspeaker rating. Storage Options Samsung Galaxy S22 : Available in 128GB and 256GB variants, both with 8GB of RAM. No option for expandable storage.

: Available in 128GB and 256GB variants, both with 8GB of RAM. No option for expandable storage. iPhone 13: Comes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options, all with 4GB of RAM. No expandable storage. Software Samsung Galaxy S22 : Runs on Android, upgradable to the latest versions, and features One UI for a customized experience.

: Runs on Android, upgradable to the latest versions, and features One UI for a customized experience. iPhone 13: Runs on iOS, with guaranteed updates for several years, offering a consistent and often more secure user experience. Unique Features Samsung DeX : Allows you to use your Galaxy S22 as a computer by connecting it to a monitor.

: Allows you to use your Galaxy S22 as a computer by connecting it to a monitor. Samsung Pay : Offers a wide range of compatibility with different payment terminals, including MST.

: Offers a wide range of compatibility with different payment terminals, including MST. Face ID vs Fingerprint Sensor: The Galaxy S22 offers an under-display fingerprint sensor, while the iPhone 13 relies on Face ID for secure unlocking. Apple-Specific Features Apple Pay : Known for its security features and wide acceptance.

: Known for its security features and wide acceptance. Face ID: Offers secure facial recognition technology for unlocking and payments.

Comparison

Both phones offer excellent sound quality and multiple storage options, although the Galaxy S22 provides more RAM. In terms of software, your preference between Android and iOS will be a significant factor. Samsung DeX and Samsung Pay add extra versatility to the Galaxy S22, while Apple’s ecosystem and Face ID offer their own set of advantages.

Actionable Advice

If you’re looking for a phone with a more desktop-like experience and versatile payment options, the Samsung Galaxy S22 would be a better fit. However, if you’re already invested in the Apple ecosystem or prioritize facial recognition technology, the iPhone 13 would be more suitable.

These additional features, combined with the reduced prices of both phones, offer excellent value, making either device a strong contender for your next smartphone purchase.

Wrapping Up…

Pin

So, out of the iPhone 13 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 which is best? Which phone serves up the best value, the best performance, and which has the best features and camera tech?

We’ve covered a lot of ground already, so let’s recap everything discussed thus far: Key Takeaways Design and Build Quality Samsung Galaxy S22 : Durable with Gorilla Glass Victus, lightweight, but has a plastic back.

: Durable with Gorilla Glass Victus, lightweight, but has a plastic back. iPhone 13: Premium all-glass design, compact but slightly heavier. Advice: Preference-based; S22 for durability, iPhone 13 for a premium feel. Display Samsung Galaxy S22 : Brighter with 1300 nits, smoother 120Hz refresh rate.

: Brighter with 1300 nits, smoother 120Hz refresh rate. iPhone 13: Higher resolution, cinematic Dolby Vision support. Advice: S22 for brightness and smoothness, iPhone 13 for cinematic quality. Performance Samsung Galaxy S22 : More RAM, flexible chipset options, but lower benchmarks.

: More RAM, flexible chipset options, but lower benchmarks. iPhone 13: Higher benchmark scores, optimized iOS performance. Advice: S22 for multitasking, iPhone 13 for raw performance. Camera Samsung Galaxy S22 : Versatile triple-camera setup, 8K video recording.

: Versatile triple-camera setup, 8K video recording. iPhone 13: Consistent photo quality, better selfie camera, but no 8K video. Advice: S22 for versatility, iPhone 13 for consistent quality. Battery Life Samsung Galaxy S22 : Larger capacity, longer endurance.

: Larger capacity, longer endurance. iPhone 13: Faster charging, MagSafe convenience. Advice: S22 for longevity, iPhone 13 for charging convenience. Additional Features Samsung Galaxy S22 : Stereo speakers, more RAM, Samsung DeX, Samsung Pay, fingerprint sensor.

: Stereo speakers, more RAM, Samsung DeX, Samsung Pay, fingerprint sensor. iPhone 13: Stereo speakers, Apple’s ecosystem, Apple Pay, Face ID. Advice: S22 for versatility and desktop-like experience, iPhone 13 for Apple ecosystem and security. In conclusion, both phones offer fantastic value, especially at their reduced prices. Your choice will largely depend on personal preferences and priorities. Me? I’d go with the iPhone 13 because it offers far better support with respect to updates, and this means you’ll get more mileage from the phone – years more mileage. iPhone 13 Prices – Starts From $444

Samsung Galaxy S22 Prices – Starts From $359

Pin iPhone 13 5.0 The iPhone 13 offers a number of impressive upgrades over its predecessor – most notably battery performance. It has Apple's A15 Bionic chip, which delivers lightning-fast performance. Battery life is great, as is the camera, and the phone itself is a joy to use and live with (I've had one for 14 months) Pros: Market-Leading Performance

Market-Leading Performance Amazing Software

Amazing Software It'll Run Smoothly For Years

It'll Run Smoothly For Years Great Camera

Great Camera Solid, Robust Design

Solid, Robust Design Seamless Integration With Other Apple Products VIEW LATEST DEALS

Pin Samsung Galaxy S22 4.5 The Galaxy S22 now looks more premium and better constructed, thanks to its new glass and metal frames. The S22 also has a more rounded shape which, again, gives it a more premium aesthetic. It boasts improved specs over the S21, an improved camera module and it runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU which means it considerably faster and more efficient across the board. Pros: New Design Looks Better Than S21

New Design Looks Better Than S21 Amazing Performance

Amazing Performance Solid, Quality Camera Module

Solid, Quality Camera Module Excellent Software

Excellent Software Multiple Years' Worth of Android Updates VIEW LATEST DEALS We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.