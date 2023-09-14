Best Sky TV Deals & Packages [2023 Edition]

Pin

Here’s a quick, easy to understand breakdown of the best Sky TV deals and packages for 2023…

Sky TV offers a plethora of deals to cater to various entertainment needs. But there’s one massive problem:

There’s too many to choose from. But that’s where this guide comes in handy.

Below, we’ve covered off the best Sky TV deals and packages based on the following things:

Value for money

Cost per month

Types of packages: do you want sports, movies or entertainment – or all three?

Types of device: so, Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream

Whether you’re a sports fanatic, a movie buff, or someone who enjoys a bit of everything, there’s a package for you. Here’s a breakdown of the deals, organized by content, price, and additional features.

Best Sky TV Deals & Packages

Basic Packages Pin Sky Stream, Sky TV & Netflix Content : Award-winning shows from Sky and Netflix

: Award-winning shows from Sky and Netflix Price : £26/month for 18 months

: £26/month for 18 months Contract : 18-month contract

: 18-month contract Additional: Add broadband for further savings ➡️ GET THIS DEAL Sky Q, Sky TV & Netflix Content : Sky Entertainment & Netflix

: Sky Entertainment & Netflix Price : £31/month for 18 months

: £31/month for 18 months Contract : 18-month contract

: 18-month contract Additional: £20 setup fee ➡️ GET THIS DEAL

Broadband Bundles

Sky TV, Netflix & Superfast Broadband

Content : Over 30,000 shows and average download speeds of 36Mb/s

: Over 30,000 shows and average download speeds of 36Mb/s Price : £39/month for 18 months

: £39/month for 18 months Contract : 18-month contract

: 18-month contract Additional: No upfront fees

➡️ GET THIS DEAL

Build Your Own

Content : Start with Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment & Netflix, then add more TV packs & Sky Broadband

: Start with Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment & Netflix, then add more TV packs & Sky Broadband Price : £26/month for 18 months

: £26/month for 18 months Contract : 18-month contract

: 18-month contract Additional: Customizable package

➡️ GET THIS DEAL

Specialized Packages Sky Stream, Sky Sports, Sky TV & Netflix Content : Sky Sports, Sky Entertainment & Netflix

: Sky Sports, Sky Entertainment & Netflix Price : £46/month for 18 months

: £46/month for 18 months Contract : 18-month contract

: 18-month contract Additional: Streamed to any TV over WiFi ➡️ GET THIS DEAL Sky Stream, Sky Cinema, Sky TV & Netflix Content : Sky Cinema, Sky Entertainment & Netflix

: Sky Cinema, Sky Entertainment & Netflix Price : £37/month for 18 months

: £37/month for 18 months Contract : 18-month contract

: 18-month contract Additional: Streamed to any TV over WiFi ➡️ GET THIS DEAL

Sky Glass Packages

Sky Glass, Sky TV & Netflix

Content : Sky Entertainment & Netflix on Sky Glass 4K TV

: Sky Entertainment & Netflix on Sky Glass 4K TV Price : From £14/month for 3 months (then £40/month)

: From £14/month for 3 months (then £40/month) Contract : 18-month contract

: 18-month contract Additional: Available in various sizes and colors

➡️ GET THIS DEAL

Sky Glass & Sky Live

Content : Sky Entertainment & Netflix on Sky Glass 4K TV with Sky Live interactive camera

: Sky Entertainment & Netflix on Sky Glass 4K TV with Sky Live interactive camera Price : From £20/month for 3 months (then £46/month)

: From £20/month for 3 months (then £46/month) Contract : 18-month contract

: 18-month contract Additional: Includes Sky Live camera for £6/month

➡️ GET THIS DEAL

9 months FREE Superfast Broadband with Sky Glass, Sky TV & Netflix

Content : Sky Entertainment & Netflix on Sky Glass 4K TV with Superfast Broadband

: Sky Entertainment & Netflix on Sky Glass 4K TV with Superfast Broadband Price : From £14/month for 3 months (then £40 for 6 months, £74.50/month thereafter)

: From £14/month for 3 months (then £40 for 6 months, £74.50/month thereafter) Contract : 18-month contract

: 18-month contract Additional: 9 months free Superfast Broadband

➡️ GET THIS DEAL

9 months FREE Ultrafast+ Broadband with Sky Glass, Sky TV & Netflix

Content : Sky Entertainment & Netflix on Sky Glass 4K TV with Ultrafast+ Broadband

: Sky Entertainment & Netflix on Sky Glass 4K TV with Ultrafast+ Broadband Price : From £14/month for 3 months (then £40 for 6 months, £74.50/month thereafter)

: From £14/month for 3 months (then £40 for 6 months, £74.50/month thereafter) Contract : 18-month contract

: 18-month contract Additional: 9 months free Ultrafast+ Broadband

➡️ GET THIS DEAL