How To Download watchOS 9 RIGHT NOW. Here’s How To Get watchOS 9 On Your Apple Watch Today

You can download watchOS 9 on Your Apple Watch before September…

Apple has recently shown off its three all-star OSes: iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura, which were all previewed at the company’s most recent Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2022. At the same conference, Apple also showed off the next version of its wearable OS–watchOS 9 for the Apple Watch.

watchOS 9 will power the Apple Watch from September 2022. And some amazing new features are on the way including all-new workout modes, medication tracking, sleep tracking improvements, and, of course, new Apple Watch faces.

And the good news is watchOS 9 will run on every Apple Watch from the Series 4 on up. And keep in mind that right now watchOS 9 is unfinished, which means Apple likely has a few more features in store for us on the new Apple Watch Series 8, which is expected this fall and will run watchOS 9.

But you don’t have to wait until the fall to get watchOS 9 on your Apple Watch. There are ways to get watchOS 9 on your Apple Watch today…

watchOS 9: Download The Developer Beta

The first way to get watchOS 9 on your Apple Watch today is to download the developer beta. The developer beta was released on the same day Apple first previewed watchOS 9 to the public.

The developer beta is aimed at developers who make Apple Watch apps. Devs use the beta to test their existing and planned apps with the new watchOS 9 to make sure they all run smoothly together.

But devs will also identify and report bugs they find to Apple, which means Apple can then fix those bugs before watchOS 9 ships to the public this fall. In other words, a developer beta of watchOS 9 benefits developers, Apple, and, ultimately end-users. It’s a win-win for everyone.

To download the watchOS 9 developer beta, you’ll need to be a registered Apple developer. Developer registration costs $99 per year and gives you access to all of Apple’s developer tools and resources, as well as developer betas of its various operating systems.

To sign up as a developer go to developer.apple.com. You’ll then be able to download the watchOS 9 developer beta.

watchOS 9: Download The Public Beta

Apple will also release another beta of watchOS 9 in July. This one is called the watchOS 9 public beta. As the name suggests, the public beta of watchOS 9 is available to the general public.

Public betas usually ship a month to a few weeks after the latest developer beta. This is so Apple can squash the most annoying bugs, which should enhance the usability of the beta for non-developer testers.

The good thing about the watchOS 9 public beta is that it is completely free to download and install. There is no annual fee.

The watchOS 9 public beta should launch in July, and you’ll be able to get it by signing up for free to the Apple Beta Software Program at beta.apple.com/betaprogram.

watchOS 9 Beta MAJOR WARNING

OK – BEFORE you download either watchOS 9 beta to your Apple Watch you should know a few things…

First, once you install a watchOS 9 beta on your Apple Watch, you can not downgrade to watchOS 8 again. This means your Apple Watch will be stuck using the watchOS 9 beta until the watchOS 9 gold master is released to the public in the fall.

Betas are by their very nature, buggy. Bugs can cause problems and data loss. That brings us to the second point:

ALWAYS make a backup of all your Apple Watch data that you can recover from before installing any watchOS beta. Betas can go bad and erase all your data or even brick your Apple Watch. Al this means….

Third, you should probably not install the watchOS 9 beta on your main Apple Watch that you use every day. Only install the watchOS 9 on an Apple Watch that you are willing to have bricked/fail if things go catastrophically wrong. And even if you do this, still make a backup of all the data on that Apple Watch so you can recover it if the watchOS 9 beta ruins your data.

Testing watchOS 9 betas come with risk, so think carefully before you decide to put it on your Apple Watch.

