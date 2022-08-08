Top Gun Maverick is currently KILLING IT in its theatrical run in cinemas the globe over. But when can get expect a streaming release date for Top Gun Maverick? Let’s find out…

After much delays, the global COVID pandemic, and a lengthy live-action shoot that saw the actors literally flying around in fighter jets, Top Gun Maverick is now finally in cinemas.

It is also a film that is well worth seeing at the cinema. If you like spectacle and classic, live-action film making this film is the perfect cinematic antidote to MCU’s CGI overload.

I’ve already discussed at length my disdain for the overuse of CGI in modern cinema, so I was pleasantly surprised to find out that Top Gun Maverick not only used real fighter jets for its sequences but also placed the actors inside them!

Say what you want about Cruise, his odd beliefs and whatnot, but as an actor and a producer, his commitment to the films he creates and stars in is unprecedented.

Top Gun Maverick Cast Tom Cruise as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell

Miles Teller as Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw

Jennifer Connelly as Penny Benjamin

Jon Hamm as Adm. Beau “Cyclone” Simpson

Ed Harris as Radm. Chester “Hammer” Cain

Val Kilmer as Adm. Tom “Iceman” Kazansky

No one else is doing what he’s doing, whether you’re talking about truly insane stunts or just using real vehicles and people in his movies instead of relying on CGI.

If you cannot get to the cinema to see Top Gun Maverick or you’re avoiding the cinema because of COVID, you’re probably wondering when Top Gun Maverick will be available to stream. I was too, as I really want to see it again, so here’s everything I’ve found out…

How To Stream Top Gun Maverick

Top Gun Maverick is still in the cinema right now and based on its performance, it just surpassed Titanic for overall earnings, I’d expect it to remain as a cinema exclusive for a while. Global cinema chains need all the help they can get these days, so keeping Top Gun Maverick in circulation for longer makes quite a lot of fiscal sense.

For most people, though, streaming is now the preferable way to watch movies. I caught PREY over the weekend, it premiered exclusively on HULU and Disney+, and it was bloody fantastic. As prequels go, it was one of the best I’ve seen to date – take note, Ridley Scott!

Top Gun Maverick got its cinema release on 27 May 2022 in the US and UK. The film was produced by Paramount Pictures, so when it is available to stream it will almost certainly be available first on Paramount+ – the only question now is WHEN!?

If we look at some of Paramount’s other IPs, the company usually releases films onto Paramount+ around 45 days after it has finished its cinema run. If Top Gun Maverick follows the same pattern, which it clearly isn’t, it would available to stream around August.

Whatever happens, when it does eventually get a streaming release, it will almost certainly be exclusively available on Paramount+.

Top Gun Maverick Release On Streaming

Well, it is now August and there is no news of Top Gun Maverick coming to streaming platforms any time soon. Why is this though?

Because this film is such a big deal, I imagine Paramount execs will use it as a marketing angle to push subscriptions during Q4.

By making Top Gun Maverick exclusive to Paramount+ and targeting a Q4 release, meaning just in time for Christmas, Paramount could drive a huge volume of new subscribers onto its books.

This is what Disney just did with PREY; it primed the hype machine, dropped a load of money on the film, and made its release on HULU and Disney+ an event, with the end goal being of netting itself tens of thousands of new subscribers.

Given the search data for PREY, I think it probably worked too.

Top Gun Maverick is a MUCH bigger film than PREY, however, so I would expect Paramount to use it to drive new subscriptions to Paramount+ during the latter part of 2022. In the UK, Paramount+ costs £6.99 per month or £69 for the year. Sky Cinema subscribers will get access to the platform for free though.

