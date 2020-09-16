If you’re looking for long Audible titles to download, you’re in the right place – here’s a list of the longest audiobooks available on Audible!

Audible is great. But it’s expensive. For this reason, whenever I buy a new audiobook on Audible, I make sure it is at least 15 hours long. That way, I can usually drag it over a month until my next Audible Free Credit drops.

This method works great if you don’t want to spend money on extra Audible credits or buy a new audiobook outright – they’re properly expensive! You’re looking at anywhere from £18 to £50 per title.

I’ve been using Audible for years now and, because I only listen to long audiobooks, titles that are over 15 hours, I never have to buy additional credits because it usually takes me a month or more to get through one book.

Make sense? Good! Here are 13 of the longest audiobooks on Audible.

War & Peace – Leo Tolstoy The First Man In Rome – Collen McCullough The Company: A Novel of the CIA – Robert Littell Churchill: Walking with Destiny – Andrew Roberts Our Mutual Friend – Charles Dickens A Clash of Kings: A Song of Ice and Fire – George R. R. Martin Wealth of Nations – Adam Smith The Brothers Karamazov – Fyodor Dostoevsky The Fountainhead – Ayn Rand Underworld: A Novel – Don DeLillo The American Experiment – James MacGregor Burns Mark Twain. The Complete Novels – Mark Twain The History of Rome: The Complete Works – Titus Livy

Each and every one of these books is excellent, and they’re all well over 20 hours each. The History of Rome: The Complete Works is 88 hours long! That’s long enough to fly around the world a good few times.

You’ll notice that many of these books have a historical bent to them; that’s because I’m something of a history geek. There are some decent non-fiction books in there, though – Game of Thrones, Dickens, and, of course, Dostoevsky’s amazing The Brothers Karamazov.

These are the books I have in my library that are the longest and that I enjoyed the most. If none of them take your fancy, you can quite easily find your own – you’ve just got to get to know Audible’s settings a little better.

Use This Simple Trick To Find Long Audiobooks In Audible

You’ll obviously need an Audible account to do this, so if you don’t have Audible you can sign-up for a free trial here. Once you have Audible downloaded, you need to open up the application, either on mobile or desktop and go to the Audible Advanced Search Page.

Inside Audible’s Advanced Search Page, you can filter audiobooks by length – anywhere from under one hour to over 20 hours. You can also choose different types of Audible content too – from things like plays to TV programs to speeches and performance-based recordings.

Yep, Audible ain’t just about audiobooks!

Once you’ve selected the length – over 20 hours in this case – simply hit the SUBMIT button and Audible will pull in all of its titles that are over 20 hours. From here, you can start drilling down into things like genre and options for fiction and non-fiction.

This is the simple trick I used to find ALL of the 13 longest audiobooks listed above. All I did was set the search for more than 20 hours, hit submit, and then skimmed through the results until I found what I was looking for. And then that’s my jam for the next however many months.

Simple, right?

And as a side-benefit, you’ll NEVER need more than one Audible credit per month per book. Even if you’re a heavy listener, it’d still take a long ass time to sit through 88 hours of audio – even if you’re listening for 4-5 hours a day.

