What is Teachable & How Does It Work? A Beginner’s Guide…

Whether you’ve already paid for teachable or you’re thinking of doing so, here is some of the most basic information you should know in order to make the most of the software.

One of the most popular and prominent systems for hosting online courses is Teachable. It has a tonne of features and is reasonably priced. Its primary use is to create multimedia online lectures and rich educational websites.

With the integrated eCommerce technologies, all developed material can be sold, and company admin users can control their branding, student information, and message from a single platform.

Other marketing tools include sales sites, affiliate programmes, price modification, promotions, and discounts. The drag-and-drop website builder is a feature that sticks out in particular.

Continue reading below to learn more about Teachable, its features, and even a few handy hints.

What Is Teachable?

Teachable is a comprehensive learning management system created to support online course producers in creating and distributing their course materials.

Ankur Nagpal created the platform in 2013, although it was then known as Fedora. Ankur developed the platform with other course developers in mind as he is a self-taught instructor.

Fedora expanded from a staff of one to fifteen in only two years, and it finally changed its name to Teachable. It later developed to encompass managing coaching services at this point.

Teachable takes care of everything from servers to sales tracking and payment processing, in keeping with its initial mission to streamline course production and delivery.

Teachable Features

Let’s take a look at the main features offered by Teachable, how they work and the best ways to make use of them.

Course Delivery

You may build simple and graded quizzes to monitor your students’ progress and engage them using the many built-in features. You may provide certifications with the pro and business plans to increase the popularity of your classes.

Until students fulfil specified requirements, such as finishing a particular course, you may also provide restricted access to a particular piece of information.

On whichever package you choose, you may provide an infinite number of courses and/or coaching services. Since all course materials are kept in the cloud, you and your students may easily access them without having to download any large software.

You don’t need a website to host your course since Teachable hosts all of your material. If you already have a website, you can simply use a custom domain to connect it to your Teachable account.

Data Tracking

You’ll want to make sure that your efforts as a course builder are yielding results. This implies that you’ll have to keep a tight eye on your course and sales performance.

You can quickly keep tabs on your sales and student insights thanks to Teachable’s extensive dashboard. To better track students’ development, you may keep an eye on their enrollment, attendance, and course completion rates.

You may also design surveys to gather direct student feedback using third-party interfaces, helping you to determine which sections are working well and which ones need improvement.

Customization & Compatibility

By including your brand persona in the design of your domain and courses, you can personalise the experience.

You may produce engaging films, multimedia lectures, tests, and coaching sessions with the power editor. You’ll get access to design templates and training to assist you in giving your users a genuinely exceptional experience.

You are not constrained to Teachable’s offerings since they have a wide range of connectors. Your account may then be linked to a variety of scheduling systems, analytics services, email service providers, and community platforms.

Among the most well-liked connectors are those with MailChimp and Google Analytics, among others.

Payment Management

Teachable assists you in developing an intuitive sales page that you can modify to meet your requirements. Along with PayPal and mobile payments, you may now take payments in more than 130 other currencies.

You may set up your account so Teachable can pay affiliates, your staff, and course collaborators if you need help organising payments.

They give you strategies to boost your earnings in addition to helping you handle and monitor payments. You may establish referral rewards programmes, subscription/membership plans, course packages, and so much more. You can even produce discounts or vouchers.

Teachable Tips

Now that you’re aware of some of the best features Teachable has to offer, here are some of our top tips for creating the best courses possible.

Use Your Webcam Or Phone To Record

Use a dedicated webcam or a smartphone to record yourself. Better yet if you have an independent microphone and HD webcam.

Because of how popular streaming has become, high-quality cameras and microphones are more affordable than ever. However, you may still use a smartphone since, as we all know, the most recent iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones have really high-quality cameras.

Use Google Docs To Write Out Scripts

You may compose your course materials and scripts using any office programme, however, Google Docs is free and allows for collaboration if you need it.

All of your course materials, descriptions, supplemental resources, quizzes, and other types of content may be prepared on Google Docs and then copied and pasted into Teachable.

Google Docs enables you to plan out your speech in advance and helps you manage the transition between narrative and action. The timing is really important. If you make a mistake, you could ramble to fill up time or hurry to catch up. Both of which are bad ideas for instructional videos.

Edit Videos & Create MP4 Files

You will need to edit and maybe slice and dice your films once you have filmed them to suit your course. Camtasia is a fantastic programme for editing videos and producing MP4 files that are ready for Teachable upload.

If you would like, there are alternative video programmes available. You’re fine to go as long as you save the completed video in MP4 format.

How Much Is Teachable?

Teachable aims to be available to all, knowing that a variety of people have a variety of budgets. Here are the three different price plans that are available:

Basic Plan

If you choose the yearly subscription option, the Basic plan costs around $29 per month and includes all of the fundamental features. It costs $39 more if you choose the option for monthly billing.

Pro Plan

The Basic plan’s features are all included in the Pro plan, plus more. Users pay $119 if they pick the monthly billing option and $99 if they choose the yearly billing option each month.

Business Plan

The Business plan, which has the most features overall, is the best choice. As a result, it is the most costly, costing $249 for yearly subscribers and $299 for monthly customers every month.

If you pick the monthly payment option, you may change plans at any time, but it’s usually advised that customers choose the yearly payment option since it’s normally less expensive.

