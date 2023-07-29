Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Features: What’s New With Samsung’s Latest Foldable?

Pin

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5’s new features make it one of the best iteration of the Fold yet.

Samsung launched the latest generation of foldables, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is set to extend Samsung’s lead in foldables further.

Last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 was already a great phone, and Samsung considers it perfect; that must be why Samsung kept much of the hardware of that phone for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is an incremental update over Galaxy Z Fold 4. Samsung is keeping all the best features from its Galaxy Z Fold 4 and added some great new ones!

Slimmer & Sleeker Build & Design

The new Flex Hinge is the major improvement Samsung introduced with Galaxy Z Fold 5. Previously, Samsung foldables used to fold with a gap between the display, owing to the hinge design Samsung follows. But the gap is going away now, with Samsung finally catching up to rivals like Oppo Find N2, Honor Magic V, and Google Pixel Fold. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5’s new hinge is a waterdrop hinge that folds shut, leaving no gap between them. This makes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 slimmer, lighter, and more portable.

Besides the new hinge, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 design has largely remained the same, with identical camera arrays from the Z Fold 4 and more. Galaxy Z Fold 5 now comes in new colors – Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, Gray, and Blue.

Displays Continue To Impress

Samsung has improved the hinge design, but the Galaxy Z Fold 5 displays have remained more or less the same, with the inner display getting a boost in peak brightness. Here are the display specs of Galaxy Z Fold 5:

Inner display – 7.6-inch AMOLED display with 1812 x 2176 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness of 1750 nits & HDR10+ certification.

– 7.6-inch AMOLED display with 1812 x 2176 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness of 1750 nits & HDR10+ certification. Cover display – 6.2-inch AMOLED display with 904 x 2316 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Flagship Chipset

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. It is the customized version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Samsung phones, a slightly overclocked version of the chipset.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 specs are as follows:

CPU – 1×3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510

– 1×3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510 GPU – Adreno 740

– Adreno 740 ISP – Spectra ISP

– Spectra ISP AI – Qualcomm Hexagon

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy is a customized version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, first appearing in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Instead of the usual clock speed of 3.2 GHz of the Prime Cortex X3 core in Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the prime core in Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy is clocked at 3.36 GHz. It’s slightly faster, but only slightly.

Same Old Cameras

Samsung chooses not to change the cameras of the Fold; Galaxy Z Fold 5 uses the same set of cameras as the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Here are the camera specs of the phone:

Primary camera – 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm, 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS

50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm, 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS Ultrawide camera – 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, 12mm, 1.12µm

12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, 12mm, 1.12µm Telephoto camera – 10 MP, f/2.4, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

10 MP, f/2.4, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom Cover selfie camera – 4 MP, f/1.8, 26mm, 2.0µm

4 MP, f/1.8, 26mm, 2.0µm Inner selfie camera – 10 MP, f/2.2, 24mm, 1/3″, 1.22µm

The phone has two selfie cameras – one on the cover display and the other on the inner display. The inner display is placed under the display, so we get a full-screen experience without any notch or punch holes.

While the camera hardware is the same as the previous phone, the new Spectra ISP of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is better and more powerful, and we can expect better photos compared to its predecessor.

Battery & Other Features

Like the cameras, Samsung has decided to keep the battery and charging untouched. A 4400mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging charges up Galaxy Z Fold 5. It also has 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

As with the previous Folds, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with S pen support and has the IPX8 rating for water resistance.