Nothing Phone 2 Release Date Confirmed w/ FULL US Support

The Nothing Phone 2 is finally official with an extremely competitive price tag to boot. Here’s everything you need to know…

Nothing Phone 2 KEY TAKEAWAYS: Price and Availability: The Nothing Phone 2 is priced at $599 and marks the first time a phone from the company will be widely available for purchase in the US.

The Nothing Phone 2 is priced at $599 and marks the first time a phone from the company will be widely available for purchase in the US. Specifications : The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, features a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4700mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

: The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, features a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4700mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. IP Rating and Durability : It has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, meaning it’s only capable of handling minor exposure to water like rain.

: It has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, meaning it’s only capable of handling minor exposure to water like rain. Camera : The phone features a dual-camera setup on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor and a 50MP Samsung JN1 wide-angle sensor. The front camera is a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor.

: The phone features a dual-camera setup on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor and a 50MP Samsung JN1 wide-angle sensor. The front camera is a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor. Carrier Support: Full band support is available for AT&T and T-Mobile, with limited support for Verizon. Verizon’s primary 700 MHz LTE band and mmWave are not supported.

Full band support is available for AT&T and T-Mobile, with limited support for Verizon. Verizon’s primary 700 MHz LTE band and mmWave are not supported. Software : The device ships with Android 13 and promises three years of Android OS updates and four years of security patches, albeit with bi-monthly frequency. The company’s past performance on software updates has been slow but is expected to improve with an expanded software team.

: The device ships with Android 13 and promises three years of Android OS updates and four years of security patches, albeit with bi-monthly frequency. The company’s past performance on software updates has been slow but is expected to improve with an expanded software team. Design : The unique transparent back design with lights, a signature of Nothing phones, continues in this model, featuring a new LED system capable of displaying information such as charging progress or an Uber arrival time.

: The unique transparent back design with lights, a signature of Nothing phones, continues in this model, featuring a new LED system capable of displaying information such as charging progress or an Uber arrival time. Availability: The Nothing Phone 2 is up for pre-order now and shipping starts from July 17. You can also check out how the Nothing Phone 2 compares to the Nothing Phone 1, and here’s a detailed breakdown of the Nothing Phone 2’s IP rating (and what it actually means).

After a fairly successful maiden launch, Nothing is back with a successor phone to the Nothing Phone 1. Called the Nothing Phone 2 – or, officially, the Nothing Phone (2) – the Android phone comes with quite a few firsts up its sleeve for the London-based start-up company.

Perhaps the most important thing about the Nothing Phone 2 is that it will be getting a release in the USA, with full support for T-Mobile and AT&T as well as limited support for Verizon. This is BIG for the company; the US is one of the biggest phone markets on the planet, and a viable sub-$600 phone is something a lot of users are going to be interested in.

Nothing Phone 2 Specs

A major change for this new iteration is the implementation of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 as its System on Chip (SoC), marking the first time a Nothing Phone has employed a flagship chip. However, it’s noteworthy that this is the 2H 2022 model, not the newly unveiled 8 Gen 2 chip.

The Nothing Phone 2 boasts a 6.7-inch 120 Hz, 2412×1080 OLED, along with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a robust 4700 mAh battery, capable of 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Also incorporated is an in-screen fingerprint reader, offering a seamless unlocking experience.

However, its IP54 rating for dust and water ingress only guarantees it can handle a little rain – submerging is a no-no. As for the camera setup, a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor serves as the main shooter, with a 50 MP Samsung JN1 sensor as the wide-angle lens. A 32 MP Sony IMX615 makes up the front camera for high-quality selfies and video calls.

US Carrier Support

The phone’s band support in the US includes full coverage for AT&T and T-Mobile, along with “limited support” for Verizon. There seems to be no support for Verizon’s primary 700 MHz LTE band, band 13, and no mmWave, but there’s full support for Verizon’s sub-6 GHz 5G bands. How this plays out for users, especially those on Verizon’s network, will largely depend on their location.

The Nothing Phone 2 ships with Android 13 and promises three years of Android OS updates and four years of security patches. However, the security patches will only arrive every two months. The track record for updates so far has been slightly rocky – it took four months for the Nothing Phone 1 to receive Android 13.

Nothing Phone 2 Design

The Nothing Phone 2, like its predecessor, showcases a unique transparent back design, housing an array of lights. The phone’s teardown reveals a mix of real and fake components beneath the glass. Notably, there’s a fascinating LED system at the back, capable of performing tricks like filling up a line segment as a progress bar, indicating timers, charging progress, or even Uber arrival times, thanks to new third-party integration.

Nothing Phone 2 Release Date & Pre-Order Details

Preorders for the Nothing Phone 2 are now open and shipping will begin from July 17th. With its flagship-level specs, interesting design choices, and expanded availability, the Nothing Phone 2 might be the ‘something’ many mobile enthusiasts have been waiting for.

Unlike its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 2 will be available to buy – for the massively competitive price of $599.99 – in the US, with support from carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile as well as limited support for “select” Verizon bands.