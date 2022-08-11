Is Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Waterproof?

No, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is not waterproof. But it IS water-resistant. Here’s what that means…

On August 10, 2022 Samsung announced the arrival of its latest phone – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Yes, the Fold is now on its fourth version and it seems like Samsung is more determined than ever to make foldable phones a thing.

Announcing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics said, “Samsung Galaxy foldables are built on the foundation of our openness philosophy, enabling new possibilities with complete customization both inside and out. Created in collaboration with our world-class partners, the next foldable devices offer unparalleled mobile experiences that meet the needs of our most dynamic users. Through our unwavering focus and industry leadership, excitement for the foldables continues to grow. We’ve successfully transformed this category from a radical project to a mainstream device lineup enjoyed by millions worldwide.”

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has the following specs:

Screen: 7.6“ QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display Cover: 6.2“ HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display

Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Battery: 4,400 mAh

Internal Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

RAM: 12GB

Cellular: 5G

Rear Camera: 50MP Wide, 12MP Ultra Wide, 10MP Tele 3x Optical Zoom / 30x Space Zoom.

Front Camera: 4MP UDC, 10MP

But what about waterproofing? Can you go for a swim with your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (hint: nope)?

Is The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Waterproof?

The short answer is no, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is NOT waterproof. However, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 IS water resistant. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has an official water resistance rating of IPX8.

What Does The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s IPX8 Rating Mean?

In short, you can’t take your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for a swim in the pool or ocean without damaging it or ruining it completely. However, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s water resistance rating of IPX8 means the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 can survive short dunks in water, provided they are not for too long and the phone doesn’t sink too deep.

Samsung says the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s “IPX8 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes.”

That means that if you drop your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in a bucket of water for less than 30 minutes, you should be fine. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 may even survive a drop in the pool, provided it’s not too deep and it’s not for too long. However, Samsung says the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is “Not advised for beach or pool use.”

The reason Samsung doesn’t advise beach use is that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 doesn’t have resistance to dust or other fine particles, like beach sand. This means that these particles can get trapped in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and perhaps break or hinder its ability to fold or operate – or damage some of its components.

So, in short, the good news is you probably don’t need to worry about dropping your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the toilet provided it’s not submerged for too long, but definitely do NOT take the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for a swim with you.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts at $799.99.

