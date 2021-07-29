iPhone 11 Wireless Charging Tips and Tricks – Get The Most Out Of Wireless Charging

Use these tips to ensure your iPhone 11 charges properly.

Wondering about iPhone 11 Wireless charging? You’re not alone. Wireless charging is on of the biggest selling points on smartphones in recent years, and the iPhone is no exception.

And if you’ve come here wondering if the iPhone 11 supports wireless charging, the answer is YES. The iPhone 11 has built-in wireless charging. But before we get to iPhone 11 wireless charging tips, it’s important to note what wireless charging is NOT.

Is Wireless Charging Truly Wireless?

Sadly, the answer is no. Though the technology is referred to as “wireless charging” there still are wires involved.

That’s because in order to charge your iPhone wirelessly, you need to have a wireless charging pad, which itself needs to be plugged into power. You can then set your iPhone 11 on this charging pad where it transfers a charge via conduction from the pad to the iPhone.

However, since the pad requires a wire, that means the wireless charging pas is, essentially, not much different than a typical USB to Lightning cable. The iPhone need to be physically touching the wireless charging pad to be charged – just like the iPhone needs to be physically plugged into the Lightning cable to be charged.

Doesn’t sound that “wireless” does it?

Which iPhones Support Wireless Charging?

The iPhone 11 is not the only iPhone that supports wireless charging. There are plenty of other iPhones that do as well. Here is the full list:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

As long as you have one of the above iPhones, you have the ability to wirelessly charge it.

iPhone 11 Wireless Charging Tips and Tricks

Now, let’s get onto those iPhone 11 wireless charging tips and tricks…

1. Don’t Use Apple’s MagSafe Charger With The iPhone 11

Apple now makes a wireless charger called MagSafe. It has a built-in magnet that helps it attach and align to the built-in charging coils on the iPhone 12 series. But while you can technically use the MagSafe charger with non-iPhone 12 models, you should avoid doing so, reports MacRumors:

The MagSafe Charger is technically able to be used with older iPhones, but it’s not a good idea because the charging with non-iPhone 12 devices is so slow. We did two tests with the iPhone XS Max, draining the battery down to 1 percent, putting it in Airplane Mode, and then charging for a half an hour. In the first test, the ‌MagSafe‌ charger charged the ‌iPhone‌ XS Max to 13 percent in 30 minutes, and in the second test, it charged the ‌iPhone‌ XS Max to 14 percent in 30 minutes. We’ve tested a lot of Qi-based wireless chargers and have never seen 7.5W Qi charging speeds that slow. For reference, a 7.5W charger is able to charge an ‌iPhone‌ to about 25 percent in a half hour.

2. You Need A Qi Charger

There are a few different wireless charging standards. However, the type of wireless charging stand you need to use with an iPhone 11 is a Qi-compatible one. Qi is the leading standard in wireless charging, so there’s no shortage of Qi chargers out there.

3. The Maximum iPhone 11 Wireless Charging Power Is 7.5 watts

There are plenty of wireless chargers out there that are callable of transferring power at 15 watts or more, but these chargers won’t benefit that iPhone 11. That’s because the iPhone 11 is limited to 7.5 watts of charging power.

4. Make Sure Your iPhone 11 Isn’t Plugged In When Wireless Charging

If your iPhone 11 is also plugged into a USB port or power charger with the Lighting cable when also on a wireless charging pad, the iPhone 11 will not charge wirelessly. It will instead charge via the cable it is plugged into.

5. Vibrations Could Mess Up Wireless Charging

Finally, it’s important to note that if your iPhone 11 vibrates when it’s on a wireless charging pad, it may disrupt wireless charging. Why? Because as we’ve said wireless charging isn’t truly wireless. It replies on physical contact with a charging pad.

Some people have their iPhone set to vibrate when they get certain notifications, like texts or emails. These vibrations can shift an iPhone 11 on a wireless charging pad, misaligning the coils in each – meaning the iPhone won’t charge.

