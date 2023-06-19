VPNs That Have A Free Trial: 10 Great Options For 2023

By Kurt Langston
Updated: 06/19/23 - 6 min read
VPN
VPNs With Free TrialPin

There’s A LOT of VPNs out there but which VPNs have a free trial? We mined the SERPs and crunched the data to find out – here’s 10 awesome VPNs that come with a free trial…

If you do anything on the internet, from listening to podcasts to reading articles and watching YouTube, you will have heard about VPNs. 

As annoying as the constant marketing can get, VPNs are actually pretty useful for those of you that not only like the view the entire web in all its glory but also value your security and want to protect 

If you don’t want to pay for a VPN, though, what’re your options? I would 100% NOT recommend that you go with a free VPN – they’re truly awful (from a security and privacy perspective) – although some, granted, aren’t that bad for doing basic stuff. 

Most, though, will benefit from using and running a paid-for, premium VPN service. You’ll get better performance, faster speeds, and military-grade security and protection.

But if you’re not 100% sold on the concept of VPNs, here’s a little hack for you – you can road-test (meaning get a free trial) on most of the best VPNs on the market. And right now, so, mid-way through 2023, these are all the VPN services that offer free trials.

VPNs With Free Trial

VPN beginners guidePin

PrivadoVPN

PrivadoVPN offers a free app. For more features, there’s a premium subscription. It includes multiple connections, a SOCKS5 Proxy, a zero-Log policy, an ad-blocker, parental controls, and antivirus.

  • Pros: Free option available. Comprehensive features in the premium subscription.
  • Cons: The free version may lack some advanced features.

👉 GET THIS DEAL

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN provides a 30-day money-back guarantee. This allows you to test the service for a month risk-free.

  • Pros: Risk-free trial for a month.
  • Cons: No free version available.

👉 GET THIS DEAL

CyberGhost

CyberGhost offers a one-day free trial. Its premium subscription provides good speeds, access to US Netflix, and servers optimized for streaming and torrenting.

  • Pros: Free trial available. Good for streaming.
  • Cons: The free trial is only for one day.

👉 GET THIS DEAL

Proton VPN

Proton VPN offers a free trial, but the details are not specified.

  • Pros: Free trial available.
  • Cons: Lack of transparency about the trial details.

👉 GET THIS DEAL

NordVPN

NordVPN provides a 7-day trial and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

  • Pros: Good trial period and money-back guarantee.
  • Cons: No free version available.

👉 GET THIS DEAL

Surfshark

Surfshark offers a 7-day free trial. It promises fast service with a large number of servers.

  • Pros: Free trial available. Fast service.
  • Cons: The trial period could be longer.

👉 GET THIS DEAL

PrivateVPN

PrivateVPN offers a 7-day trial with no card details required and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

  • Pros: No card details required for the trial. Good money-back guarantee.
  • Cons: No free version available.

👉 GET THIS DEAL

AtlasVPN

AtlasVPN offers a customizable service with a free tier. Its premium tier offers more features and servers.

  • Pros: Free tier available. Customizable service.
  • Cons: Premium features not available in the free tier.

👉 GET THIS DEAL

Hotspot Shield

Hotspot Shield offers a 7-day trial with great speeds. Users will have to input payment details.

  • Pros: Fast service. Good trial period.
  • Cons: Requires payment details for the trial.

👉 GET THIS DEAL

Ivacy VPN

Ivacy offers a 7-day “free” trial, but you have to pay a small fee to use it. After the trial, the VPN automatically charges for the subscription.

  • Pros: Trial available.
  • Cons: The trial is not free. Automatic charges after the trial.

👉 GET THIS DEAL

Which Is The Best Option?

ORCHID VPNPin

In the vast sea of VPN services, each offers unique features and benefits. However, NordVPN and PrivadoVPN stand out as particularly compelling options.

Best Overall [For Speed, Security & Privacy)

NordVPN, a well-established name in the industry, provides a robust service that balances functionality and ease of use. With a 7-day trial and a 30-day money-back guarantee, it gives you ample opportunity to test its features.

This includes its impressive speed and reliability, making it a solid choice for both casual browsers and heavy streamers. The lack of a free version is a minor trade-off for the quality of service you receive.

NordVPNPin
NordVPN
5.0
From Less Than $3 / £3 a month

Based in Panama, NordVPN has a strict no-logging policy, so none of your data or browsing sessions are stored. It'll unlock Netflix, HULU, Amazon, and iPlayer. And NordVPN runs on the OpenVPN protocol and features double AES-256-bit encryption, which is the very same standard used by the US government to keep all its secrets locked away from public view. In terms of security and privacy, this is about as good as it gets.

Pros:
  • 100% No-Logs
  • Unlocks Netflix, Disney, HULU & Amazon
  • Simple To Use
  • Very Fast
  • Works on All Major Platforms
  • Account Includes 6 Installs
  • Market-Leading Encryption
VIEW LATEST DEALS

Best Freemium VPN Service

On the other hand, PrivadoVPN offers a forever-free app, making it an excellent choice for those on a budget or new to VPNs. The premium subscription is a powerhouse, packed with features like a SOCKS5 Proxy, a zero-Log policy, an ad-blocker, parental controls, and a built-in antivirus.

While the free version may lack some advanced features, it’s a great starting point for those looking to enhance their online privacy without a financial commitment. And unlike a lot of free VPNs which are seriously dodgy in how they make money, PrivadoVPN is secure and private (even on its free plans).

In conclusion, while each VPN service has its strengths, NordVPN’s comprehensive features, reliability, and generous trial period make it a standout choice. If you’re seeking a cost-effective solution with a strong set of features, PrivadoVPN is a worthy contender.

For overall performance, NordVPN is the best overall which is why it is currently ranked #1 inside our Best VPN 2023 guide.

Recap: VPNs That Offer Free Trial + What You Get

VPN ServiceDescriptionProsCons
PrivadoVPNOffers a free app. Premium subscription includes multiple connections, a SOCKS5 Proxy, a zero-Log policy, an ad-blocker, parental controls, and antivirus.Free option available. Comprehensive features in the premium subscription.The free version may lack some advanced features.
ExpressVPNProvides a 30-day money-back guarantee. This allows you to test the service for a month risk-free.Risk-free trial for a month.No free version available.
CyberGhostOffers a one-day free trial. Premium subscription provides good speeds, access to US Netflix, and servers optimized for streaming and torrenting.Free trial available. Good for streaming.The free trial is only for one day.
Proton VPNOffers a free trial, but the details are not specified.Free trial available.Lack of transparency about the trial details.
NordVPNProvides a 7-day trial and a 30-day money-back guarantee.Good trial period and money-back guarantee.No free version available.
SurfsharkOffers a 7-day free trial. Promises fast service with a large number of servers.Free trial available. Fast service.The trial period could be longer.
PrivateVPNOffers a 7-day trial with no card details required and a 30-day money-back guarantee.No card details required for the trial. Good money-back guarantee.No free version available.
AtlasVPNOffers a customizable service with a free tier. Premium tier offers more features and servers.Free tier available. Customizable service.Premium features not available in the free tier.
Hotspot ShieldOffers a 7-day trial with great speeds. Users will have to input payment details.Fast service. Good trial period.Requires payment details for the trial.
IvacyOffers a 7-day “free” trial, but you have to pay a small fee to use it. After the trial, the VPN automatically charges for the subscription.Trial available.The trial is not free. Automatic charges after the trial.

LinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketRedditWhatsApp

Kurt Langston

AI expert with a passion for making complex concepts accessible to all. With over eight years of experience in the field, he has honed his expertise in machine learning and AI, becoming a trusted voice in the industry. Kurt currently serves as the Head of AI News Coverage and Content at KnowYourMobile, a leading online platform for mobile technology news and reviews. In this role, he oversees the production of insightful articles, tutorials, and guides, helping readers navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of AI tools and technologies
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments