Apple Watch Ultra 2 Size Comparison – Is It TOO BIG?
Are you wondering if the Apple Watch Ultra 2 size would be a problem for you? Let’s discuss the Apple Watch Ultra 2 size and compare it with other Apple Watches and smartwatches from various brands.
How Big Is Apple Watch Ultra 2?
Apple Watch Ultra 2 is big. It is bigger than all the previous Apple Watches, bearing the previous generation’s Watch Ultra.
Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the same size as the Apple Watch Ultra, its predecessor. The design, colors and build remain unchanged; only the internals and the display have changed. So, if you have seen or used an Apple Watch Ultra, you know what exactly you’re getting.
First, look at the dimensions and check how it stacks against other Apple Watches and smartwatches.
Apple Watch Ultra 2 Size In mm
|Device
|Apple Watch Ultra 2
|Height
|49 mm
|Width
|44 mm
|Depth
|0.57 inches
|Weight
|61.4 g
|Screen Size (Diagonal)
|48.7 mm
Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a height of 49 mm, a width of 44 mm, and a depth of 0.57 mm. The watch weighs 61.4 grams, and the display size is 48.7 mm, measured diagonally.
Apple Watch Ultra 2 Size In Inches
|Device
|Apple Watch Ultra 2
|Height
|1.93 inches
|Width
|1.73 inches
|Depth
|0.57 inches
|Weight
|2.15 oz
|Screen Size (Diagonal)
|1.92 inches
Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a height of 1.93 inches, a width of 1.73 inches, and a depth of 0.57 inches. It weighs 2.15 oz, and the screen size of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is 1.92 inches, measured diagonally.
Apple Watch Ultra 2 Size Comparison With Other Apple Watches
Let’s compare the size of the latest Apple Watch Ultra 2 with other Apple Watches.
|Model
|Height
|Width
|Depth
|Apple Watch Ultra 2
|49 mm
|44 mm
|14.4 mm
|Apple Watch Series 9 45mm
|45 mm
|38 mm
|10.7 mm
|Apple Watch Series 9 41mm
|41 mm
|35 mm
|10.7 mm
|Apple Watch Ultra
|49 mm
|44 mm
|14.4 mm
|Apple Watch Series 8 45mm
|45 mm
|45 mm
|10.7 mm
|Apple Watch Series 8 41mm
|41 mm
|35 mm
|10.7 mm
|Apple Watch SE 2 44mm
|44 mm
|38 mm
|10.7 mm
|Apple Watch SE 2 40mm
|40 mm
|34 mm
|10.7 mm
Apple Watch Ultra 2 Size Comparison With Other Smartwatches
Let’s compare Apple Watch Ultra 2 with smartwatches from other brands.
|Smartwatch Model
|Height
|Width
|Depth
|Apple Watch Ultra 2
|49 mm
|44 mm
|14.4 mm
|Samsung Galaxy Watch6 44mm
|42.8 mm
|44.4 mm
|9 mm
|Samsung Galaxy Watch6 40mm
|38.8 mm
|40.4 mm
|9 mm
|Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic 47mm
|46.5 mm
|46.5 mm
|10.9 mm
|Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic 43mm
|42.5 mm
|42.5 mm
|10.9 mm
|Google Pixel Watch
|41 mm
|41 mm
|12.3 mm
|Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro
|45.4 mm
|45.4 mm
|10.5 mm
|Samsung Galaxy Watch5 44mm
|44.4 mm
|43.3 mm
|9.8 mm
|Samsung Galaxy Watch5 40mm
|40.4 mm
|39.3 mm
|9.8 mm
|Fitbit Versa 4
|39.8 mm
|39.8 mm
|10.9 mm
|Garmin tactix 7
|51 mm
|51 mm
|14.9 mm
|Garmin fenix 7
|47 mm
|47 mm
|14.4 mm
|Garmin Instinct 2 Solar
|45.3 mm
|45.3 mm
|14.4 mm
|Amazfit GTR 4
|45.9 mm
|45.9 mm
|10.6 mm
Concluding Thoughts
Apple Watch Ultra 2 is big. It measures more than most smartwatches – Apple Watches and others. But once you get used to wearing an Apple Watch Ultra 2, you’ll be fine with it, and the size will become a non-issue.
You should only be concerned if you have smaller hands than most people. For me, I like my watches big. As someone with big hands, I don’t think the size of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 would be an issue. But how can I conclude it for you, as I’m kind of a big person, coming at 6’2”?
If you’re still concerned about the size, visit the Apple Store near you and try the watch before buying it.