The Best Free VPNs For iPhone: Tested & Detailed [2023 Edition]

Pin

What are the best free VPNs for iPhone? Here’s a breakdown of the most secure, most trusted free VPN services for 2023 based on extensive testing by our team of researchers…

Apple’s iPhone – regardless of what model you’re using – is about as secure as it can get. Apple’s approach to security and privacy, compared to its peers like Google and Microsoft, is without equal in the tech space. Even the CIA and FBI cannot get into a locked iPhone.

But there are other areas where things aren’t quite as water-tight. When you- use public WiFi or download potentially illegal files online, for instance, you’re exposing yourself to risk – from hackers and from viruses. A VPN can help protect you from both of these things.

Even a free VPN like our top picks listed below.

How We Test VPNs Here’s an overview of how our team tests and assesses VPNs when we have them in for review: Factors considered include speed, security, and cost.

Speed tests are conducted using OpenVPN protocol. Security scrutiny involves checking for privacy issues like DNS leaks, IP leaks, and WebRTC leaks.

We also consider the VPN’s jurisdiction, ownership transparency, and privacy policies. Deal-breakers include keeping user activity logs, not meeting minimum encryption standards, and lacking a functioning kill switch.

The cost is compared to competitors, and flexible payment options are preferred.

Customer service availability and money-back guarantees are also considered. Reviews are conducted independently, with no influence from VPN services.

There is plenty of hyperbole around the subject of VPNs. Most people use them to unlock Netflix or Disney+ in regions other than where they live (usually the US-versions, as these have the most content). But there are plenty of additional benefits to using a VPN.

And if you’re interested in dipping your toes in the VPN waters but you’re not too keen on paying for one, you basically have two options: 1) you could go the VPN free trial route, whereby you get limited access to a paid-for VPN for a specific amount of time, or 2) use a free VPN.

If you do go the freemium route, just keep in mind that free VPNs can be rather dodgy in what they do with your data. If you must avoid paying for a VPN at all costs, don’t worry, we got your back – here’s the best free VPNs for iPhone right now…

Best Free VPNs For iPhone Pin ProtonVPN ProtonVPN is a Swiss-based VPN service known for its strong commitment to user privacy. The free version of ProtonVPN offers unlimited data – a rarity among free VPNs. This means you can browse and stream without worrying about running out of data. The free version only gives you access to servers in three countries: the US, the Netherlands, and Japan. While this limits the content you can access, it’s sufficient for basic browsing and accessing Netflix Originals. Pros Strong Privacy and Security: ProtonVPN uses strong encryption and has a strict no-logs policy, ensuring your online activity remains private. Unlimited Data on Free Plan: Unlike many free VPNs, ProtonVPN’s free plan offers unlimited data, allowing for continuous browsing and streaming. Based in Switzerland: Switzerland has strong privacy laws, and being based there gives ProtonVPN an advantage in terms of user privacy. Tor Over VPN: ProtonVPN supports Tor over VPN, which allows you to route your traffic through the Tor network for enhanced anonymity. No Ads: ProtonVPN does not display ads, even on its free plan, providing a clean and uninterrupted user experience. Cons Limited Server Options on Free Plan: The free plan only gives you access to servers in three countries, limiting your ability to bypass geo-restrictions. No P2P Support on Free Plan: If you’re looking to use P2P networks, you’ll need to upgrade to a paid plan. Limited Speed on Free Plan: The free plan has lower speed compared to the paid plans, which can affect streaming and downloading. No 24/7 Live Chat Support: ProtonVPN does not offer 24/7 live chat support, which can be inconvenient if you need immediate assistance. More Expensive Paid Plans: Compared to other VPNs, ProtonVPN’s paid plans are on the pricier side. 👉 Download It Here. TunnelBear TunnelBear is a user-friendly VPN service based in Canada. It offers a free plan that includes 500MB of data per month. While this isn’t enough for heavy streaming, it’s sufficient for occasional browsing. TunnelBear has servers in 23 countries, but the free plan may not be able to bypass geo-restrictions in all of these locations. TunnelBear is known for its transparent privacy policy and commitment to user security. Pros User-Friendly: TunnelBear is known for its intuitive and easy-to-use interface, making it a great choice for VPN beginners. Strong Encryption: TunnelBear uses strong AES 256-bit encryption, providing a high level of security for your data. Transparent Privacy Policy: TunnelBear is open about its data practices and undergoes independent security audits, demonstrating a commitment to user privacy. GhostBear Mode: This feature makes your encrypted data less detectable to governments and ISPs, helping to bypass VPN blocks and censorship. Free Plan Available: TunnelBear offers a free plan with 500MB of data per month, allowing you to test the service before committing to a paid plan. Cons Limited Data on Free Plan: The free plan only includes 500MB of data per month, which is not enough for heavy browsing or streaming. Fewer Server Options: Compared to other VPNs, TunnelBear offers fewer server locations, which can limit your ability to bypass geo-restrictions. No P2P Support on Free Plan: If you’re looking to use P2P networks, you’ll need to upgrade to a paid plan. Limited Customer Support: TunnelBear does not offer live chat support, which can be inconvenient if you need immediate assistance. No Money-Back Guarantee: Unlike many other VPNs, TunnelBear does not offer a money-back guarantee on its paid plans. 👉 Download It Here. PrivadoVPN PrivadoVPN is a relatively new player in the VPN market but has quickly gained a reputation for its robust security and privacy features. The free version of PrivadoVPN offers 10GB of data per month and access to servers in 12 locations. This should be enough for several hours of standard-definition streaming. PrivadoVPN uses strong encryption and maintains a strict no-logs policy. Robust Security: PrivadoVPN uses strong AES 256-bit encryption and supports secure protocols like OpenVPN and IKEv2. No-Logs Policy: PrivadoVPN has a strict no-logs policy, ensuring that your online activity isn’t tracked or stored. Free Plan Available: PrivadoVPN offers a free plan with 10GB of data per month and access to servers in 12 locations. P2P Support: PrivadoVPN supports P2P networking, making it a good choice for torrenting. Unblocks Streaming Services: PrivadoVPN can bypass the geo-restrictions of popular streaming services like Netflix and BBC iPlayer. Cons Limited Data on Free Plan: The free plan includes 10GB of data per month, which may not be enough for heavy streaming or downloading. Limited Server Options on Free Plan: The free plan gives you access to servers in 12 locations, which can limit your ability to bypass geo-restrictions. Newer Provider: As a newer provider, PrivadoVPN doesn’t have as much of a track record as some other VPNs. No Live Chat Support: PrivadoVPN does not offer live chat support, which can be inconvenient if you need immediate assistance. Limited Advanced Features: Compared to some other VPNs, PrivadoVPN lacks advanced features like split tunneling and a dedicated IP option. 👉 Download It Here. ExpressVPN While ExpressVPN is a premium VPN service, it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. This means you can use it risk-free for a month. ExpressVPN is known for its high-speed servers, robust security, and ability to bypass geo-restrictions, including Netflix’s. It offers servers in 94 countries, providing a wide range of content access. Pros High-Speed Servers: ExpressVPN is known for its fast and reliable servers, providing a smooth browsing and streaming experience. Strong Encryption: ExpressVPN uses strong AES 256-bit encryption, ensuring a high level of security for your data. Wide Server Network: With servers in 94 countries, ExpressVPN offers a wide range of options for bypassing geo-restrictions. No-Logs Policy: ExpressVPN has a strict no-logs policy, ensuring that your online activity isn’t tracked or stored. 24/7 Live Chat Support: ExpressVPN offers round-the-clock live chat support, providing immediate assistance when you need it. Cons No Free Plan: ExpressVPN does not offer a free plan or trial. However, it does have a 30-day money-back guarantee. More Expensive: Compared to other VPNs, ExpressVPN is on the pricier side. Limited Simultaneous Connections: ExpressVPN allows up to five simultaneous connections. While this is sufficient for most users, some other VPNs offer more. No Ad Blocking: Unlike some other VPNs, ExpressVPN does not include an ad-blocking feature. No Multi-Year Plans: ExpressVPN does not offer multi-year plans, which are typically more cost-effective. 👉 Download It Here.

Things To Keep In Mind

Pin

Which is the best free VPN for iPhone? ProtonVPN, TunnelBear, PrivadoVPN, and ExpressVPN each offer unique features and benefits that cater to different user needs.

ProtonVPN vs TunnelBear vs PrivadoVPN vs ExpressVPN ProtonVPN stands out for its strong commitment to user privacy, unlimited data on its free plan, and its base in Switzerland, known for its strong privacy laws. Caveats? Its free plan offers limited server options and does not support P2P networking.

stands out for its strong commitment to user privacy, unlimited data on its free plan, and its base in Switzerland, known for its strong privacy laws. Caveats? Its free plan offers and TunnelBear , on the other hand, is known for its user-friendly interface and transparent privacy policy. It offers a free plan with 500MB of data per month , which is sufficient for occasional browsing. It does have fewer server options compared to other VPNs and does not offer a money-back guarantee on its paid plans.

, on the other hand, is known for its user-friendly interface and transparent privacy policy. It offers a , which is sufficient for occasional browsing. It does have fewer server options compared to other VPNs and does not offer a money-back guarantee on its paid plans. PrivadoVPN , a relatively new player in the VPN market, offers robust security and privacy features. Its free plan provides 10GB of data per month and access to servers in 12 locations. It does lack advanced features like split tunneling and a dedicated IP option.

, a relatively new player in the VPN market, offers robust security and privacy features. Its free plan provides 10GB of data per month and access to servers in 12 locations. It does lack advanced features like split tunneling and a dedicated IP option. ExpressVPN, a premium VPN service, is known for its high-speed servers, robust security, and ability to bypass geo-restrictions. It offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing users to try it risk-free. There’s no free plan, per se, but it you can try it and then request your money-back, so long as you do so within 30 days.

What’s The Best Free VPN For iPhone?

Me? I’d be inclined to go with PrivadoVPN if I was in the market for a free VPN with excellent performance and high-end security and privacy. If you intend to go the free route, I’d go with this one.

I still think most people, regardless of what you plan on doing with your VPN, would better off using a premium VPN service like my own, current personal favorite NordVPN.

High-quality VPNs like NordVPN are not expensive, you can claim your subscription as a business cost, and they’re always running promotions – right now you can get a massive 66% discount on select plans.