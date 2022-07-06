WE'RE HIRING

Sony Xperia 1 III Reviews: Is It Worth The Money?

By Richard Goodwin •  Updated: 07/06/22 •  9 min read
Reviews

The Sony Xperia 1 III has one of the best cameras on the market and a beautiful 4K display. But is it worth buying instead of the iPhone 13 Pro Max or Galaxy S22 Ultra? Let’s find out…

Sony has been steadily plugging away at making the ultimate phone for years. Sadly, the company hasn’t enjoyed much success, consistently losing ground to brands like Apple, Samsung, and newer phone brands like RealMe, Xiaomi, and OPPO.

The Sony Xperia 1 III is Sony’s latest flagship offering and it packs in a ton of amazing specs. You have one of the most advanced cameras on the market, a bonkers-good 4K display, and plenty of additional performance specs under the hood. But the phone is massively expensive which begs the question: is the Sony Xperia 1 III better than the iPhone 13 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra? Let’s find out…

Sony Xperia 1 III Reviews

80

Tech Radar

The 21:9 aspect ratio won’t be for everyone – it’s designed that way to offer a ‘big screen’ experience when watching video – and this has a big impact on the design of the handset, and will make it difficult for people with smaller hands to hold. That said, this is the best screen we’ve seen from Sony for some time, and it’s one of the best on any phone released in 2021 so far.

The camera has been upgraded over the Xperia 1 II – the new features aren’t game-changing, but the company has included a variable telephoto camera and a few tweaks to the main shooter that make this a stronger handset for photography than previous Sony phones.

In fact, we found this to be the easiest camera to use on a Sony phone for some time. The automatic mode works well, and if you’re willing to play around with the settings you’ll find even more is possible via the in-depth shooting app.

There’s no denying that the price of the Xperia 1 III is high, and the 21:9 aspect ratio design will put some off, too. But if those aren’t issues for you, and you want a highly capable smartphone with a superb screen, the Xperia 1 III may be the perfect phone for you.

80

Expert Reviews

The Sony Xperia 1 III’s poor stamina is hugely disappointing because it’s otherwise a truly exceptional handset. Mostly unblemished in every other area, and truly exceptional in others, the Xperia 1 III is a solid indication that Sony absolutely knows what it’s doing in the mobile space.

All Sony needs to do now is swallow its pride, ask for less than what Samsung and Apple are currently charging and ditch the pointless 4K display in favour of better battery life. If they can do those things, there’s nothing standing in the way of its phones standing side by side with the best phones around.

For the time being, however, the Sony Xperia 1 III is simply too expensive, and battery life is too short-lived, to recommend.

85

Android Authority

I like the Sony Xperia 1 III, I really do, but $1,299 makes it one of the most expensive flagships to ever grace the market. Granted, the handset offers plenty of storage, a unique camera system, and one of the best displays in the business, not forgetting its assortment of charging, multimedia, and other technologies. But at this price point, you have to compare the phone to its competitors, and it’s missing a few key things.

Overall, the Sony Xperia 1 III stumbles to offer a flawless flagship package, but it’s as close as the company has ever come to building an exceptional smartphone. There’s fierce competition at this price point, and unless you will absolutely make the most of Sony’s more niche features, there are better all-rounders you can buy for the same or even less cash.

But if you do want to dive head-first into the Xperia experience, then this is undoubtedly Sony’s best phone to date and you’ll love it — and if that’s you, it’s still absolutely worth buying in 2022, especially if you can find it on sale as it has occasionally dropped to as low as $900. Personally, it’s a phone I’d love to own but could never justify buying.

100

What HiFi

It should be no surprise that Sony is capable of making excellent smartphones. The company knows more than a thing or two about audio devices, has plenty of pedigree when it comes to displays, and has a fine reputation when it comes to cameras. And the Xperia 1 III does the job of being more than the sum of those inherently good parts.

While some of the specs may be overkill, and the shape might take a little getting used to, there’s no denying it will be hard to beat this phone when it comes to audio and video excellence.

75

The Verge

Sony has created a sophisticated device that both looks good and delivers flagship-level performance. It offers sophisticated camera hardware and software and a lovely high-resolution OLED that’s not quite like anything else in its class. And yet I’m struggling to think of anyone who should buy this phone over an iPhone 12 Pro Max or a Galaxy S21 Ultra.

There’s the basics: for $1,300, you’d be getting a device that’s likely to only see a couple of years of security updates. And if you’re on AT&T, you’re paying top dollar for a 5G device that can’t access the carrier’s 5G network. It’s hard to make a case for the Xperia just based on those facts.

None of these features go far enough above and beyond what you can get with an iPhone or Galaxy flagship to make the Xperia stand out. Factor in the shorter time frame for device support and uncertainty of any OS platform updates, and things just don’t add up in the Xperia 1 III’s favor.

Sony Xperia 1 III Specs

TypeSpecifications
Operating SystemAndroid 11
Updates to Android 12 and 13
Display6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED
120Hz
21:9 aspect ratio
ProcessorSnapdragon 888
RAM12GB
Storage256GB
Battery4,500mAh
Main rear lens24mm F1.7 12MP sensor
Ultra-wide lens16mm F2.2 12MP sensor
Telephoto lens70mm F2.3 12MP or 105mm F2.8 12MP sensor
Front lens1.4-inch F2.0 8MP sensor
Charging30W fast charging
Wireless charging
Reverse wireless charging
Connectivity5G (sub-6, possibly mmWave)
2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi
ProtectionGorilla Glass Victus | IP65/68 water resistance
Dimensions6.5 x 2.8 x 0.3 in
Weight6.6 oz

The Sony Xperia 1 III is undoubtedly the best phone Sony has made in years. The phone is packed with loads of impressive specs like its 4K 120Hz screen and its hyper-advanced camera system – two massive updates over its predecessor. You also have plenty of storage – 256GB – a sizeable amount of RAM (12GB), and a powerful but not cutting-edge processor in the form of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 CPU. For die-hard Sony fans, if there are any out there, this is the phone you’ve been waiting for.

For everybody else, I’d err on the side of caution. Yes, the Sony Xperia 1 III’s specs are impressive. But its focus on the odd 21:9 aspect ratio means the phone looks and feels very unfamiliar compared to most other big-name phones. You also have Android updates to content with; Sony isn’t the best in keeping its phones updated with the latest builds of Android – and this is important to note given the Sony Xperia 1 III’s price.

Sony Xperia 1 III Review
  • Save

With specs, though, the Sony Xperia 1 III is a flagship phone through and through and it will be more than able to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra. You have support for wireless charging, 30W fast charging, and a decently-sized 4500mAH battery that’ll provide all-day usage, even with heavy screen time. The phone also benefits from IP65/68 water resistance which, again, is good given how much the Xperia 1 III costs.

On paper, the Xperia 1 III makes a very good impression. It has everything you’ll need with respect to specifications. But I think its design, the phone is long and narrow, will divide opinion. I think it looks rather smart but I know plenty of people who think it looks weird. The design’s purpose is to make the Xperia 1 III better for watching videos and for playing games, and in this area, with its 4K 120Hz screen, it really does excel, making it an ideal choice for anyone that takes their mobile gaming seriously.

Is The Sony Xperia 1 III Worth It?

The Sony Xperia 1 III is an unusual, powerful phone that packs in plenty of excellent hardware and performance. It is one of the only phones on the planet that has a 4K display, and it is also one of the only phones that use the long and odd 21:9 aspect ratio. Whether this phone is worth it or not will depend entirely on whether you like using a 21:9 aspect ratio.

But even if you do like the look of the Sony Xperia 1 III, you then have to factor in how much this phone costs. At almost $1200/£1200, it is very, very expensive. I know Samsung and Apple retail phones at this price point but they’re Apple and Samsung – they have the brand power to pull it off. Conversely, Sony’s brand has never been weaker in the mobile space which makes dropping over a grand on this phone, in my opinion, a pretty big ask even for those with deep pockets and/or money to burn.

Don’t get me wrong, there is a lot to like here. The Sony Xperia 1 III ticks a lot of boxes and it does do a few things that no other phone does. Its camera is superb, for instance, and if you truly desire a phone with a 4K 12oHz display, the Sony Xperia 1 III is literally the only game in town right now. But you will pay through the nose for those USPs and, in my humble opinion, I do not think they’re worth it. I think most people reading this would be far better of with either the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, or even the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Sony Xperia 1 III Reviews
  • Save

Richard Goodwin

Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.

Keep Reading

Explore more →
How Much Should You Spend On A Phone? A Buyer’s Guide…

How Much Should You Spend On A Phone? A Buyer’s Guide…

With prices ranging from $1200 to $200 for a new phone, there has never been more disparity in price. But how much should you really spend on a new phone? Let’s find out…
Google Pixel Phones With Tensor: All The Options Right Now

Google Pixel Phones With Tensor: All The Options Right Now

Hailed as a massive step forwards in machine learning, Google’s Tensor chip is now available in a range of its phones. But which current Pixel phones run the Tensor chip? Let’s find out…
The iPhone SE 3 is “Cheap” In The Worst Possible Way…

The iPhone SE 3 is “Cheap” In The Worst Possible Way…

A half-decade old design and some 5G… and that warrants a higher price tag does it, Apple!?
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap