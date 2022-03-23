The MOST Popular iPhone 13 Colors REVEALED

What is the most popular iPhone 13 color? Here’s a complete breakdown of the best-selling iPhone 13 color options for 2022…

You’re getting an iPhone. You’ve decided which model you want. But then you have to decide what color option to go for. You know you’ll be running this phone for years to come, so choosing the right color is super important. Nobody likes FOMO, after all.

I literally just bought an iPhone 13 this morning. I knew I wanted the standard, base model iPhone 13 with 256GB of storage. I’d like a Pro model, of course, but I don’t really want to spend that much money. For me, the iPhone 13 is perfectly adequate.

However, when I came to choose the color I wanted, I literally froze on the spot. What color do I like? Black? That’s classic and simple. White? Also nice, but a bit dull. Red? Again, it looks very cool. Or, should I go for Apple’s new Green color? I literally just stared at the screen for a good 20 minutes trying to decide…

In the end, I went with the new green color variant of the iPhone 13 – I’ll take some pictures of it and share them with you when the phone arrives. But this prolonged process got me thinking: how many other people struggle to pick a color for their iPhone? It cannot just be me.

And this lead to my next thought: what is the most popular iPhone 13 color? I did some digging to find out, and what I found was both surprising, given that, traditionally speaking, Apple’s most popular colors are usually its most boring, and very telling about what we can expect from future iPhone releases.

What’s The Most Popular iPhone 13 Color? Apple doesn’t share this kind of data with the public, but we do have lots of sources that work inside Apple’s supply chain that have confirmed that “Sierra Blue,” “Graphite” and “Pink” are the three most popular iPhone 13 colors during 2021/22. The Sierra Blue and Graphite are, of course, exclusive to Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro models, while Pink is one of the most popular options with iPhone 13 users.

Traditionally, Apple’s more conservative color hues – black, white, silver – have been most popular with carriers and consumers. But ever since the advent of the iPhone XR, Apple’s ever-growing user base has become more accustomed to brighter and louder colors. Apple’s Product RED color, for instance, has been a popular option for years.

Do iPhone Colors Even Matter?

One could argue that the color of your iPhone is a moot point, as most people keep their iPhone in a case. This is a valid point too. Most cases, unless you use a clear one, will completely hide the back of your iPhone making it impossible to see what color the phone actually is – so why bother with a color in the first place?

Most of the time, choosing a color for your iPhone is all about preference – something we discussed at length inside our iPhone 11 Colors Guide.

Choosing a nice color will also make your iPhone more sellable when the time comes to sell it via eBay or Facebook Marketplace – neutral iPhone colors tend to sell quicker than more quirky hues like Yellow or Coral.

And then you have the fact that some people, those that like to live dangerously, run their iPhones without a case. I’ve owned many iPhones and after shelling out the best part of a thousand quid for one, the idea of using it WITHOUT a case actually sends shivers down my spine, especially since I have been known to drop my phone on occasion.

My advice? Get the color you like best and please, for the love of God, make sure you run your iPhone inside a case. A case will protect your iPhone from damage, scratches, and scuffs, and this, in turn, will ensure you get the most possible money for it when the time comes to resell it on the second-hand market.

As for the best case for the iPhone 13, I pretty much swear by this iPhone case – I’ve used it on my last three iPhones and it has been incredible.

