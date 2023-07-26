Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 CPU: Performance & Features Explained…

Pin

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is here, and being a Samsung flagship, it comes with the fastest smartphone chipsets in the market currently.

CPU: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with an octa-core CPU. It has 1 Cortex X3 "Ultra" core, 2 Cortex A715 "performance" cores, 2 Cortex A710 "performance" cores, and 2 Cortex A510 "efficiency" cores.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with an octa-core CPU. It has 1 Cortex X3 “Ultra” core, 2 Cortex A715 “performance” cores, 2 Cortex A710 “performance” cores, and 2 Cortex A510 “efficiency” cores. GPU: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with the Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU. It is one of the most powerful GPUs available in a smartphone today.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with the Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU. It is one of the most powerful GPUs available in a smartphone today. ISP: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 uses Qualcomm Spectra Image Signal Processor, which is one of the most advanced ISPs on a smartphone!

Which CPU Does Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Use?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the new flagship smartphone from Samsung, and it uses the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy was previously seen on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. The variant used in Samsung phones is a customized version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, exclusively for Samsung phones. The difference is that the one on Samsung phones is an overclocked version of the chipset.

Smartphones don’t use a separate CPU of sorts like traditional computers. Instead, it uses an SoC, more commonly called a chipset by reviewers. The System on a Chip integrated CPU, GPU, ISP, and many other components in a single chip. So when we’re talking about the CPU in Galaxy Z Fold 5, we’re essentially talking about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy CPU Features & Specs

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy is a flagship chipset, one of the most powerful chipsets currently on mobile.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy is an octa-core chipset, and the core configuration is as follows:

1x Cortex X3 clocked at 3.36 GHz

2x Cortex A715 clocked at 2.8 GHz

2x Cortex A710 clocked at 2.8 GHz

3x Cortex A510 clocked at 2.0 GHz

Qualcomm calls the Cortex X3 the Prime core, the Cortex A715 and Cortex A710 cores performance cores, and the Cortex A510 efficiency cores. In the normal version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the Prime core, Cortex X3, is clocked at 3.2 GHz instead of the 3.36 GHz of the Samsung exclusive chipset.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy is manufactured by a 4 nm FinFET process from TSMC. It makes this one of the most energy-efficient chipsets in the market, giving Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 extra hours of battery life!

Graphical Processing Unit (GPU)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset uses the Adreno 740 GPU. It is one of the most powerful GPUs in smartphones currently and lets the phone easily handle any heavy game you throw at it.

Adreno 740 comes with features such as:

Real-time hardware-accelerated ray tracing

Snapdragon game post-processing accelerator

HDR gaming

Snapdragon shadow denoiser

And more.

Image Capabilities And ISP

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy comes with Qualcomm Spectra Image Signal Processor. This lets the SoC handle:

Up to 36 MP triple camera at 30 FPS with zero shutter lag

Up to 64+36 MP dual camera at 30 FPS with zero shutter lag

Up to 108 MP single camera at 30 FPS with zero shutter lag

Up to 200 Megapixel photo capture

8K HDR video capture at 30 FPS

4K video capture at 120 FPS

8K HDR video capture + 64 MP photo capture

And more.

Devices That Run Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy Only Samsung devices run the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC. Here are all the devices that use this chipset: Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23+

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra