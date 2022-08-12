Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 wireless headphones will launch at some point in 2022. But the big question is this – will they have better battery life?

It took Apple a long time to finally make its iPhone battery decent. Longer than nearly every other phone maker. Apple is still way behind the curve with battery life for its Apple Watch, and its other popular product, AirPods, isn’t great in this department either.

Take Samsung’s incoming Galaxy Watch 5, it has a battery life of 80 hours. With Apple’s current Apple Watch, you’re looking at 21 hours – tops. But there is good news for AirPods fans. Apple has apparently improved not only the design of its incoming AirPods Pro 2 headphones but also the battery life as well.

AirPods Pro 2 Battery Life

Of course, the AirPods Pro 2 are not yet official, so nothing concrete is known about them. But there have been plenty of well-established leaks about the new AirPods from a range of trustworthy sources – sources like Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

According to the intel, Apple has improved the AirPods Pro 2’s active noise cancellation, its design, and its battery life. By how much? No one is quite sure right now – although a jump from 4.5 hours on its current AirPods 2 Pro to 5 to 6 hours seems plausible enough.

Per the redesign, Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 will apparently no longer feature Apple’s trademark stem design. Instead, the AirPods Pro 2 will be a seamless set of earbuds similar to how Samsung and Google do things.

Although, there are other reports that claim the exact opposite: Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 will look identical to the AirPods Pro. This could mean Apple is testing two designs or using its AirPods Pro chassis to test out elements, things like its improved ANC, for the AirPods Pro 2.

Whatever happens, this isn’t a massive change but it will make the AirPods Pro 2 look completely different from every iteration released so far.

New Features

Prior to the launch of any new product from Apple, there are always plenty of salacious rumors about advanced features, things like heart rate monitoring and body temperature measurements, but these will NOT be making the cut in 2022, reports suggest.

Instead, Apple will double down on the sound quality, battery life, and ANC performance of its AirPods Pro 2. All the more exotic, smarter features will be found in future releases from the company – likely inside the AirPods 4 which, again, is due out sometime in the next 12 months.

On the subject of price, the AirPods Pro 3 will also be more expensive than their predecessors. Why? One, it’s Apple we’re talking about here; two, they feature a new design which means slightly higher R&D costs; and, three, because of inflation – everything is now more expensive.

The only question now is how much more expensive Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 will be. My guess? They’ll probably retail for $20 to $50 more than the AirPods Pro.

We also have a detailed guide on the AirPods Pro 2 specs and potential release date, so check that out to find out more about Apple’s next big update to its AirPods fold.

