SEARCH

Best Sky TV Deals & Packages [2023 Edition]

By Kurt Langston
Updated: 09/14/23 - 3 min read
News
best sky tv deals and packages Pin

Here’s a quick, easy to understand breakdown of the best Sky TV deals and packages for 2023…

Table of Contents
[Open][Close]

Sky TV offers a plethora of deals to cater to various entertainment needs. But there’s one massive problem:

There’s too many to choose from. But that’s where this guide comes in handy.

Below, we’ve covered off the best Sky TV deals and packages based on the following things:

  • Value for money
  • Cost per month
  • Types of packages: do you want sports, movies or entertainment – or all three?
  • Types of device: so, Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream

Whether you’re a sports fanatic, a movie buff, or someone who enjoys a bit of everything, there’s a package for you. Here’s a breakdown of the deals, organized by content, price, and additional features.

Best Sky TV Deals & Packages

Pin

Basic Packages

What is Sky StreamPin

Sky Stream, Sky TV & Netflix

  • Content: Award-winning shows from Sky and Netflix
  • Price: £26/month for 18 months
  • Contract: 18-month contract
  • Additional: Add broadband for further savings

➡️ GET THIS DEAL

Sky Q, Sky TV & Netflix

  • Content: Sky Entertainment & Netflix
  • Price: £31/month for 18 months
  • Contract: 18-month contract
  • Additional: £20 setup fee

➡️ GET THIS DEAL

Broadband Bundles

Pin

Sky TV, Netflix & Superfast Broadband

  • Content: Over 30,000 shows and average download speeds of 36Mb/s
  • Price: £39/month for 18 months
  • Contract: 18-month contract
  • Additional: No upfront fees

➡️ GET THIS DEAL

Build Your Own

  • Content: Start with Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment & Netflix, then add more TV packs & Sky Broadband
  • Price: £26/month for 18 months
  • Contract: 18-month contract
  • Additional: Customizable package

➡️ GET THIS DEAL

Specialized Packages

Sky Stream, Sky Sports, Sky TV & Netflix

  • Content: Sky Sports, Sky Entertainment & Netflix
  • Price: £46/month for 18 months
  • Contract: 18-month contract
  • Additional: Streamed to any TV over WiFi

➡️ GET THIS DEAL

Sky Stream, Sky Cinema, Sky TV & Netflix

  • Content: Sky Cinema, Sky Entertainment & Netflix
  • Price: £37/month for 18 months
  • Contract: 18-month contract
  • Additional: Streamed to any TV over WiFi

➡️ GET THIS DEAL

Sky Glass Packages

Pin

Sky Glass, Sky TV & Netflix

  • Content: Sky Entertainment & Netflix on Sky Glass 4K TV
  • Price: From £14/month for 3 months (then £40/month)
  • Contract: 18-month contract
  • Additional: Available in various sizes and colors

➡️ GET THIS DEAL

Sky Glass & Sky Live

  • Content: Sky Entertainment & Netflix on Sky Glass 4K TV with Sky Live interactive camera
  • Price: From £20/month for 3 months (then £46/month)
  • Contract: 18-month contract
  • Additional: Includes Sky Live camera for £6/month

➡️ GET THIS DEAL

9 months FREE Superfast Broadband with Sky Glass, Sky TV & Netflix

  • Content: Sky Entertainment & Netflix on Sky Glass 4K TV with Superfast Broadband
  • Price: From £14/month for 3 months (then £40 for 6 months, £74.50/month thereafter)
  • Contract: 18-month contract
  • Additional: 9 months free Superfast Broadband

➡️ GET THIS DEAL

9 months FREE Ultrafast+ Broadband with Sky Glass, Sky TV & Netflix

  • Content: Sky Entertainment & Netflix on Sky Glass 4K TV with Ultrafast+ Broadband
  • Price: From £14/month for 3 months (then £40 for 6 months, £74.50/month thereafter)
  • Contract: 18-month contract
  • Additional: 9 months free Ultrafast+ Broadband

➡️ GET THIS DEAL

LinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketRedditWhatsApp
Follow on Google News

Kurt Langston

AI expert with a passion for making complex concepts accessible to all. With over eight years of experience in the field, he has honed his expertise in machine learning and AI, becoming a trusted voice in the industry. Kurt currently serves as the Head of AI News Coverage and Content at KnowYourMobile, a leading online platform for mobile technology news and reviews. In this role, he oversees the production of insightful articles, tutorials, and guides, helping readers navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of AI tools and technologies
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments