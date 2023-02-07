Top 13 Netflix Romantic Comedies To Stream in 2023

Looking for a good romantic comedy to watch on Netflix? Look no further! Here are some of the best romantic comedies currently available on the streaming platform.

From classic favorites to new releases, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re in the mood for a heartwarming love story or a hilarious comedy, these films are sure to put a smile on your face and make your heart flutter.

So grab some popcorn, snuggle up with your significant other, or just enjoy a movie night alone, and dive into these great romantic comedies on Netflix.

Best 13 Netflix Romantic Comedies

1. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Based on high school teenage romance, this movie is based on a book of the same name by Jenny Han. The movie starts with Lana Condor as Lara Jean Covey when her secret love letters are sent to her five crushes.

Noah Centineo as Peter Kavinsky is the recipient of one such letter. They both then get into a relationship to make their exes jealous but soon start developing feelings for each other. Both the characters go through personal growth and learning to open up to each other. The chemistry between Lana Condor and Noah Centineo has been widely praised in the movie. T

he supporting cast includes Janel Parrish, Israel Broussard, and Anna Cathcart. The soundtrack and visuals of the film are also strong points of the film. ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ is a charming and heartfelt Netflix romantic comedy movie.

IMDb Ratings: 7/10

Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 76%

2. The Half of It

Paul Munsky, a high school student, hires one of her schoolmates, Ellie Chu to write a love letter to another student, Aster Flores. As Ellie helps Paul in writing the love letter, she finds herself falling in love with Aster.

Ellie finds herself in a very difficult spot as she explores the possibility of being gay. She fears coming out as gay in this conservative society. ‘Half Of It’ discusses themes of homosexuality, love, immigrant Asian LGBTQ+ experience, and self-discovery.

The lead actress Leah Lewis has given a phenomenal performance in this movie. The movie shows the roller coaster of emotions that teenagers go through and how they always fear that society will not accept them.

IMDb Ratings: 6.9/10

Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 96%

3. Notting Hill

A bookshop owner, William Thacker (Hugh Grant) falls in love with a famous Hollywood actress Anna Scott (Julia Roberts).

Their love story begins when Anna walks into his bookshop, and they begin to like each other despite Anna being a superstar and William being a bookshop owner.

They both face many difficulties as there is a lot of intrusion by the paparazzi, jealousy, and pressure of maintaining a long-distance relationship. The movie also has a strong supporting cast including William’s best friend and flatmate, Spike (Rhys Ifans), and Anna’s best friend and personal assistant, Bella (Emma Chambers).

‘Notting Hill’ is a light-hearted movie that will keep you engaged until the end. The movie has also been praised for London’s scenic views, calling London a ‘love letter.’

IMDb Ratings: 7.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 84%

4. Set It Up

Set It Up is a Netflix romantic comedy movie released in 2018. The movie plot goes around two overworked and underpaid assistants, Harper and Charlie. They both are very frustrated with their demanding bosses, Kirsten and Rick.

They finally devise a plan to set up their bosses, hoping that Kirsten and Rick will fall in love and leave their assistants alone. Harper and Charlie work together and create romantic situations for their bosses, making them believe they are the perfect match for each other.

Through this way of planning and plotting, Harper and Charlie, soon start developing feelings for each other. Though their plan of setting up their bosses is successful, they are still in thought if they should give their relationship a shot.

The movie has witty dialogues and a clever storyline. ‘Set It Up’ is a must-watch if you want some light comedy and romance.

IMDb Ratings: 6.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 92%

5. Clueless

‘Clueless’ is a 1995 classic romantic comedy movie directed by Amy Heckerling. The book is based on a book by Jane Austen, “Emma.” In Beverly Hills, California, the movie revolves around a high school student Chez Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone).

Chez is well-known for her fashion and matchmaking of her classmates. As she begins to find a boyfriend for a new student, Tai Frasier (Brittany Murphy), she soon realizes she is falling for a man named Josh (Paul Rudd).

Throughout this journey, she learns valuable life lessons such as love, friendship, and self-awareness. The clever writing of the movie is perfectly matched with funny dialogue and an outstanding cast.

The reference to fashion, music, and pop-culture in the film has made it more classic. ‘Clueless’ is a full package of fun and entertainment.

IMDb Ratings: 6.9/10

Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 81%

6. Silver Linings Playbook

Directed by David O. Russell and released in 2012, The movie goes around Pat Solitano (Bradley Cooper) who has bipolar disorder. After spending eight months in a mental institution, he has just moved back with his parents.

While still in the mental institution, he met Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence), a young widow with her own emotional issues. They both become friends and as they spend time together, they start to develop feelings for each other.

This movie has received many positive reviews from the audience. Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence are highly praised for their performances in the movie. The movie was nominated for awards, including eight Academy Awards, winning Best Actress for Jennifer Lawrence.

The movie is very heart-warming and funny with very interesting script about mental illness and romantic relationship.

IMDb Ratings: 7.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 92%

7. Sierra Burgess Is A Loser

Starring Shannon Purser, RJ Cyler, and Noah Centineo. ‘Sierra Burgess Is A Loser’ is a very popular Netflix romantic comedy movie released in 2018. Sierra Burgess is a high school student, who is considered a ‘loser’ by her classmates.

One day, a popular and handsome football player, Jamey texts her. She pretends to be a famous student, Veronica to keep his attention. As the days pass, they both text each other more often and Sierra is now stuck in her web of lies.

She must find a way to tell him the truth and accept who she is. She needs to confront her insecurities to win Jamey’s heart. The movie is well appreciated for its self-acceptance theme and funny dialogue.

IMDb Ratings: 6/10

Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 61%

8. Always Be My Maybe

Sasha (Ali Wong), who is a successful celebrity chef, returns to her hometown in San Francisco to open a new restaurant.

One day, she coincidentally meets her best friend, Marcus (Randall Park) after many years. As they spend time together, they start reconnecting, and gradually they realize that they may have feelings for each other despite the fact that Sasha is now engaged to another man.

The movie is highly praised for the chemistry between the lead actors and their comedic performance. It explores the complexities of growing up and the power of old friendships. ‘Always Be My Maybe’ is the perfect blend of humour and heart.

IMDb Ratings: 6.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 89%

9. La La Land

La La Land released in 2016, stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as Sebastian and Mia. Sebastian is a jazz pianist and Mia is an aspiring actress.

They both fall in love while pursuing their dreams in Los Angeles. They both go through ups and downs in their relationship while facing the challenges of trying to make it in the entertainment. The film has stunning cinematography and very engaging music.

La La Land has been nominated for and won many awards upon its release, including six Academy Awards. The chemistry between Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone is highly praised.

Overall, it is a very charming, soothing, and nostalgic movie with themes around love and dreams. This movie is a must-watch for music lovers as the music will amaze you.

IMDb Ratings: 8/10

Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 91%

10. Pride & Prejudice

‘Pride & Prejudice’ is based on Jane Austen’s classic novel of the same name. Five Bennett sisters are searching for love and marriage in the early 19th century.

The eldest sister is looking to marry someone whom she will love unconditionally, but her father is asking to marry someone of wealth and status. The sisters attend various social events and meet potential men to marry.

Elizabeth is intrigued by the wealthy and proud Mr. Darcy. At first, they both dislike each other, but eventually, they fall in love. The movie is a classic retelling of earlier love stories with a clever script and witty dialogues.

Elizabeth Bennett, acted by Kiera Knightley has given a forceful lead actor performance. Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Darcy, has also brought a lot of raw emotions to his character. The movie has outstanding cinematography with beautiful landscapes and costumes.

IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 87%

11. The Reader

Directed by Stephan Daldry and written by David Hare, ‘The Reader’ is based on the 1995 German novel of the same name by Bernhard Schlink.

The Plot centers around a young man named Michael Berg (David Kross) who has a love affair with Hanna Schmitz (Kate Winslet) when he is just 15 years old. Their ways get separated then, and they had no contact for eight years.

After eight years, They meet again, but Hannah is on trial for war crimes committed during World War II. As the trial continues, Michael discovers how Hannah’s past is linked to their relationship. The film is based on guilt, responsibility, and the past.

Kate Winslet won the Best Actress Academy Award for her role as Hannah in this movie. The movie has also received awards for Best Picture and Best Director.

IMDb Ratings: 7.6/10

Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 63%

12. Palm Springs

Starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioy as Nyles and Sarah, ‘Palm Springs’ was released in 2020. Two strangers, Nyles and Sarah meet at a Palm Spring wedding and get trapped in a time loop.

Both of them dislike each other, but slowly start to develop feelings for each other while reliving the same day over and over again.

The viewers highly praise the chemistry between Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioy. The film has a unique ending and is full of comedy and romance.

IMDb Ratings: 7.4/10

Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 94%

13. We’re The Millers

Released in 2013, the plot of ‘We’re The Millers’ revolve around a pot dealer (Jason Sudeikis) who creates a fake family, including a stripper (Jennifer Aniston) and two teenagers (Emma Roberts and Will Poulter).

This fake family is trying to smuggle drugs into the US from Mexico. Though both the ‘fake’ parents do not like each other even a little bit, over the journey, they begin to develop a bond and start having real feelings for each other.

The film goes through a series of funny incidents on smuggling drugs and keeps the audience entertained.

IMDb Ratings: 7/10

Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 49%

Conclusion

Netflix offers a wide variety of romantic comedies to choose from, so no matter what your taste, you’re sure to find a film that you’ll enjoy. So grab some popcorn, snuggle up with your significant other, and enjoy one of these great romantic comedies on Netflix tonight!

