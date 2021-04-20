Save $400 On Samsung Phones w/ Google Fi Sale

There’s a pretty big sale on over at Google Fi, Google’s very own carrier service and you can save anywhere from $300 to $400 on select Samsung phones…

Google Fi might not be the biggest carrier in the USA, but The Big G appears to be looking to change that with a pretty impressive sale on select Samsung phones.

The savings range from $300 to $400.

You can pick up the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from $37.50 a month or, if you’d prefer to go the prepaid route, you can get the phone for $899.99 – down from $1199.99.

The standard Galaxy S21 is available for $20.85 per month or $499.99 on prepaid Google Fi plans.

And if you want something cheaper, Google Fi also carries the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G – you can get that phone for $8.33 per month or for $199.99 on prepaid plans (it is usually $599.99).

You can also save $400 on Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 range of handsets as well.

All in, these are some of the biggest savings you’re likely to see on Samsung’s latest and greatest phones.

I mean, the standard Galaxy S21 for $499.99 on a prepaid plan is outstanding value for money.

The only catch, however, is that you’ll have to use the phone with Google Fi.

What’s Google Fi Coverage Like?

Google Fi is a relatively new carrier but its coverage is pretty good. As you can see here, Google Fi is available in most areas of the US. And this includes 5G connectivity too.

Save Google Fi Coverage (Green Means Good Coverage)

There are some white spots – white spots means no coverage – but these areas are few and far between, as you can see in the image above.

If you’re in a relatively built-up, metropolitan area, you should be more than fine with Google Fi.

Google Fi, of course, is an MVNO network; it runs on T-Mobile, Sprint, and US Cellular’s network. This is how Google was able to secure such wide coverage right off the bat.

Google Fi also gets your free access to millions of secure WiFi networks around the country. And even if you don’t buy a phone direct from Google Fi, you can bring your own phone and potentially make some savings on your monthly data bills.

As of right now, Google Fi has six plans – all of which come with different amounts of data allowance per month. I’ve included a quick breakdown of the costs per month below.

Lines Fi Unlimited Fi Flexible 1 $70 $20.00 + $10/GB 2 $60/line $17.50/line + $10/GB 3 $50/line $16.67/line + $10/GB 4 $45/line $16.25/line + $10/GB 5 $45/line $16.00/line + $10/GB 6 $45/line $15.84/line + $10/GB Google Fi Plans List

You can check out Google Fi’s on-going Samsung phone sale here.

