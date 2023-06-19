VPNs That Have A Free Trial: 10 Great Options For 2023

Pin

There’s A LOT of VPNs out there but which VPNs have a free trial? We mined the SERPs and crunched the data to find out – here’s 10 awesome VPNs that come with a free trial…

If you do anything on the internet, from listening to podcasts to reading articles and watching YouTube, you will have heard about VPNs.

As annoying as the constant marketing can get, VPNs are actually pretty useful for those of you that not only like the view the entire web in all its glory but also value your security and want to protect

If you don’t want to pay for a VPN, though, what’re your options? I would 100% NOT recommend that you go with a free VPN – they’re truly awful (from a security and privacy perspective) – although some, granted, aren’t that bad for doing basic stuff.

Most, though, will benefit from using and running a paid-for, premium VPN service. You’ll get better performance, faster speeds, and military-grade security and protection.

But if you’re not 100% sold on the concept of VPNs, here’s a little hack for you – you can road-test (meaning get a free trial) on most of the best VPNs on the market. And right now, so, mid-way through 2023, these are all the VPN services that offer free trials.

PrivadoVPN PrivadoVPN offers a free app. For more features, there's a premium subscription. It includes multiple connections, a SOCKS5 Proxy, a zero-Log policy, an ad-blocker, parental controls, and antivirus. Pros : Free option available. Comprehensive features in the premium subscription.

Cons: The free version may lack some advanced features. ExpressVPN ExpressVPN provides a 30-day money-back guarantee. This allows you to test the service for a month risk-free. Pros : Risk-free trial for a month.

Cons: No free version available. CyberGhost CyberGhost offers a one-day free trial. Its premium subscription provides good speeds, access to US Netflix, and servers optimized for streaming and torrenting. Pros : Free trial available. Good for streaming.

Cons: The free trial is only for one day. Proton VPN Proton VPN offers a free trial, but the details are not specified. Pros : Free trial available.

Cons: Lack of transparency about the trial details. NordVPN NordVPN provides a 7-day trial and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Pros : Good trial period and money-back guarantee.

Cons: No free version available. Surfshark Surfshark offers a 7-day free trial. It promises fast service with a large number of servers. Pros : Free trial available. Fast service.

Cons: The trial period could be longer. PrivateVPN PrivateVPN offers a 7-day trial with no card details required and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Pros : No card details required for the trial. Good money-back guarantee.

Cons: No free version available. AtlasVPN AtlasVPN offers a customizable service with a free tier. Its premium tier offers more features and servers. Pros : Free tier available. Customizable service.

Cons: Premium features not available in the free tier. Hotspot Shield Hotspot Shield offers a 7-day trial with great speeds. Users will have to input payment details. Pros : Fast service. Good trial period.

Cons: Requires payment details for the trial. Ivacy VPN Ivacy offers a 7-day "free" trial, but you have to pay a small fee to use it. After the trial, the VPN automatically charges for the subscription. Pros : Trial available.

Cons: The trial is not free. Automatic charges after the trial.

Which Is The Best Option?

In the vast sea of VPN services, each offers unique features and benefits. However, NordVPN and PrivadoVPN stand out as particularly compelling options.

Best Overall [For Speed, Security & Privacy)

NordVPN, a well-established name in the industry, provides a robust service that balances functionality and ease of use. With a 7-day trial and a 30-day money-back guarantee, it gives you ample opportunity to test its features.

This includes its impressive speed and reliability, making it a solid choice for both casual browsers and heavy streamers. The lack of a free version is a minor trade-off for the quality of service you receive.

Best Freemium VPN Service

On the other hand, PrivadoVPN offers a forever-free app, making it an excellent choice for those on a budget or new to VPNs. The premium subscription is a powerhouse, packed with features like a SOCKS5 Proxy, a zero-Log policy, an ad-blocker, parental controls, and a built-in antivirus.

While the free version may lack some advanced features, it’s a great starting point for those looking to enhance their online privacy without a financial commitment. And unlike a lot of free VPNs which are seriously dodgy in how they make money, PrivadoVPN is secure and private (even on its free plans).

In conclusion, while each VPN service has its strengths, NordVPN’s comprehensive features, reliability, and generous trial period make it a standout choice. If you’re seeking a cost-effective solution with a strong set of features, PrivadoVPN is a worthy contender.

For overall performance, NordVPN is the best overall which is why it is currently ranked #1 inside our Best VPN 2023 guide.

Recap: VPNs That Offer Free Trial + What You Get

VPN Service Description Pros Cons PrivadoVPN Offers a free app. Premium subscription includes multiple connections, a SOCKS5 Proxy, a zero-Log policy, an ad-blocker, parental controls, and antivirus. Free option available. Comprehensive features in the premium subscription. The free version may lack some advanced features. ExpressVPN Provides a 30-day money-back guarantee. This allows you to test the service for a month risk-free. Risk-free trial for a month. No free version available. CyberGhost Offers a one-day free trial. Premium subscription provides good speeds, access to US Netflix, and servers optimized for streaming and torrenting. Free trial available. Good for streaming. The free trial is only for one day. Proton VPN Offers a free trial, but the details are not specified. Free trial available. Lack of transparency about the trial details. NordVPN Provides a 7-day trial and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Good trial period and money-back guarantee. No free version available. Surfshark Offers a 7-day free trial. Promises fast service with a large number of servers. Free trial available. Fast service. The trial period could be longer. PrivateVPN Offers a 7-day trial with no card details required and a 30-day money-back guarantee. No card details required for the trial. Good money-back guarantee. No free version available. AtlasVPN Offers a customizable service with a free tier. Premium tier offers more features and servers. Free tier available. Customizable service. Premium features not available in the free tier. Hotspot Shield Offers a 7-day trial with great speeds. Users will have to input payment details. Fast service. Good trial period. Requires payment details for the trial. Ivacy Offers a 7-day “free” trial, but you have to pay a small fee to use it. After the trial, the VPN automatically charges for the subscription. Trial available. The trial is not free. Automatic charges after the trial.