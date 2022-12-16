The longer TikTok sticks around, the more functionality is added to it. Filters are nothing new, though, so there should be a lot we can do with them, right? Can we remove them from our videos?

TikTok is a bit like Marmite – you love it or you hate it. Personally, I’m leaning towards the latter but I’ll be fair in the sense that I don’t use it. I have it downloaded to follow and support a few friends.

I’m sure if I looked around a bit, I’d discover something I’m genuinely interested in, but I’d rather avoid the challenges and viral cringe at all costs.

Save

It might be a little late for me to remain neutral on the subject, but I can still certainly help those that need to know a few things about it.

One element in particular that many users don’t seem to be sure about how to do is removing filters from their TikToks. Can this be done? Here are the facts…

Can I Remove A Filter From My TikTok

When it comes to TikTok, you can only remove filters from your draft videos. If you’ve already posted the video, it’s too late – you’ll have to delete it and reupload it without the filters.

If you have yet to post a video and it is sitting waiting in your drafts, it’s very easy to remove any filters you’ve changed your mind about using. We’ll walk you through how just below.

How To Remove A TikTok Filter

Again, you can only remove a filter from your draft TikTok videos. If you have already posted it, it is too late to do so.

Here’s how to remove a filter from your draft content:

Open the TikTok app on your mobile device. Make sure you’re logged in to the right account. Click the 6 short black lines to go to your videos. Your draft videos will show first in the top left. Tap on the video that you want to remove a filter from. Tap the “Effects” symbol on the right-hand side of the screen – not the “Filters” symbol. Tap the Back Arrow in the top right of the screen. This will undo all effects that have been applied to the draft video. Tap “Save” to apply these changes. Now, tap Filters on the right-hand side of the page. Tap “Cancel”, and then “Next” to save your changes. Finally, tap “Post” to post the video as it is, or “Drafts” to return to your draft videos.

Can You Remove A Filter From Somebody Else’s TikTok Video?

Unfortunately, it is not possible to remove a filter from a video that somebody else has posted on TikTok. Once a video has been posted, the effects become a permanent fixture in the content.

Furthermore, if your intentions are unethical, your actions could be deemed illegal if you were to remove particular filters and effects from particular videos. There are all kinds of content on TikTok, after all!

Save

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

Reddit

WhatsApp

Flipboard

Pinterest

More