Samsung Odyssey Ark Dimensions & Resolution: A Quick FAQ Guide…

How big is the Samsung Odyssey Ark? What kind of screen tech does it use? And is the Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K? Let’s find out…

Samsung has now officially unveiled the Samsung Odyssey Ark, a gaming monitor quite unlike anything we’ve seen before. The monitor itself looks to be an exercise in excess – everything has been turned up to 11.

From its commanding size to its insane 1000R curved display, as well as its party trick whereby the monitor can be rotated on its stand into a vertical position, the Samsung Odyssey Ark has been generating plenty of headlines since it went up for pre-order.

Of course, all this MADNESS comes with an equally impressive price tag. The Samsung Odyssey Ark costs $3500, making it one of the most expensive gaming monitors on the planet right now. I mean, you could, arguably, pick up two very good 4K monitors for the same price – maybe even three!

But for cash-rich gamers and influencers, the Samsung Odyssey Ark is going to be a must-have. You simply cannot get around the fact that this gaming monitor is just so, well… dazzling. And not just its size, either. No, what makes this monitor so unique is its bonkers curved display that, when flipped to portrait, gives the impression of a crashing wave…

Following its launch, plenty of people – myself included – had plenty of questions about the Samsung Odyssey Ark. In this post, we’ll try to answer all the most common Samsung Odyssey Ark questions and queries in a bit to give you a clearer, better understanding about what makes this insane gaming monitor tick.

Is The Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K?

As you’d expect for this amount of money, the Samsung Odyssey Ark is a 4K monitor. It has a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 across its expansive 55in screen, making it ideal for immersive gaming.

The Samsung Odyssey Ark also comes with HDR 10+ and HDR 10+ Gaming too, so you’re getting the best of both worlds. The inclusion of both was done because the Odyssey Ark also runs Samsung’s Tizen OS, so it will effectively double as a Smart TV too.

Samsung Odyssey Ark Dimensions

We know how big the Samsung Odyssey Ark’s display panel is but this is just one aspect of the monitor’s overall footprint – what about the rest of it? The casing, the bezels, the back panel? How big are they?

Without the stand, the Samsung Odyssey Ark has dimensions of 46.25 x 27.75 x 9.91 inches, and it weighs a hefty 46.5 pounds, meaning you’ll probably need a couple of extra hands when setting it up or mounting it on its stand.

Samsung Odyssey Ark Refresh Rate

Because it is a gaming monitor, refresh rates, as well as its overall resolution, is going to be important. And when it comes to refresh rates, the higher the better.

Samsung didn’t pull any punches in this regard. The Samsung Odyssey Ark has a refresh rate of 165Hz with just 1ms of lag, dwarfing Apple’s 120Hz ProMotion tech, and, once again, making the Samsung Odyssey Ark a great choice for gaming, media, watching movies, and even just browsing the web.

Samsung Odyssey Ark Screen Type & Built-In Tech

The Samsung Odyssey Ark’s display is honed from Samsung’s Quantum Mini LED 4K screen. Inside, you have Samsung’s neural quantum processor ultra running everything from its refresh rate to its speakers and Tizen OS.

Samsung has been working on its QLED tech since around 2015. The Q in QLED stands for Quantum Dot. With a QLED panel, you get lots of additional control over one of LED’s main issues, “blooming”, whereby the backlit screen creates color bleed and irregular brightness in certain parts of the picture.

QLED offers much better performance than standard LED displays but it is still not quite as good as OLED with respect to things like “blooming” and color bleed. But OLED is vastly more expensive and its design does have some flaws related to longevity which is why Samsung has doubled down on QLED, while other brands focus on OLED.

How Much Does The Samsung Odyssey Ark Weigh?

We kind of covered this above, for the sake of clarity (in case you missed it, or you’re a skim reader), the Samsung Odyssey Ark weighs 46.5 pounds without its stand. The stand adds in a few extra pounds on top of this, meaning when it is fully assembled the Samsung Odyssey Ark weighs almost as much as a tiny human being.

Samsung Odyssey Ark Specs

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160

Refresh Rate: 165Hz

HDR: HDR 10+, HDR 10+ Gaming

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Ports: 4 HDMI 2.1

Speakers: 60W 2.2.2 channel

Dimensions (w/o stand): 46.25 x 27.75 x 9.91 inches

Weight (w/o stand): 46.5 pounds

Samsung Odyssey Ark Release Date & Price

How much does the Samsung Odyssey Ark cost? Well, it ain’t cheap, as you’d expect.

If you want to pick one up when it gets released, you’re looking at $3500 for the monitor (and, yes, that does include the stand). Samsung is now taking pre-orders for the Samsung Odyssey Ark, so if you’re feeling flush and want to pick up one of 2022’s hottest new gaming monitors, you can order yours here today.

The Samsung Odyssey Ark officially goes on sale on August 15, 2022. As I said above, if you’re interested in reserving yourself one, preorders are now officially open.

