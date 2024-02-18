What Is Apple Vision Pro Return Policy?

02/18/24 • 5 min read

So you want to return your Apple Vision Pro. Here’s what you need to know about the Apple Vision Pro return policy.

TL;DR: How long do I have to return my Apple Vision Pro? Timescale: Apple’s standard return policy is 14 days, so that’s how long you have to return the Apple Vision Pro.

Apple’s standard return policy is 14 days, so that’s how long you have to return the Apple Vision Pro. Condition: The Apple Vision Pro must be in the original box, complete, and without damage to return it.

The Apple Vision Pro must be in the original box, complete, and without damage to return it. Refund: If you return the Apple Vision Pro, your original method of payment will be used to receive the refund in most instances.

As of today, the Apple Vision Pro has been on sale for a little more than two weeks. During that time the Apple Vision Pro has received rave reviews for its advanced features that blow other headsets out of the water.

However, some early adopters are finding the Apple Vision Pro doesn’t live up to their expectations, so they want to return the device. But can you return Apple’s $3,500 spatial computer after you’ve bought it? Here’s what you need to know.

Apple Vision Pro Return Policy

When it comes to the Apple Vision Pro returns, Apple treats the device the same as it treats any other device. That is, the Apple Vision Pro has a 14-day return policy, which is Apple’s standard return policy.

As Apple’s returns page states:

“We believe you will be thrilled with the products you purchase from the Apple Store. In the unlikely event a product is not what you expected, you can return or exchange it with a receipt within 14 days of the date you receive the product from Apple. The product must be in its original condition with all of its included parts, accessories, and packaging and we’ll exchange it or offer a refund based on the payment method.” Apple.com

It should be noted, however, that this is Apple’s return policy for the United States–the only country where the Apple Vision Pro is sold as of the time of this writing. Once the Apple Vision Pro goes on sale in other countries, the return policy of those countries may be different.

And it’s worth noting that anyone wanting to return a product to Apple should check their local laws, as local laws could dictate a return window of longer than 14 days.

But barring that, the Apple Vision Pro return policy is 14 days.

Apple Vision Pro ZEISS Optical Inserts Return Policy

While the Apple Vision Pro can be returned within 14 days to the Apple Store you bought it from, it’s worth noting that Apple has a separate return policy for the ZEISS Optical Inserts for the Apple Vision Pro, if you opt to buy those.

The ZEISS Optical Inserts allow people who need vision correction to use the Apple Vision Pro since you can’t wear eyeglasses with the Apple Vision Pro. Users have two options, the ZEISS Optical Inserts – Prescription and the ZEISS Optical Inserts – Readers.

If you bought the ZEISS Optical Inserts – Readers, you can take those back to an Apple Store. But if you bought the ZEISS Optical Inserts – Prescription you must send them back to Apple. This is because the ZEISS Optical Inserts – Prescription are custom products tailored to you, not generic products like the ZEISS Optical Inserts – Readers.

You still have 14 days to return your ZEISS Optical Inserts – Prescription, but you must contact Apple to do so on the online order listing page or by calling Apple at 1-800-MY-APPLE.

Why Are Some People Returning The Apple Vision Pro

Whenever there is a new product, returns from early adopters are expected. Each person has their own reason for return, but some early adopters may not be happy that you can’t use the Apple Vision Pro with an Xbox or PlayStation.

Others may not like that the Apple Vision Pro can’t really replace a laptop or a PC yet. They may also be upset that the Apple Vision Pro can’t replace their television, too.

Of course, reports say that the Apple Vision Pro return rate is pretty low, suggesting most of those who bought the device are happy with it.