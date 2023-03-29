Google Pixel Tablet Release Date & Specs: All The Rumors So Far…

With a release date scheduled for 2023, there’s plenty of hype around the Google Pixel Tablet. Here’s everything you need to know…

Google’s had more than a few swings and misses with its tablet designs in the past. But with its renewed approach to design, plenty of folks are starting to get more than a little bullish about the prospect of the incoming Google Pixel Tablet.

But what can we expect from the Google Pixel Tablet? How will it differentiate itself from iPad? What kind of specs and hardware will it run? And, most importantly, how much will it cost?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Google Pixel Tablet based on all the latest leaks and rumors…

First and foremost, there is no official release date in place for the Google Pixel Tablet just yet. The new Android-powered tablet is not even official yet, so we’ll first have to wait for a launch date before we know anything about when the Google Pixel Tablet will be available to buy.

With respect to a launch date for the Google Pixel Tablet, most of the reliable sources online tend to agree that it will land sometime in 2023, although, again, Google hasn’t mentioned specifics yet – but it has been talking about this tablet since 2022.

Right now, our best guess – based on previous launches, like the Pixel 6a – would be in and around May 2023.

Pixel Tablet Price

Getting the price right for the Google Pixel Tablet will be a massive concern for Google. Price it too high and no one will bother. Price it too low and people will view it as an inferior product compared to rival options from Samsung and Apple.

Most leaks tend to point to a sub-$699 price tag which, based on the current market, would place it inline with similarly-specced tablets from Apple and Samsung.

Of course, there could be multiple models. There could be a Google Pixel Tablet Mini that retails for under $500. But this will likely be predicated on the success of the initial model, so we likely wouldn’t see another model until the second generation of Google’s Pixel Tablet in 2024.

Still, given Google’s approach to its pricing with its Pixel phones, I think it is fairly safe to assume that it will undercut what Apple charges for its iPad lineup. This seems to be Google’s new MO for pricing: just charge less than Apple and Samsung, and add in loads of value.

Pixel Tablet Camera

Less is known about the Google Pixel Tablet’s camera system. Could it use an older Pixel camera module? Will it run the same machine learning processes as Google’s Pixel phones? As of right now, no one knows for sure – tablets don’t tend to be used as cameras all that much.

This means, compared to the Pixel phone, there will almost certainly be concessions – no 4K video recording and likely a much lower-grade camera sensor for the main camera (probably Sony’s 8MP IMX355).

Pixel Tablet Storage

Storage is important on tablets, especially since they tend to be more media-focussed than their smartphone counterparts. When I had a tablet, many moons ago, I always had it loaded with films and TV shows for offline viewing on planes and trains.

The good news with the Pixel Tablet is that Google is apparently outfitting the slate with 256GB of storage (for the base model), meaning there is scope for a 512GB model and, potentially, a 1TB model too.

Again, we’ll know more as we get closer to its launch (in and around May).

Pixel Tablet Design

Because of the nature of tablets and how they’re used, design is kind of a tricky thing to do stuff with. A tablet is just a big screen that you hold onto and watch stuff on. This is why Apple’s iPad has looked similar since day one, just with ever-smaller bezels.

Google has now published pictures of what the Pixel Tablet will look like once it is available. It looks, as you’d expect, like any ol’ tablet. The corners are nicely rounded but it does appear to have some pretty fat bezels running around the screen.

Here’s what Google said about the Pixel Tablet in a blog post:

As we began designing the Pixel Tablet, we set out to understand how people use their tablets, and what they love and don’t love about them. And it turns out tablets are homebodies: they’re at home most of the time, but only useful for a small portion of the day. The rest of the time, tablets feel out of place in our homes. Hidden away in a drawer, misplaced, presenting a tripping hazard, or just out of battery. So we set out to build something better. With the Pixel Tablet, we’re taking everything we’ve learned from years of making Pixel and products for the home and combining it into one great device. It reimagines how a tablet can actually be helpful all the time in your home by pairing with a new Charging Speaker Dock. The dock keeps your device charged, makes your tablet helpful 24/7, and unlocks a whole new set of experiences in the home. The enhanced audio from the speaker lets you enjoy your favorite show or have an impromptu dance party. When your Pixel Tablet is docked, you can enjoy hands-free help from the Assistant or a photo frame of your memories. Google

Pixel Tablet Display

As for the display size, Google is said to learning towards an 11in display for the Pixel Tablet. This display will likely be an LED panel as using OLED on a device of this size would seriously hike the price up.

I’d expect to run either a FHD+ or a QHD resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. If it can do both of these things, Google could be onto a winner.

Pixel Tablet Battery

Google’s vision for how the Pixel Tablet will work involves a dock, so when you’re not using the Pixel Tablet it lives in a dock.

In effect, this would turn it into a Nest system, as the dock will have a speaker and then you can use the Pixel Tablet in a similar fashion to how Google’s Nest devices currently work.

This means, if you use it as Google intended, battery life should never be an issue. But there have been reports online about prototype devices achieving in and around 15 hours of battery life from a single charge which is pretty respectable for a tablet.

Pixel Tablet Features & Software

As for the Pixel Tablet’s specs and features, Google has remained pretty tight-lipped about what the slate will be packing. Its new Tensor G2 chipset will almost certainly be the chip that powers it, but Google hasn’t made any mention about RAM or its other capabilities.

Sources close to Google claim the Pixel Tablet will not be a powerhouse of performance like the iPad Pro. Instead, it will be more geared towards “lightweight” tasks like gaming, smart home control, and browsing the web and consuming media online.

It will, however, run a special tablet-optimized version of Android that will take advantage of its larger screen real estate. Oh, and the new tablet-specific build of Android will be 64-bit only.

It sounds like Google is planning to — or at least experimenting with —moving the upcoming Pixel tablet to a 64-bit-only build of Android. The commit doesn’t beat around the bush, saying: Move tangor to 64-bit only. Tangor is the codename for the already-announced Pixel tablet. ARSTECHNICA

Pixel Tablet FAQs

When will the Pixel Tablet be released? Google has not announced an exact release date for the Pixel Tablet, but it is expected to be released in 2023. It may be launched during Google’s developer conference in May. How much will the Pixel Tablet cost? The price of the Pixel Tablet is not yet confirmed, but it is expected to be priced somewhere between $449 (iPad 10th gen) and $699.99 (Samsung Tab S8). What are the camera specs of the Pixel Tablet? The Pixel Tablet is expected to feature two 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 cameras, one on the rear and one as a selfie shooter. How much storage space will the Pixel Tablet have? The Pixel Tablet is rumored to come with 256GB storage space, and it may not have a microSD card slot. What is the design of the Pixel Tablet? The Pixel Tablet is expected to have a sleek design with rounded corners and a nano-ceramic coating on top. It will come in at least two colors: Chalk (white) and Hazel (green). A Charging Speaker Dock will be available as a separate accessory for the Pixel Tablet. What is the display size of the Pixel Tablet? The Pixel Tablet is expected to feature an 11-inch LED display.