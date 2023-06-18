Free VPNs That Don’t Suck? Here’s My Picks…

Pin

What are some free VPNs that don’t suck? As of right now, there’s not too many that cut the mustard. But if you really cannot stretch a couple of bucks a month for a proper VPN, here’s your best bets…

Despite Netflix’s best attempts to block any and all VPN traffic from accessing its servers, plenty of VPN services still claim (and, in some cases, actually do) manage to access and serve US Netflix content to non-US subscribers.

And this is good. The US version of Netflix is brilliant. It has more TV shows, more films, and loads of early-access stuff too – films and shows UK and EU users often have to wait months, if not, years for.

You’ve already paid for Netflix, so why should you have to pay to access the best possible version of it? In an ideal world, you wouldn’t – Netflix would be the same in the US as it is in Mongolia. But licensing laws are licensing laws, so this isn’t ever likely to happen.

If the idea of paying for a VPN doesn’t sit well with you, despite the fact some of the best VPNs on the market cost less than a Happy Meal per month, there are a selection of free VPNs that work with Netflix and aren’t completely awful. But I’d still advise you to go with a paid version instead – like NordVPN or ExpressVPN

PLEASE keep in mind that free VPNs often come with limitations and potential privacy concerns.

So what are some of these free VPNs that aren’t totally awful? After tested a bunch out during April and May, these are the VPNs that I’d recommend right now.

Free VPNs That Don’t Suck Pin ProtonVPN ProtonVPN is a Swiss-based VPN service known for its strong commitment to user privacy. The free version of ProtonVPN offers unlimited data – a rarity among free VPNs. This means you can browse and stream without worrying about running out of data. The free version only gives you access to servers in three countries: the US, the Netherlands, and Japan. While this limits the content you can access, it’s sufficient for basic browsing and accessing Netflix Originals. Pros Strong Privacy and Security: ProtonVPN uses strong encryption and has a strict no-logs policy, ensuring your online activity remains private. Unlimited Data on Free Plan: Unlike many free VPNs, ProtonVPN’s free plan offers unlimited data, allowing for continuous browsing and streaming. Based in Switzerland: Switzerland has strong privacy laws, and being based there gives ProtonVPN an advantage in terms of user privacy. Tor Over VPN: ProtonVPN supports Tor over VPN, which allows you to route your traffic through the Tor network for enhanced anonymity. No Ads: ProtonVPN does not display ads, even on its free plan, providing a clean and uninterrupted user experience. Cons Limited Server Options on Free Plan: The free plan only gives you access to servers in three countries, limiting your ability to bypass geo-restrictions. No P2P Support on Free Plan: If you’re looking to use P2P networks, you’ll need to upgrade to a paid plan. Limited Speed on Free Plan: The free plan has lower speed compared to the paid plans, which can affect streaming and downloading. No 24/7 Live Chat Support: ProtonVPN does not offer 24/7 live chat support, which can be inconvenient if you need immediate assistance. More Expensive Paid Plans: Compared to other VPNs, ProtonVPN’s paid plans are on the pricier side. 👉 Download It Here. TunnelBear TunnelBear is a user-friendly VPN service based in Canada. It offers a free plan that includes 500MB of data per month. While this isn’t enough for heavy streaming, it’s sufficient for occasional browsing. TunnelBear has servers in 23 countries, but the free plan may not be able to bypass geo-restrictions in all of these locations. TunnelBear is known for its transparent privacy policy and commitment to user security. Pros User-Friendly: TunnelBear is known for its intuitive and easy-to-use interface, making it a great choice for VPN beginners. Strong Encryption: TunnelBear uses strong AES 256-bit encryption, providing a high level of security for your data. Transparent Privacy Policy: TunnelBear is open about its data practices and undergoes independent security audits, demonstrating a commitment to user privacy. GhostBear Mode: This feature makes your encrypted data less detectable to governments and ISPs, helping to bypass VPN blocks and censorship. Free Plan Available: TunnelBear offers a free plan with 500MB of data per month, allowing you to test the service before committing to a paid plan. Cons Limited Data on Free Plan: The free plan only includes 500MB of data per month, which is not enough for heavy browsing or streaming. Fewer Server Options: Compared to other VPNs, TunnelBear offers fewer server locations, which can limit your ability to bypass geo-restrictions. No P2P Support on Free Plan: If you’re looking to use P2P networks, you’ll need to upgrade to a paid plan. Limited Customer Support: TunnelBear does not offer live chat support, which can be inconvenient if you need immediate assistance. No Money-Back Guarantee: Unlike many other VPNs, TunnelBear does not offer a money-back guarantee on its paid plans. 👉 Download It Here. PrivadoVPN PrivadoVPN is a relatively new player in the VPN market but has quickly gained a reputation for its robust security and privacy features. The free version of PrivadoVPN offers 10GB of data per month and access to servers in 12 locations. This should be enough for several hours of standard-definition streaming. PrivadoVPN uses strong encryption and maintains a strict no-logs policy. Robust Security: PrivadoVPN uses strong AES 256-bit encryption and supports secure protocols like OpenVPN and IKEv2. No-Logs Policy: PrivadoVPN has a strict no-logs policy, ensuring that your online activity isn’t tracked or stored. Free Plan Available: PrivadoVPN offers a free plan with 10GB of data per month and access to servers in 12 locations. P2P Support: PrivadoVPN supports P2P networking, making it a good choice for torrenting. Unblocks Streaming Services: PrivadoVPN can bypass the geo-restrictions of popular streaming services like Netflix and BBC iPlayer. Cons Limited Data on Free Plan: The free plan includes 10GB of data per month, which may not be enough for heavy streaming or downloading. Limited Server Options on Free Plan: The free plan gives you access to servers in 12 locations, which can limit your ability to bypass geo-restrictions. Newer Provider: As a newer provider, PrivadoVPN doesn’t have as much of a track record as some other VPNs. No Live Chat Support: PrivadoVPN does not offer live chat support, which can be inconvenient if you need immediate assistance. Limited Advanced Features: Compared to some other VPNs, PrivadoVPN lacks advanced features like split tunneling and a dedicated IP option. 👉 Download It Here. ExpressVPN While ExpressVPN is a premium VPN service, it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. This means you can use it risk-free for a month. ExpressVPN is known for its high-speed servers, robust security, and ability to bypass geo-restrictions, including Netflix’s. It offers servers in 94 countries, providing a wide range of content access. Pros High-Speed Servers: ExpressVPN is known for its fast and reliable servers, providing a smooth browsing and streaming experience. Strong Encryption: ExpressVPN uses strong AES 256-bit encryption, ensuring a high level of security for your data. Wide Server Network: With servers in 94 countries, ExpressVPN offers a wide range of options for bypassing geo-restrictions. No-Logs Policy: ExpressVPN has a strict no-logs policy, ensuring that your online activity isn’t tracked or stored. 24/7 Live Chat Support: ExpressVPN offers round-the-clock live chat support, providing immediate assistance when you need it. Cons No Free Plan: ExpressVPN does not offer a free plan or trial. However, it does have a 30-day money-back guarantee. More Expensive: Compared to other VPNs, ExpressVPN is on the pricier side. Limited Simultaneous Connections: ExpressVPN allows up to five simultaneous connections. While this is sufficient for most users, some other VPNs offer more. No Ad Blocking: Unlike some other VPNs, ExpressVPN does not include an ad-blocking feature. No Multi-Year Plans: ExpressVPN does not offer multi-year plans, which are typically more cost-effective. 👉 Download It Here.

The Bottom Line

Dipping your toes into the world of online privacy? Free VPNs like ProtonVPN, TunnelBear, and PrivadoVPN might seem like an attractive starting point. They offer a taste of what it’s like to surf the web under the cloak of privacy and security.

But remember, these free services often come with strings attached. You might find yourself grappling with data limits, a sparse selection of servers, and less-than-lightning-fast speeds.

And here’s the real kicker: these free VPNs have to pay their bills too. So, how do they do it? Often, it’s by serving ads or even selling your precious data, the very thing you’re trying to protect!

So, if you’re ready to take your online privacy and security to the next level, it’s time to consider a paid VPN service. Yes, it’s an investment, but one that pays off. You’ll enjoy a buffet of servers worldwide, zippy connection speeds, top-tier security, and a golden ticket to the world of geo-restricted content.