How to Remove a Card from Apple Pay: A Beginner’s Guide…

Every now and then, you’ll have to remove one of your cards from Apple Pay. But how do you remove a card from Apple Pay? It’s easy – read on to find out…

Apple Pay is great. It works seamlessly on iPhone, as well as most other Apple products, including iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac computers. But there will come a time when you need to remove one or more cards from your Apple Pay account.

For whatever reason, debit cards and credit cards have expiry dates, so when your debit card expires, you’ll need to remove it from your Apple Pay account. If you don’t, the expired card can cause issues – like payments failing.

Fortunately, it is fairly easy to remove a card from Apple Pay once you know what you’re doing. And we’ll cover how to remove a card from Apple Pay on iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, and iPad below too.

In this guide, we’ll show you how to quickly remove a card from Apple Pay on iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, and iPad, so whatever Apple device you’re using, you’ll be able to quickly and easily remove a card that no longer works.

How to Remove a Card from Apple Pay

Removing a card from Apple Pay on your iPhone: Open the Wallet app on your iPhone. Locate the card you want to remove and tap on it. Tap the three-dot icon (•••) in the top right corner to access the card’s settings. Scroll down to the bottom of the screen and tap “Remove This Card.” Confirm the removal by tapping “Remove” in the prompt. Removing a card from Apple Pay on your Apple Watch: Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Tap “Wallet & Apple Pay.” Select the card you want to remove. Scroll down to the bottom of the screen and tap “Remove This Card.” Confirm the removal by tapping “Remove” in the prompt. Removing a card from Apple Pay on your iPad: Open the Settings app on your iPad. Tap “Wallet & Apple Pay.” Select the card you want to remove. Scroll down to the bottom of the screen and tap “Remove This Card.” Confirm the removal by tapping “Remove” in the prompt. Removing a card from Apple Pay on your Mac: Open System Preferences on your Mac. Click “Wallet & Apple Pay.” Select the card you want to remove. Click “Remove” at the bottom of the screen. Confirm the removal by clicking “Remove” in the prompt.

Adding A New Card To Apple Pay

Once you’ve removed a card from Apple Pay, you’ll want to add a new one so that you can continue using Apple Pay on your devices. Again, this is really simple – here’s a guide on setting up a new card on Apple Pay.

Apple Pay Card Removal FAQs

Will removing a card from Apple Pay also remove it from my Apple ID? No, removing a card from Apple Pay only removes it from the Wallet app and will not affect your Apple ID or other services, such as the App Store or iTunes. Can I re-add a card to Apple Pay after removing it? Yes, you can re-add a card to Apple Pay by following the standard card-adding process through the Wallet app, Apple Watch app, or your device’s settings.

Can I remove a card from Apple Pay if my device is lost or stolen? Yes, you can remove a card from Apple Pay remotely using iCloud. Visit iCloud.com, sign in with your Apple ID, and click “Find My iPhone.” Select your device and click “Remove” next to the card you want to remove. What happens to my transaction history when I remove a card from Apple Pay? When you remove a card from Apple Pay, your transaction history associated with that card will no longer be visible in the Wallet app.