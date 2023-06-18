Free VPNs That Work With Netflix: A 2023 Guide

Pin

Do any free VPNs work with Netflix? Here’s our pick of the top free VPNs that â€“Â currently â€“Â work with Netflix…

Netflix’s vast library of content is not the same in every country due to licensing restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy. But are free VPNs a good idea?

A VPN can mask your IP address and make it appear as if you’re browsing from a different location, allowing you to access content that would otherwise be unavailable in your region. But not all VPNs can bypass Netflix’s geo-restrictions, especially free ones.

As of right now, the following free VPNs all work with Netflix. We have tested and vetted each of them but, thanks to Netflix’s hatred of VPNs, this can change, often without warning. VPNs that used to work, no longer do.

Free VPNs That Work With Netflix Pin ProtonVPN ProtonVPN offers a free plan that lets you access Netflix Originals. It provides unlimited data, which means you can watch as much Netflix as you want. However, the free plan only allows you to access servers in three countries: the US, the Netherlands, and Japan. This means you can only access the Netflix libraries for these countries. ðŸ‘‰ Download It Here. TunnelBear TunnelBear offers a free plan with 500MB of data per month. While this isn’t enough for binge-watching, it’s sufficient for occasional viewing. TunnelBear has servers in 23 countries, but the free plan may not be able to bypass Netflix’s geo-restrictions in all of these locations. ðŸ‘‰ Download It Here. PrivadoVPN PrivadoVPN is another free VPN that has had consistent results with Netflix. It offers 10GB of data per month on its free plan, which should be enough for several hours of streaming. However, the free plan only gives you access to servers in 12 locations. ðŸ‘‰ Download It Here. ExpressVPN While ExpressVPN is not technically free, it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. This means you can use it risk-free for a month. ExpressVPN is known for its ability to bypass Netflix’s geo-restrictions and offers servers in 94 countries. ðŸ‘‰ Download It Here.

The Caveats of Free VPNs

Pin

While these free VPNs can help you access more Netflix content, they come with limitations. Free VPNs often have data caps, fewer server options, slower speeds, and may not be able to bypass Netflix’s geo-restrictions consistently. Furthermore, free VPNs often make money through advertising or selling user data, which can compromise your privacy.

The Bottom Line?

If you’re serious about streaming Netflix from different regions, a paid VPN will provide a better experience. Paid VPNs offer more servers, faster speeds, better security, and a more reliable ability to bypass Netflix’s geo-restrictions.